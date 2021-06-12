Aberdeen interior designer on budget busting mission

How many times have you spotted your dream living room on Instagram, before a swipe up has brought you crashing back down to earth?

If it’s a choice between buying food or purchasing that must have rug … well, practicalities soon take over.

We’ve all spent the best part of a year within four walls though, and home has become increasingly important.

It’s not just where you lay your head at night. It’s a vibe.

It’s probably what your hard earned money goes on, from a gorgeous bedroom to the ultimate dining kitchen.

But there’s a difference between an Instagram pad, and reality -with piles of washing and your collection of reusable shopping bags just out of shot.

An interior designer is surely reserved for the rich, whose homes we can only admire from afar?

What if there was such a person in the north-east however, with an affordable hourly rate and the determination to work with any budget?

Can you really create a gorgeous room, with just £75 to spend?

If you know what you’re doing, absolutely.

Step forward Robyn Park, of Robyn Park interiors.

The 34 year old launched her own company two years ago, and has gone on to build an impressive reputation for herself.

From getting commissioned for a hair salon, to kitting out private holiday lets or people’s living rooms, Robyn is the woman for the job.

She’s already gained quite a following on her Instagram page, where she gives top tips on how to get the luxe look for less.

You’d be forgiven for thinking an interior designer requires years of study, plus a hard to find apprenticeship.

As Robyn has proven, all your really need is hard work and an eye for fabulous detail.

The busy mum turned her back on a dance career, and decided to pursue an altogether different dream.

“I was a dance teacher, but after having my second baby I started to have issues with my knee,” said Robyn.

“I’ve danced my whole life, so making the decision to step away was really hard.

Robyn had considered interiors for a while, and had plenty of inspiration.

“My dad is an architect and my brother is a joiner,” she said.

“My mum is really creative as well, and I decided to do a post grad diploma in interior design with The British academy of Interior Design.”

Having graduated, Robyn planned on joining another company to gain more experience.

“Setting up on my own was never the plan,” she said.

“But I realised there wasn’t all that much available in the industry here, in that there were only high end and luxury options.

“I saw an opportunity. Even from a personal perspective, I’d look at the work of interior designers and see how amazing it was. But I didn’t have that kind of budget.

It can be quite daunting to put all your trust in someone as well, what if you don’t like what they do?

“I would rather work with people on whatever budget they have, whatever size their house is and make interior design more accessible.

“Everyone should have that access instead of feeling intimidated.”

Robyn now has a waiting list for her services, and has already worked on a range of projects.

“I’ve recently completed an Airnbnb here for a repeat client, who actually lives out in Dubai,” she said.

“I start with a mood board and give two designs per room, with a clickable purchase list.

“I think I’ve been very lucky. Due to Covid, everyone has been sat at home in their living rooms, and wanted to make a change.

“Colour is a really big thing right now, and people want to invest in their interiors more.

There’s lots of eco friendly designs, because people are far more conscious of what they’re buying and how much.

But what does the home of an interior designer look like?

“My own house is very neutral,” said Robyn.

“I never thought I was minimalist, but maybe I am.

“I love the variety which my job brings, one week I’m painting and the next I’m on a mission buying cushions.

“I also love the people, and I am very fortunate to be busier than ever.”

For more information, visit Robyn Park interiors on Instagram.