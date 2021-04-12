Caramels Studio produces a range of desirable scrunchies in Aberdeen

Any look can be taken to the next level with preppy scrunchies.

The accessory has proved a huge hit among fashion lovers over the eras, including in recent years, for being both fun and practical.

With its popularity showing no signs of slowing down, Aberdeen University student Charlotte Barrett saw an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands.

“I’m currently in my third year at university studying mathematics,” Charlotte said. “I have had a few part-time jobs being a server over the years, but I’ve always loved being creative and making things.”

After working on handmade presents for friends’ birthdays during 2020, the creative’s admiration for crafting and designing only grew.

She added: “I’ve been wanting to open my small business for over a year now but didn’t know what I wanted to sell.

“Then last year, I created handmade presents – and scrunchies were one of the things I made.

“I realised I could sell these (since they aren’t too time-consuming and I could make them being a full-time student), while still having my part-time job as a server at Pizza Hut.

“Due to the current climate, I haven’t been able to go to work this year, which has lowkey helped me launch my shop sooner.”

Charlotte went on to perfect her brand Caramels Studio and launch an Etsy shop, which showcases the entrepreneur’s desirable scrunchie collections.

Vibrant and quirky, the accessories are perfect for any occasion – whether it’s spent at home or out and about with loved ones.

Charlotte said: “I officially launched my shop on Etsy in January 2021 and will hopefully open Shopify in the future.

“I am currently selling handmade satin and organza scrunchies. They help protect your hair from damage compared to normal hair bands. They also help protect moisture.

“My most popular collection is my satin neutral scrunchies. They are a set of cream, gold and brown scrunchies, so I’m not surprised they’re my best sellers since these colours have been a popular trend for some time.

“I wanted to establish my own business because I love the idea of being your own boss and doing something you love with passion. I wouldn’t say scrunchies are my ultimate passion, but the creativity I can have with them is what I enjoy the most.

“Hopefully, I can start selling more than scrunchies soon, but there is only so much I can do with the free time I have.”

Charlotte prides herself on the fact that all her packaging is compostable and recyclable to help limit waste from shipping products.

Operating solely in her flat, she says there have been some learning curves since launching Caramels Studio. But her understanding of running the business is always growing.

“Normally I have a certain key focus on a collection,” she added. “For example, if it’s a certain fabric for a flower, then I think how I can present that in a cute and stylish way.

“I have only released my core collection and one of my spring-summer collections, which was my starting point. Now I’m broadening on more fun and creative ideas to come.

“I try not to look at other designers’ products who sell similar items – I have the fear of copying someone else’s idea. However, I do grasp my ideas from things I watch and see around me. This could be watching a film.

“When I have an idea, I instantly order the fabric – it’s a good and bad habit.

“And once I’ve created the accessory, my main focus for marketing is my Instagram. I try and film four reels a week and post around two-to-three pictures. I’m usually editing photos and taking product photos.

“Since I’m new to the marketing aspect of it, sometimes it’s hard to create ideas for photoshoots and reel. However, I’m slowly understanding and growing from it.

“Looking ahead, I hope to get more and more regular customers and become more known. But since I am still really small at this point, I get super excited about every favourite, like and purchase.”

The Caramels Studio scrunchies are available to order across the UK.

To find out more information about the business, visit linktr.ee/CaramelsStudio