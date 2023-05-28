Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola are looking for new homes – can you help?

All three of the animals are currently being looked after by the Scottish SPCA.

By Chris Cromar
A cat standing up, a ferret standing and a snake.
Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola are all looking for their forever home in this week's Scottish SPCA appeal.

Are you looking for a cute little companion?

If you are, why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak centre to visit the animals looking for their forever homes.

The north-east centre rehomes hundreds of cats, dogs and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we shine the spotlight on three current residents looking for their forever home.

Read on to find out more about the adorable delights of Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola.

A cat standing up.
Duffy the cat. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Duffy

Duffy is now ready to find a quiet home to live her retirement years in comfort and it has been an adjustment for her to live in a cattery at her age.

An independent cat, she is quite set in her ways and can be wary and unsure in new situations.

She will seek attention on her own terms and will let you know when she has had enough, with her new home expected to be understanding of this and be able to let her do as she pleases.

Duffy enjoys food and can be rather vocal around meal times with her very croaky meow, which has been described as the “sweetest”.

Used to having outdoor access, the moggy previously spent most of her time outside and would come back later in the day.

Therefore, a home next to green spaces, like she has been used to, would be ideal for Duffy.

As well as this, an adult-only home with no other pets would make Duffy happy.

If you can give Duffy a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

A ferret standing up.
Mr Jenkins the ferret. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Mr Jenkins

Mr Jenkins is a cheeky ferret who is on the lookout for a new home.

He is an inquisitive little man who loves to investigate and explore when out and playing with his toys but, like most ferrets, he can give the odd nip when he gets a little overexcited.

However, he does enjoy a cuddle when he is all out of energy.

Mr Jenkins will need a large enclosure with plenty of space and lots of toys and enrichment to keep him entertained.

An active family that can provide him with the exercise he requires to stay fit and healthy is required.

He could be rehomed to a new owner who has not owned ferrets in the past, as long as they have done lots of research into how to look after them.

Mr Jenkins can also be rehomed to a home with other ferrets.

If you can give Mr Jenkins a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

A snake.
Kola the snake. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Kola

Kola, whose gender is unknown due to not being examined yet, is a corn snake looking for a new home.

The curious little thing likes to look out of their vivarium and watch the world go by.

As a young snake, Kola can sometimes become a little reactive when handled, but with more and more practice, they are slowly getting used to it.

Once Kola is out of their vivarium, they settle quickly and enjoy the opportunity to explore their surroundings.

They will need a suitably sized set up with room for them to grow and potential adopters will need a good understanding of the species and be happy to work on Kola’s confidence when it comes to handling.

If you can give Kola a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

