Pet Portraits: This week’s winner is rabbit Luna who has a need for speed

By Findlay Mair
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
As the Chinese Year of the Rabbit begins, our star pet just had to be lovely Luna. Now, we’re not totally certain bunnies are allowed to drive, but we’re sure Lynn McLean is keeping a close eye on things in Newmachar.
This week’s winner is the adorable Luna who got behind the wheel of every 90s kid’s first car in another strong line-up of your pets.

As we enter Chinese year of the rabbit this weekend, it’s only appropriate that a rabbit is our winner.

The old story goes that slow and steady wins the race but in that tale the loser didn’t have a car which likely would have made all the difference.

Elsewhere in our gallery we have a sleepy cockapoo puppy, a grumpy Christmas kitty and a cat contemplating a can of cider.

Whether it’s the baby blues or the gorgeous greens, Dalilah and Timmy surely use those eyes to win over Denise Wallace in Glenrothes.
Now, we can’t be sure, but we’re pretty confident that Barney is the bestest, most snuggly sleeper ever! Leanne Kemlo’s 12-week-old cockapoo takes adorable napping to another level in Letham, Angus.
Romanian rescue dog Ivy, left, and housemate Patch pose perfectly for owner Megan Jewers, of Tarves, during an invigorating walk up Bennachie.
Brilliant beach-lover Benny sparkles on the sand at Lunan Bay. The handsome hound lives with Leanne McDougall in Bankfoot, Perthshire.
Isla bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready for walkies with Debbie Wilson in Newtonhill.
Debbie McGregor, of Torry, snapped Kobe resting.
The lovely Luna outside the Burnett Arms Hotel, Kemnay, where she waits for owner Kenda Smyth to finish work.
Who doesn’t love a grumpy cat?! Luna doesn’t look best pleased to be playing dress-up in Aberdeen. But we’re afraid Vicky Madigan is right, Luna – you do wear it well!
Debbie Reid from Arbroath's cat is figuring out which cider to have in their own unique way.
Shahnaj Shaikh shared this picture of Cookie relaxing at home in Aberdeen.
What do you get if you cross a Skye with a tree? We’re stumped! Eileen and Jim Grant’s gorgeous girl is queen of the castle in Inverurie.
The fabulously floppy-eared Theodore, courtesy of Raffy Morgan, Banff.
Lucy seems to be asking owner Alison Webster, of Cults, Aberdeen: ‘What you looking at?’
As the temperature drops outside, we all wish we had a furry friend to cuddle up to! Nora and Loki have found the purrfect solution to the winter weather in Dundee, where they live with Shannon Stewart.
A cat in a hat – Tilda Strang wrapped up by Marie Skene, in Banchory.
Send us pictures of your pets

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

