Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town – Biscotti, coffee and festive turkey toasties

By Jamie Wilde
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 4:25 pm
There's plenty of food and drink festive picks to discover in Talk of the Town.
There's plenty of food and drink festive picks to discover in Talk of the Town.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Hea

Hea, Aberdeen’s new bubble tea shop.

Aberdonians can’t get enough of bubble tea at the minute. There’s been a flurry of drinks shops opening recently and Hea Aberdeen is one of the newest on the block. Perched on Castle Street in the city centre, its hot and cold options suit all tastes and weather. Try the classic Early Grey with tapioca pearls for the perfect introduction to bubble tea.

Light of Bengal

Light Of Bengal.

Popular with Granite City locals for more than four decades, Light of Bengal recently celebrated being nominated for an award at the British Curry Awards – aka the Curry Oscars. From its Rose Street locale, classic Indian curries including kormas and masalas always go down a treat. But also keep an eye out for its specialities for an authentic taste of India in the north-east.

Boxcar Coffee & Yard

Boxcar’s Christmas Biscotti.

Situated at Old Cults Railway Station, Boxcar Coffee and Yard has been whipping up a storm since setting up its outdoor coffee car earlier this year. Open every day of the week, its hot and cold drinks, burgers, paninis and irresistible billionaire’s shortbread are great for a working lunch or weekend treat. However, you must try its new festive special, Christmas Biscotti.

Second Home Studio and Café

Second Home’s strawberry cream bagel.

Fancy doing something creative this weekend? Second Home Studio and Café on Huntly Street in Aberdeen city centre allows you to channel your inner Picasso whilst sipping humbly on a delicious hot coffee. Broccoli toast, pancakes and scrumptious bagels look like full-blown artworks themselves. The pièce de résistance – Second Home’s new festive toastie with butter roasted turkey and all the trimmings.

Ferryhill House Hotel

Ferryhill’s maple duck.

Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen is home to Ferryhill House Hotel. If you’re after some tasty winter dining, this is the place to go. Its new winter menu is packed with an array of mouthwatering dishes. From smoked haddock risotto to maple roast duck, enjoy your weekend with your other half or family with some fine dishes and drinks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]