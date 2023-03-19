Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

By Lauren Jack
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am
Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai are all looking for some love. Though we can't show off Cooper how we'd like, could you help find them a forever home?
If you’ve been thinking about adding a new friend to your family, the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre could help you out.

Each week they send over a small selection of their pets-to-be, from reptiles and spiders to cats and dogs.

Their north-east base is purpose-built to support creatures great and small, but there are only so many pets they can help at a time and they all deserve a loving family.

Can you help Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai find a forever home?

Han and Chewy

Han and Chewy are a pair of sociable boys who are more than ready to explore galaxies far, far away – or just a nice safe area in their new owner’s home.

Rarely starstruck, SSPCA staff often find them peeking out of their cage curious to see what is going on.

They enjoy being handled, and an owner who has plenty of time to play with and cuddle them would be perfect.

And we can’t forget their fondness for food which they squeak for in happiness when they see it being prepared.

If these lovely Guinea pigs sound like the perfect pets for you, contact the SSPCA through their online form.

Cooper

Sweet Staffordshire bull terrier Cooper is looking for a friendly family to call his own.

Unfortunately, due to the circumstances in which Cooper arrived at Drumoak, this brown and white boy is unable to have his photo on show but he looks just as wonderful as he sounds!

He’s a lovely young man, who enjoys hanging out with humans, getting lots of cuddles and going on adventures.

He has a lot of energy and while he likes bumping into other well-mannered dogs on his travels, he would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in his new home. An enclosed garden is also essential for Cooper so he can play and explore off his lead.

Cooper is doing great with his training at the centre, so whoever ends up adopting this adorable boy will have to keep up his hard work in his new home.

If you think that Cooper could be the pet for you, please visit the SSPCA’s website for more information on how to apply.

Kai

Kai is a quirky Bengal cat looking for a family who will fall in love with his big personality. When he first arrived at Drumoak, Kai was a little bit shy but this cheeky chappie soon revealed his fun-loving nature to staff.

He enjoys zooming around and playing with toys – or anything he can get his paws on – but once he’s burned through his energy he’s more than happy to find a human to cuddle up with.

He can provide potential adopters with the best of both worlds, but they will need to have previous experience with Bengals to ensure that they can provide him with all of the stimulation his breed needs.

He is very inquisitive and often described by his carers as nosy, so a patient owner who is home most of the day is a must. Kai is also a carrier of cat flu and would have to be the only cat in the home.

If you think Kai is the perfect kitty for you, why not send in an application?

Tags

Conversation

