Pet Portraits: This week’s winner is rabbit Luna who has a need for speed

This week’s winner is the adorable Luna who got behind the wheel of every 90s kid’s first car in another strong line-up of your pets.

As we enter Chinese year of the rabbit this weekend, it’s only appropriate that a rabbit is our winner.

The old story goes that slow and steady wins the race but in that tale the loser didn’t have a car which likely would have made all the difference.

Elsewhere in our gallery we have a sleepy cockapoo puppy, a grumpy Christmas kitty and a cat contemplating a can of cider.

Send us pictures of your pets

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.