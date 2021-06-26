The Cornkist Restaurant is jewel in Ellon’s crown

The last time myself and my partner went out for a meal, well I can’t actually remember.

We decided it was time to swap an evening of cleaning the dishwasher filter, for catching up over delicious grub.

We headed to the highly recommended Cornkist restaurant, which several friends had already mentioned to us.

This wee gem can be found at The New Inn Hotel in Ellon, and the beer garden has gorgeous views of the river.

Having just moved to the town, we were excited to get acquainted with our new local on a Saturday night.

It was a glorious sunny evening and we decided the 30 minute walk from our house would be a good way to burn any acquired calories post meal.

We soon noticed on arrival that the beer garden was popular, and staff were rushing about serving diners and answering the phone.

I think it’s always a good sign when your chosen venue is in high demand, and we were still promptly greeted and shown to our table which was inside.

I had considered trying to get an outdoors seat, with the worry that the restaurant might be stifling.

Numerous ceiling fans meant the temperature was refreshingly cool, and our table was ready and waiting for us.

There was the option to sign in via a clipboard or simply scan with your phone, before using the hand sanitiser provided.

Despite it being early, the restaurant already had plenty of full tables with a mixture of families and people enjoying a night out.

A very friendly waitress explained that starters were unavailable on the night in question, but this didn’t bother us as the main menu was very extensive.

First thing first though, drinks!

We had both become used to, well, home measures, during lockdown, but it was lovely to finally order a drink and feel that normality is edging closer to normal.

The Cornkist has an incredible gin menu, from The Botanist Islay Dry Gin to Esker.”

I selected Gordon’s Pin Gin, which had a gorgeous undertone of redcurrent.

My other half opted for Punk IPA, a creature of habit.

There’s a variety of menus to choose from, including a vegan menu which had some very tasty sounding options.

Roasted vegetable fajitas or Chinese vegetable noodle spring rolls both caught out attention during the all important selection process.

The main menu offered Chef’s choice, small plates, sides and burgers – something to suit everyone.

My partner, who isn’t normally a fan of seafood, opted for Peterhead battered haddock, served with chips, peas and salad.

My head was almost turned by Isle of Skye scampi, but I decided to step out my comfort zone with a chicken and pulled pork burger.

This consisted of spicy chicken goujons, slow BBQ pulled pork, chipolte mayo and chedder.

Our food arrived pretty quickly, and the portions were on the large side.

Silence ensured as my partner tucked in, which can only mean one thing – approval.”

I managed to snaffle a mouthful of fish, and it was delicious. Not too greasy, and the fish to batter ratio was just right.

My burger was pretty impressive looking, and the home made chips were an added bonus.

The creamy coleslaw also hit the right spot, with just the right shredded cabbage to carrot ratio.

I’m not sure if the flavour of the goujons paired with the pork was quite right, as it was a tad overwhelming at times.

This could be because I normally opt for something a bit more simple however, and I perhaps need to learn to be more adventurous.

Although my partner’s plate was cleared, I was unable to finish my main.

‘I couldn’t eat another thing’ has a very different meaning in my books however.

My main appetite for dinner might have been quenched, but my eyes for dessert were already lighting up once more.

There was an impressive selection to choose from, and much discussion was had as to whether we would strategically order, in a bid to try each other’s dish.

My dining companion doesn’t have a sweet tooth, which has made me question our relationship on more than one occasion.

He chose sticky toffee pudding and I selected Mississippi Mud Pie.

The proof was in the pudding, which was outrageously good.”

The rich sauce, the lightness of the sponge, I supposedly had more than one helping but I deny all knowledge.

He claimed you couldn’t eat “too much” of this offering, a statement which I disagree with completely.

The mud pie tasted pretty decadent, and the silky texture of the chocolate paired perfectly with the ice cream.

The only issue was that I could no longer move, and actually considered calling a taxi instead of walking home.

The restaurant grew busier as the night wore on, and we noticed that staff seemed to know several customers well.

The service we received felt very personal, and staff were eager to give recommendations when we explained we were new to the area.

The team were clearly under pressure, but nothing was too much trouble and they made it look like a slick operation.”

We took a slow walk home along the river, having only needed to cross the road in order to get to the picturesque banks.

From location to friendliness of staff, we were very impressed, and have already booked to go back.

Venue: The Cornkist Restaurant at The New Inn Hotel, Ellon.

Cost: £61