My week in 5 pictures: The next stop is Aberdeen for contemporary folk band Breabach

Breabach is thought to be one of Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk groups.

To date the group has released six albums, combining Highlands and Islands tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.

The band is made up of Megan Henderson on fiddle and vocals, James Lindsay on double bass, Moog and vocals, Calum MacCrimmon on Highland bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki and vocals, Conal McDonagh on Highland bagpipes, Uilleann pipes, whistle and vocals and Ewan Robertson on guitar, cajon and vocals.

Breabach has been touring around the UK and will perform in The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on June 2. Tickets are available at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

We caught up with Ewan to see what the band has been up to.

Mondays are for keeping fit.

Tuesdays are for chilling out with a coffee and a book.

It was family adventure time on Wednesday.

On Thursday, I prepped for our weekend gig.

Here we are on-site ready to take to the Skye Live stage.