Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Pints, plates and poochie treats

By Jamie Wilde
January 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Pints galore at The Triplekirks that come at an equally tasty price.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. This week, there’s offers to delight the bellies of humans and dogs alike around the north-east who fancy a bit of pampering.

The Chatterbox

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a homemade sausage roll.

If you like traditional, cosy and wholesome café experiences, The Chatterbox on Dee Street in Banchory is a top place to visit this January. The café offers a mouthwatering array of homemade food options. From pies and sausage rolls to hearty soups like tomato and vegetable broth, if you’re after a nice warm cuppa and a blether, come here for a chatter.

The Triplekirks

Brewdog at The Triplekirks.

Perched on the corner of Aberdeen’s bustling Belmont Street, The Triplekirks is one of the best loved pubs in the city with its traditional feel a winner every time. Right now, there’s a tasty list of £3 pints on offer for a limited time, including Brewdog pale ales and Lilley’s Ciders. If you’re feeling frivolous, head upstairs to its club night Exodus to dance the night away.

Dreamy Goat Coffee Co.

Dreamy Goat Coffee Co.

If you love coffee, there’s one spot in Inverurie you have to try. Dreamy Goat Coffee Co. In North Street are all about great-tasting speciality coffee. If coffee isn’t your thing though, fear not. Healthy smoothies, shakes and sweet treats are all at hand at the vegetarian café which, by popular demand, is bringing back its all-day brunch menu this month.

Riksha Streetside Indian

Inside Riksha Streetside Indian.

Shake off the January blues with a bit of Indian spice north-east style. Riksha Streetside Indian in Aberdeen’s Union Square has classic Indian dishes to warm up your winter belly. On Sundays, indulge in its half plate tapas taster offer where for just £6.95, you’ll get a chef’s choice starter, signature main and rice, naan bread or chips. This is Indian food worth shouting about.

Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes

Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes, picture of doggie pup cake and cheeseburger.

Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes is perfectly situated by the beachfront for those after some brisk sea air this January. The café launched its appetising new menu late last year – but its doggy menu is the star of the show. From chicken and rice to luxurious liver meatloaf, treat your pooch to an à la carte experience like no other.

