Pet portraits: Dapper puppy Scott steals crown from intrepid Mintlaw cat

It’s that time of year where many of us get dressed up smartly for big nights out, which also applies to Parson Russell terrier puppy Scott.

Lorraine Cochrane from Kingoodie is the lucky person who gets to spend all their time with Scott and is this week’s winner.

We’ve had a lot of fun looking through pictures of your pets enjoying the festive season – including a fun little game of spot the cat in the Christmas tree!

From Newfoundland Harvey wearing a lovely red bow by the tree to cute cat Smudge admiring the Christmas lights, there’s plenty to love in this week’s collection of north and north-east pets.

Pet portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.