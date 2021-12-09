Talk of the Town – Biscotti, coffee and festive turkey toasties

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Aberdonians can’t get enough of bubble tea at the minute. There’s been a flurry of drinks shops opening recently and Hea Aberdeen is one of the newest on the block. Perched on Castle Street in the city centre, its hot and cold options suit all tastes and weather. Try the classic Early Grey with tapioca pearls for the perfect introduction to bubble tea.

Popular with Granite City locals for more than four decades, Light of Bengal recently celebrated being nominated for an award at the British Curry Awards – aka the Curry Oscars. From its Rose Street locale, classic Indian curries including kormas and masalas always go down a treat. But also keep an eye out for its specialities for an authentic taste of India in the north-east.

Situated at Old Cults Railway Station, Boxcar Coffee and Yard has been whipping up a storm since setting up its outdoor coffee car earlier this year. Open every day of the week, its hot and cold drinks, burgers, paninis and irresistible billionaire’s shortbread are great for a working lunch or weekend treat. However, you must try its new festive special, Christmas Biscotti.

Fancy doing something creative this weekend? Second Home Studio and Café on Huntly Street in Aberdeen city centre allows you to channel your inner Picasso whilst sipping humbly on a delicious hot coffee. Broccoli toast, pancakes and scrumptious bagels look like full-blown artworks themselves. The pièce de résistance – Second Home’s new festive toastie with butter roasted turkey and all the trimmings.

Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen is home to Ferryhill House Hotel. If you’re after some tasty winter dining, this is the place to go. Its new winter menu is packed with an array of mouthwatering dishes. From smoked haddock risotto to maple roast duck, enjoy your weekend with your other half or family with some fine dishes and drinks.