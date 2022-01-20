Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Gin, burgers and afternoon teas

By Jamie Wilde
January 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Did someone say Ginuary?
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Still keeping up with Dry January and your new year health kick? We’re proud of you. However, it’s also okay to spoil yourself to these food and drink treats currently on offer around the north-east (we know you want to).

Olive Alexanders

Olive Alexanders Fisherman Burger.

If you’re looking to liven up your lunchtime, look no further than Olive Alexanders pop-up stall on Shiprow, Aberdeen. The delicatessen is set to move into its permanent home in Golden Square in March. But for now, outrageously good burgers are its forte. The Fisherman burger (breaded haddock, mushy peas, tartare sauce) is a must try. Or (shh!) pick out a selection from its new secret menu.

Meat Monsters

Meat Monsters’ Haggis Fatty.

Meat Monsters Smokehouse is a family run business in Ellon’s Balmacassie Commercial Centre. These monsters are mad about all things meat. But for Burns Night next week, BBQ with the Bard with its specially prepared Haggis Fatty – BBQ meat loaf rolled in a bacon lattice with a centre of award-winning MacSween haggis and smoky Monterey Jack cheese. We’re salivating already.

Cartoos Grill House & Desserts

Banana waffle with strawberries and white chocolate at Cartoos.

As if robot waiters aren’t enough to tempt your curiosity, Cartoos Grill House & Desserts on Aberdeen’s beach Esplanade also has stacks of dishes to cure your January blues. Go all out with a Mediterranean style mixed grill or indulgent fillet steak, but make sure to leave enough room for dessert. Cartoos’ waffles topped with berries and cream look a real treat.

Maryculter House

Try Maryculter House’s new afternoon tea menu.

Maryculter House is just a short drive outside of Aberdeen along North Deeside Road at Kirkton of Maryculter. This four-star hotel is perfectly perched by the banks of the River Dee and its food options inside are just as stunning. Afternoon tea is the star of the show here and its new menu featuring local coffee, jam and homemade cakes looks a joy to behold.

Wild Boar

Wild Boar’s gin of the month for Ginuary.

If Dry January isn’t one of your priorities this month, the Wild Boar pub on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street has specially curated drinks to quench your tastebuds. As well as cocktails starting at just £5.29, it’s Ginuary at Wild Boar and the pub is celebrating all things gin. Try its gin of the month – Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale – and keep an eye out for other gin surprises.

