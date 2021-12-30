Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Society’s tasty top five food venues of 2021

By Rosemary Lowne
December 30, 2021, 12:00 pm
Society's top five: The top five restaurant and cafes we've loved in 2021.
Society's top five: The top five restaurant and cafes we've loved in 2021.

In times of joy and sorrow, food has the power to comfort and bring people together.

Never has this been felt more strongly than in the last few years when our worlds have been turned upside down by the pandemic.

For many, one of the biggest sources of hope this year came when cafes and restaurants were able to re-open their doors following lockdown.

So today, we honour all the incredible people who have poured their blood, sweat and tears into Aberdeen’s hospitality industry throughout 2021.

And to mark the occasion Society has picked five food venues in Aberdeen and the Shire that have cooked up joy, love and hope in communities across our great city.

The Turkish Kitchen

Beachside location: The Turkish Kitchen serves up delicious Turkish cuisine.

Society sampled the delights of this busy restaurant on Aberdeen’s seafront back in October and it did not disappoint.

Still warm from the oven, the traditional homecooked bread set the scene for what was to be a mouthwatering exploration of authentic Turkish fare.

Cooked to perfection: The King prawns were out of this world.

From the succulent king prawns and mushroom halloumi to the crispy yet juicy calamari and the tender lamb ribs, each dish left us wanting more.

It wasn’t just the food that impressed us though as the staff were friendly and efficient despite the fact that the restaurant was extremely busy.

Crispy calamari: Doggy bags were a must for the generous helping of calamari.

Too stuffed for dessert, we’re looking forward to returning soon to try out some baklava.

So if you fancy a slice of foodie sunshine without your feet leaving the ground, head to Turkish Kitchen where wonderful food, friendly staff and a holiday style experience awaits.

For more information check out the Turkish Kitchen website.

 

Trellis Coffee Shop

It’s impossible not to fall in love with the beautiful white and blue mosaic tiles that adorn the floor at this gem of a local cafe.

Found within the former function suite of the Udny Arms in Newburgh, Trellis is doing a roaring trade since Lorna Younge opened it in May this year.

Inside, the venue is bright and beautiful throughout with a huge window bringing the outdoors in.

Pretty plate:  Not only does the food look delicious it also tastes amazing.

From the moment you step inside this wonderful wee cafe, you’re eye is sure to be drawn to the glass cake cabinet which is brimming with everything from scones and cheesecake brownies to cruffins and chocolate buns.

The mighty vegan cinnamon bun is definitely worth a shout-out.

Sweet treats: The cake cabinet is the main attraction at Trellis.

And with trained baristas serving up good quality coffee from local company Caber Coffee, you’re sure to be asking for a refill.

If breakfast or brunch is more up your street, fear not, Trellis has a packed menu full of everything from macaroni and cheese toasties to hummous and warm pitta bread.

For more information about Trellis check out their Facebook or Instagram.

 

The Garlogie Inn

Good pub grub: The Garlogie Inn serves up hearty meals that will leave you wanting more.

Fans of sticky toffee pudding unite for this family run bar and restaurant’s take on the classic dessert will leave you in sweet heaven.

Located in Westhill, The Garlogie Inn promises home cooked scran, with a dollop of excellent service and beautiful countryside views.

Pudding of dreams: This sticky toffee pudding and caramel ice-cream is in a dessert league of its own.

And with super friendly staff and a large children’s play area, it’s the perfect place to bring young children.

When Society visited earlier this year, it was the scampi which left us wanting more.

Not too greasy, not too crunchy, and very moreish, the onion rings were also a firm favourite.

Far from run-of-the-mill, the homemade macaroni was also bursting with flavour and had that ‘made by my mum’ homely feeling about it.

Forget diamond rings, it’s all about the onion rings at The Garlogie Inn.

Leaving room for a dessert is a must especially as the sticky pudding is served with caramel ice-cream.

So for delicious food, a brilliant atmosphere and staff who go above and beyond, The Garlogie Inn comes up trumps.

For more information about The Garlogie Inn, check out their website or Facebook page.

The Chester Hotel

Epitome of elegant dining: The Chester Hotel is renowned for its great food and cocktails.

For a sophisticated dining experience followed by a cocktail or three, The Chester Hotel is perfect.

Set in the heart of Aberdeen’s fashionable west end, this hotel oozes elegance with its chic decor and modern take on classic dishes.

For Society, our highlights were the Double Baked Black Bomber Cheddar Cheese Soufflé and the “melt in the mouth” rump of lamb, served with sautéed minted greens – fondant potatoes  and lamb sauce.

Cheese sensation: The cheese soufflé is a triumph.

Garlic lovers also have to try the chicken kiev, a fine dining take on a dish that’s sure to take you back to childhood.

It’s also worth sampling the extensive cocktail menu, particularly the The Chester Jin – a delightful blend of Suntory ROKU GIN, prosecco and Chambord.

A thing of beauty: The Chester Jin tastes as good as it looks.

This stylish hotel definitely has a timeless feel, and it has adapted to modern tastes without leaving its loyal customers behind.

So whether it’s dinner and cocktails with the girls or a romantic date night with the other half, The Chester Hotel is perfect for all occasions.

For more information about the Chester Hotel check out their website, Facebook or Instagram page.

BioCafe

Vegan venture: the BioCafe serves up wholesome vegan food and to die for milkshakes.

Even if it’s just to sample their “Bounty in a glass” coconut milkshake, a trip to this vegan cafe is well worth it.

Found on Rosemount viaduct, this cosy cafe hails itself as the first refined sugar free cafe in Aberdeen, with a vegetarian and vegan menu to boot.

The overloaded hot dog is simply sensational.

When Society visited in September, we sampled the overloaded hot dog.

This consisted of a mouthwatering vegan sausage, topped with avocado, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onion, spring onion, hot sauce, thousand island sauce, and jalapenos.

Also impressive was the mushroom and avocado waffle, smothered in pesto, feta cheese sun dried tomatoes, red onion, walnuts, and topped with wild rocket and balsamic glaze.

Magnificent milkshake: The classic chocolate milkshake is something else.

But it was the milkshake that is worthy of Society’s hall of fame.

Made with coconut milk and served in a cute bottle with a straw, the classic chocolate milkshake was devine.

There are few places where you’ll find such a colourful menu, which fulfills so many different dietary requirements which is why Society will certainly be back.

For more information about BioCafe check out their website, Facebook or Instagram page.

