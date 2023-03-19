New Elgin restaurant approved at Batchen Street building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Elgin restaurant approved at Batchen Street building

By Sean McAngus
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:19 pm
The Batchen Street building will be transformed into a restaurant. Bay Tree Florists is still open for business in these premises right now. They have relocation plans in place too.
The Batchen Street building will be transformed into a restaurant. Bay Tree Florists is still open for business in these premises right now. They have relocation plans in place too.

An Elgin town centre building will be turned into a restaurant.

The three-storey property at 26 Batchen Street is currently home to popular Bay Tree Florists.

But it is planned to convert the shop into a restaurant and takeaway serving Thai food.

The street has long been hailed by locals for its variety of shops and cafes.

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Last August, we revealed the plans submitted by Mr W Gibbs & Mr S Charoennet for the change of use for the building which has now been approved.

No further information about the proposal has been released.

What is happening to Bay Tree Florists?

Bay Tree Florists is still open for business in these premises at the moment.

Bay Tree Florists, which is currently leasing the building, is still open for business.

Owner Sally Jackson has revealed plans to move the shop to 14 Batchen Street where the business started around 26 years ago.

Meanwhile, the firm is also searching for a space elsewhere in Elgin to use as a workshop to allow space to hold consultations for custom designs.

It comes as the business, which has seven staff, continues to grow.

Bay Tree Florists will move their retail operation to this empty unit at some point. Image: Google Maps

She explained: “We are diversifying our brand, by relocating our retail store to the original premises we occupied at 14 Batchen Street in June 1996.

“We are equipping the business for the next 26 years by also opening a workshop space in a custom design venue which will provide more space and easier access.

“It is because the new premises will be smaller.

“So at the moment, we will remain open for business on 26 Batchen Street. We will keep customers up to date.”

Growth and new jobs during economic crisis

The cost of living crisis is having a major impact on many businesses.

But for the florist, sales have been increasing.

She added: “Despite the cost of living crisis, the last two years have been our best ever.

“I can’t put my finger on why sales are increasing in these difficult times.

“We appreciate all the support.

“With the two spaces, there will be the creation of more jobs too.”

The Future of Elgin

