Pet portraits: Dapper puppy Scott steals crown from intrepid Mintlaw cat

By Findlay Mair
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
YL 3112 03 Lorraine Cochrane Scout our 8 month old Parson Russell Terrier puppy. The photo was taken at Kingoodie. My name is Lorraine Cochrane, Dundee
YL 3112 03 Lorraine Cochrane Scout our 8 month old Parson Russell Terrier puppy. The photo was taken at Kingoodie. My name is Lorraine Cochrane, Dundee

It’s that time of year where many of us get dressed up smartly for big nights out, which also applies to Parson Russell terrier puppy Scott.

Lorraine Cochrane from Kingoodie is the lucky person who gets to spend all their time with Scott and is this week’s winner.

We’ve had a lot of fun looking through pictures of your pets enjoying the festive season – including a fun little game of spot the cat in the Christmas tree!

Intrepid cat Toby has come to no harm climbing the Christmas tree every day of the festive season but the same certainly can’t be said for the tree – hence the lack of baubles. Claire Smith says he definitely rules the roost at home in Mintlaw.
Intrepid cat Toby has come to no harm climbing the Christmas tree every day of the festive season but the same certainly can’t be said for the tree – hence the lack of baubles. Claire Smith says he definitely rules the roost at home in Mintlaw.

From Newfoundland Harvey wearing a lovely red bow by the tree to cute cat Smudge admiring the Christmas lights, there’s plenty to love in this week’s collection of north and north-east pets.

Pet portraits of the week

Little Clip cuddles up with her owner Chloe Devine at their home on the Isle of Skye.
Little Clip cuddles up with her owner Chloe Devine at their home on the Isle of Skye.
Border Terrier Tobermory (aka Toby) is in the perfect place to enjoy the sun in the back garden which he shares with Mr and Mrs Ian Graham, Aberdeen.
Border Terrier Tobermory (aka Toby) is in the perfect place to enjoy the sun in the back garden which he shares with Mr and Mrs Ian Graham, Aberdeen.
German shepherds Sansa, aged three, on the left, and Ghost, who’s just 26 weeks, look in their element sitting outside Sharon McIntosh’s back door in Arbroath.
German shepherds Sansa, aged three, on the left, and Ghost, who’s just 26 weeks, look in their element sitting outside Sharon McIntosh’s back door in Arbroath.
All dressed up smartly for going out, Lorraine Cochrane’s eight-month-old Parson Russell terrier puppy Scott looks ready to take on the world in this lovely snap taken at Kingoodie.
All dressed up smartly for going out, Lorraine Cochrane’s eight-month-old Parson Russell terrier puppy Scott looks ready to take on the world in this lovely snap taken at Kingoodie.
Michelle Grant, of Friockheim, sent in this cute pic of Jojo keeping warm in the cold spell, wrapped up in her tartan coat in the best seat in the house.
Michelle Grant, of Friockheim, sent in this cute pic of Jojo keeping warm in the cold spell, wrapped up in her tartan coat in the best seat in the house.
Learning the ropes is 16-week-old black Labrador Buddy at Toftnigall Loch. This wee fella has lots to learn, and Gillian and Graeme Gunn from Caithness have already started teaching him.
Learning the ropes is 16-week-old black Labrador Buddy at Toftnigall Loch. This wee fella has lots to learn, and Gillian and Graeme Gunn from Caithness have already started teaching him.
Smudge enjoys the twinkly Christmas lights and snow-covered garden from the comfort of home, which he shares with Asty and Claire at Auchterless.
Smudge enjoys the twinkly Christmas lights and snow-covered garden from the comfort of home, which he shares with Asty and Claire at Auchterless.
On alert is Bear, a three-year-old golden retriever who lives in Caithness with Janice Ross.
On alert is Bear, a three-year-old golden retriever who lives in Caithness with Janice Ross.
Charlie lives with Kirsty Sutherland in Golspie, where he loves exploring the hills and chasing birds. Here he is at the top of Struie Hill.
Charlie lives with Kirsty Sutherland in Golspie, where he loves exploring the hills and chasing birds. Here he is at the top of Struie Hill.
How beautiful is Sky, the long-haired pal of Alan McKay from Banff?
How beautiful is Sky, the long-haired pal of Alan McKay from Banff?
Seven-year-old Westie Hamish surveys the world from the comfort of his sofa at his home in Elgin, where he lives with Gill Farrell.
Seven-year-old Westie Hamish surveys the world from the comfort of his sofa at his home in Elgin, where he lives with Gill Farrell.
Newfoundland Harvey and Stuart Harrold, of Llanbryde, were extra special visitors when they spent Christmas with Stuart’s mum in Keith.
Newfoundland Harvey and Stuart Harrold, of Llanbryde, were extra special visitors when they spent Christmas with Stuart’s mum in Keith.
Shug the pug strikes a pose and seems to give us a wave in this cute picture from proud owner Linda Findlay, of Dundee.
Shug the pug strikes a pose and seems to give us a wave in this cute picture from proud owner Linda Findlay, of Dundee.
Freddie, left, and Danny all ready for Christmas in their smart bow ties. They were no doubt hoping for a new Christmas tree cat bed – owner Susan Bray, of Newport-on-Tay, says the one-year-old mogs no longer fit in this one!
Freddie, left, and Danny all ready for Christmas in their smart bow ties. They were no doubt hoping for a new Christmas tree cat bed – owner Susan Bray, of Newport-on-Tay, says the one-year-old mogs no longer fit in this one!

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Most Commented