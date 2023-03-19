New Elgin restaurant approved at Batchen Street building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin town centre building will be turned into a restaurant.

The three-storey property at 26 Batchen Street is currently home to popular Bay Tree Florists.

But it is planned to convert the shop into a restaurant and takeaway serving Thai food.

The street has long been hailed by locals for its variety of shops and cafes.

Last August, we revealed the plans submitted by Mr W Gibbs & Mr S Charoennet for the change of use for the building which has now been approved.

No further information about the proposal has been released.

What is happening to Bay Tree Florists?

Bay Tree Florists, which is currently leasing the building, is still open for business.

Owner Sally Jackson has revealed plans to move the shop to 14 Batchen Street where the business started around 26 years ago.

Meanwhile, the firm is also searching for a space elsewhere in Elgin to use as a workshop to allow space to hold consultations for custom designs.

It comes as the business, which has seven staff, continues to grow.

She explained: “We are diversifying our brand, by relocating our retail store to the original premises we occupied at 14 Batchen Street in June 1996.

“We are equipping the business for the next 26 years by also opening a workshop space in a custom design venue which will provide more space and easier access.

“It is because the new premises will be smaller.

“So at the moment, we will remain open for business on 26 Batchen Street. We will keep customers up to date.”

Growth and new jobs during economic crisis

The cost of living crisis is having a major impact on many businesses.

But for the florist, sales have been increasing.

She added: “Despite the cost of living crisis, the last two years have been our best ever.

“I can’t put my finger on why sales are increasing in these difficult times.

“We appreciate all the support.

“With the two spaces, there will be the creation of more jobs too.”