Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

If you’ve been thinking about adding a new friend to your family, the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre could help you out.

Each week they send over a small selection of their pets-to-be, from reptiles and spiders to cats and dogs.

Their north-east base is purpose-built to support creatures great and small, but there are only so many pets they can help at a time and they all deserve a loving family.

Can you help Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai find a forever home?

Han and Chewy

Han and Chewy are a pair of sociable boys who are more than ready to explore galaxies far, far away – or just a nice safe area in their new owner’s home.

Rarely starstruck, SSPCA staff often find them peeking out of their cage curious to see what is going on.

They enjoy being handled, and an owner who has plenty of time to play with and cuddle them would be perfect.

And we can’t forget their fondness for food which they squeak for in happiness when they see it being prepared.

If these lovely Guinea pigs sound like the perfect pets for you, contact the SSPCA through their online form.

Cooper

Sweet Staffordshire bull terrier Cooper is looking for a friendly family to call his own.

Unfortunately, due to the circumstances in which Cooper arrived at Drumoak, this brown and white boy is unable to have his photo on show but he looks just as wonderful as he sounds!

He’s a lovely young man, who enjoys hanging out with humans, getting lots of cuddles and going on adventures.

He has a lot of energy and while he likes bumping into other well-mannered dogs on his travels, he would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in his new home. An enclosed garden is also essential for Cooper so he can play and explore off his lead.

Cooper is doing great with his training at the centre, so whoever ends up adopting this adorable boy will have to keep up his hard work in his new home.

If you think that Cooper could be the pet for you, please visit the SSPCA’s website for more information on how to apply.

Kai

Kai is a quirky Bengal cat looking for a family who will fall in love with his big personality. When he first arrived at Drumoak, Kai was a little bit shy but this cheeky chappie soon revealed his fun-loving nature to staff.

He enjoys zooming around and playing with toys – or anything he can get his paws on – but once he’s burned through his energy he’s more than happy to find a human to cuddle up with.

He can provide potential adopters with the best of both worlds, but they will need to have previous experience with Bengals to ensure that they can provide him with all of the stimulation his breed needs.

He is very inquisitive and often described by his carers as nosy, so a patient owner who is home most of the day is a must. Kai is also a carrier of cat flu and would have to be the only cat in the home.

If you think Kai is the perfect kitty for you, why not send in an application?