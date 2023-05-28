Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute little companion?

If you are, why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak centre to visit the animals looking for their forever homes.

The north-east centre rehomes hundreds of cats, dogs and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we shine the spotlight on three current residents looking for their forever home.

Read on to find out more about the adorable delights of Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola.

Duffy

Duffy is now ready to find a quiet home to live her retirement years in comfort and it has been an adjustment for her to live in a cattery at her age.

An independent cat, she is quite set in her ways and can be wary and unsure in new situations.

She will seek attention on her own terms and will let you know when she has had enough, with her new home expected to be understanding of this and be able to let her do as she pleases.

Duffy enjoys food and can be rather vocal around meal times with her very croaky meow, which has been described as the “sweetest”.

Used to having outdoor access, the moggy previously spent most of her time outside and would come back later in the day.

Therefore, a home next to green spaces, like she has been used to, would be ideal for Duffy.

As well as this, an adult-only home with no other pets would make Duffy happy.

If you can give Duffy a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Mr Jenkins

Mr Jenkins is a cheeky ferret who is on the lookout for a new home.

He is an inquisitive little man who loves to investigate and explore when out and playing with his toys but, like most ferrets, he can give the odd nip when he gets a little overexcited.

However, he does enjoy a cuddle when he is all out of energy.

Mr Jenkins will need a large enclosure with plenty of space and lots of toys and enrichment to keep him entertained.

An active family that can provide him with the exercise he requires to stay fit and healthy is required.

He could be rehomed to a new owner who has not owned ferrets in the past, as long as they have done lots of research into how to look after them.

Mr Jenkins can also be rehomed to a home with other ferrets.

If you can give Mr Jenkins a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Kola

Kola, whose gender is unknown due to not being examined yet, is a corn snake looking for a new home.

The curious little thing likes to look out of their vivarium and watch the world go by.

As a young snake, Kola can sometimes become a little reactive when handled, but with more and more practice, they are slowly getting used to it.

Once Kola is out of their vivarium, they settle quickly and enjoy the opportunity to explore their surroundings.

They will need a suitably sized set up with room for them to grow and potential adopters will need a good understanding of the species and be happy to work on Kola’s confidence when it comes to handling.

If you can give Kola a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.