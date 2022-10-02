Dougal, Senga and Bucky are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dougal, Senga and Bucky are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Lauren Jack
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Dougal the Labrador-cross is in need of a forever home.
Dougal the Labrador-cross is in need of a forever home.

Looking for a new pet can be an exciting, yet nerve-wracking time.

From researching the right pet, to preparing your home and gathering supplies there is plenty to consider.

Sometimes, the pet we want isn’t necessarily the one we’d be suited for, which is why we’re helping the Scottish SPCA to find homes for a range of company-ready companions.

Their rescue and rehoming centres are temporary havens for animals from dogs to horses, alongside many other types of creatures.

And while the charity’s bases are purpose-built to care for these animals, they deserve forever homes too.

This week we’re showcasing current SSPCA residents, and future pampered pets, Dougal, Senga and Bucky.

Dougal

Labrador-cross Dougal is a big personality, whose excitable nature means he can get a little bit carried away.

Described as a big lump of fun by his carers at the SSPCA’s Edinburgh and Lothians centre, he is very keen to find a new family.

He is very bouncy, but will happily sit and give you a paw in exchange for tennis balls and bum scratches.

Dougal’s friendly nature does sometimes mean he forgets his manners. He is known to pull and spin on the lead so he can jump up on his human friends, but he is working on this for his new owner.

It does mean that he will need an adult-only home with an enclosed garden to continue his training safely.

Dougal can become quite stressed when having to be restrained for any reason, whether it be for the vet to see him, or something as basic as holding on to a paw to clip a nail. He can also get very worried when getting his ears checked as when he arrived at the centre he had very sore ears.

Because of this, it would be best if Dougal’s new owner is someone patient who has experience with anxious dogs.

Are you willing to help Dougal become the greatest version of himself? Click here…

Senga

Don’t let this large lady’s appearance fool you, Senga the boa constrictor is looking for a spacious vivarium to lounge in.

She currently weighs 12kg but she still has quite a bit of growing to do, so Senga’s new owner must be able to provide suitable accommodation.

Senga is generally laid back and would make a great pet for someone searching for their first large snake, though she isn’t up for sharing her space with other serpents.

She sheds and eats well, and this lovely big lass would make a great companion for a snake lover.

If you’re up for giving Senga a loving and large new home, click here… 

Bucky

Bucky is a friendly rabbit from the SSPCA’s Edinburgh and Lothians centre who is ready to find a new place to call home.

He’s looking for somewhere with space to explore, but is equally keen to have a cosy bed to snuggle up in when the weather is cold.

Bucky will need a large hutch, a plentiful supply of fresh hay and an enclosure so that he has the space and enrichment to display natural behaviours.

His luscious coat does require a lot of grooming to stay shiny and tangle free, but give him some toys to chew on and he shouldn’t get bored.

Bucky is healthy, but this sweet boy will need to be the only rabbit in his new home. He has been kept in a rabbit warren with other bunnies that sadly passed away with rabbit haemorrhagic disease, which means he may potentially still be able to pass on this disease to other rabbits.

If you feel you can keep Bucky’s coat looking lovely, click here…

