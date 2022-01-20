Talk of the Town: Gin, burgers and afternoon teas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Still keeping up with Dry January and your new year health kick? We’re proud of you. However, it’s also okay to spoil yourself to these food and drink treats currently on offer around the north-east (we know you want to).

If you’re looking to liven up your lunchtime, look no further than Olive Alexanders pop-up stall on Shiprow, Aberdeen. The delicatessen is set to move into its permanent home in Golden Square in March. But for now, outrageously good burgers are its forte. The Fisherman burger (breaded haddock, mushy peas, tartare sauce) is a must try. Or (shh!) pick out a selection from its new secret menu.

Meat Monsters Smokehouse is a family run business in Ellon’s Balmacassie Commercial Centre. These monsters are mad about all things meat. But for Burns Night next week, BBQ with the Bard with its specially prepared Haggis Fatty – BBQ meat loaf rolled in a bacon lattice with a centre of award-winning MacSween haggis and smoky Monterey Jack cheese. We’re salivating already.

As if robot waiters aren’t enough to tempt your curiosity, Cartoos Grill House & Desserts on Aberdeen’s beach Esplanade also has stacks of dishes to cure your January blues. Go all out with a Mediterranean style mixed grill or indulgent fillet steak, but make sure to leave enough room for dessert. Cartoos’ waffles topped with berries and cream look a real treat.

Maryculter House is just a short drive outside of Aberdeen along North Deeside Road at Kirkton of Maryculter. This four-star hotel is perfectly perched by the banks of the River Dee and its food options inside are just as stunning. Afternoon tea is the star of the show here and its new menu featuring local coffee, jam and homemade cakes looks a joy to behold.

If Dry January isn’t one of your priorities this month, the Wild Boar pub on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street has specially curated drinks to quench your tastebuds. As well as cocktails starting at just £5.29, it’s Ginuary at Wild Boar and the pub is celebrating all things gin. Try its gin of the month – Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale – and keep an eye out for other gin surprises.