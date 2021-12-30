Society’s tasty top five food venues of 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

In times of joy and sorrow, food has the power to comfort and bring people together.

Never has this been felt more strongly than in the last few years when our worlds have been turned upside down by the pandemic.

For many, one of the biggest sources of hope this year came when cafes and restaurants were able to re-open their doors following lockdown.

So today, we honour all the incredible people who have poured their blood, sweat and tears into Aberdeen’s hospitality industry throughout 2021.

And to mark the occasion Society has picked five food venues in Aberdeen and the Shire that have cooked up joy, love and hope in communities across our great city.

The Turkish Kitchen

Society sampled the delights of this busy restaurant on Aberdeen’s seafront back in October and it did not disappoint.

Still warm from the oven, the traditional homecooked bread set the scene for what was to be a mouthwatering exploration of authentic Turkish fare.

From the succulent king prawns and mushroom halloumi to the crispy yet juicy calamari and the tender lamb ribs, each dish left us wanting more.

It wasn’t just the food that impressed us though as the staff were friendly and efficient despite the fact that the restaurant was extremely busy.

Too stuffed for dessert, we’re looking forward to returning soon to try out some baklava.

So if you fancy a slice of foodie sunshine without your feet leaving the ground, head to Turkish Kitchen where wonderful food, friendly staff and a holiday style experience awaits.

For more information check out the Turkish Kitchen website.

Trellis Coffee Shop

It’s impossible not to fall in love with the beautiful white and blue mosaic tiles that adorn the floor at this gem of a local cafe.

Found within the former function suite of the Udny Arms in Newburgh, Trellis is doing a roaring trade since Lorna Younge opened it in May this year.

Inside, the venue is bright and beautiful throughout with a huge window bringing the outdoors in.

From the moment you step inside this wonderful wee cafe, you’re eye is sure to be drawn to the glass cake cabinet which is brimming with everything from scones and cheesecake brownies to cruffins and chocolate buns.

The mighty vegan cinnamon bun is definitely worth a shout-out.

And with trained baristas serving up good quality coffee from local company Caber Coffee, you’re sure to be asking for a refill.

If breakfast or brunch is more up your street, fear not, Trellis has a packed menu full of everything from macaroni and cheese toasties to hummous and warm pitta bread.

For more information about Trellis check out their Facebook or Instagram.

The Garlogie Inn

Fans of sticky toffee pudding unite for this family run bar and restaurant’s take on the classic dessert will leave you in sweet heaven.

Located in Westhill, The Garlogie Inn promises home cooked scran, with a dollop of excellent service and beautiful countryside views.

And with super friendly staff and a large children’s play area, it’s the perfect place to bring young children.

When Society visited earlier this year, it was the scampi which left us wanting more.

Not too greasy, not too crunchy, and very moreish, the onion rings were also a firm favourite.

Far from run-of-the-mill, the homemade macaroni was also bursting with flavour and had that ‘made by my mum’ homely feeling about it.

Leaving room for a dessert is a must especially as the sticky pudding is served with caramel ice-cream.

So for delicious food, a brilliant atmosphere and staff who go above and beyond, The Garlogie Inn comes up trumps.

For more information about The Garlogie Inn, check out their website or Facebook page.

The Chester Hotel

For a sophisticated dining experience followed by a cocktail or three, The Chester Hotel is perfect.

Set in the heart of Aberdeen’s fashionable west end, this hotel oozes elegance with its chic decor and modern take on classic dishes.

For Society, our highlights were the Double Baked Black Bomber Cheddar Cheese Soufflé and the “melt in the mouth” rump of lamb, served with sautéed minted greens – fondant potatoes and lamb sauce.

Garlic lovers also have to try the chicken kiev, a fine dining take on a dish that’s sure to take you back to childhood.

It’s also worth sampling the extensive cocktail menu, particularly the The Chester Jin – a delightful blend of Suntory ROKU GIN, prosecco and Chambord.

This stylish hotel definitely has a timeless feel, and it has adapted to modern tastes without leaving its loyal customers behind.

So whether it’s dinner and cocktails with the girls or a romantic date night with the other half, The Chester Hotel is perfect for all occasions.

For more information about the Chester Hotel check out their website, Facebook or Instagram page.

BioCafe

Even if it’s just to sample their “Bounty in a glass” coconut milkshake, a trip to this vegan cafe is well worth it.

Found on Rosemount viaduct, this cosy cafe hails itself as the first refined sugar free cafe in Aberdeen, with a vegetarian and vegan menu to boot.

When Society visited in September, we sampled the overloaded hot dog.

This consisted of a mouthwatering vegan sausage, topped with avocado, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onion, spring onion, hot sauce, thousand island sauce, and jalapenos.

Also impressive was the mushroom and avocado waffle, smothered in pesto, feta cheese sun dried tomatoes, red onion, walnuts, and topped with wild rocket and balsamic glaze.

But it was the milkshake that is worthy of Society’s hall of fame.

Made with coconut milk and served in a cute bottle with a straw, the classic chocolate milkshake was devine.

There are few places where you’ll find such a colourful menu, which fulfills so many different dietary requirements which is why Society will certainly be back.

For more information about BioCafe check out their website, Facebook or Instagram page.