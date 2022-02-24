Turriff venue brings bottomless brunch to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Turriff venue brings bottomless brunch to Aberdeenshire

By Ellie House
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 3:21 pm
Welcome to bottomless brunch at The Rustic Grill in Turriff.
Welcome to bottomless brunch at The Rustic Grill in Turriff.

From hot smoked salmon bruschetta to a Kansas hot dog, you might expect to find such culinary delights on a sophisticated menu in Edinburgh.

Foodies in search of the ultimate bottomless brunch need not trek so far however, you simply need to hop on a bus to Turriff.

This Aberdeenshire town may boast a proud rural community, but that does not mean to say there is only call for mince and tatties.

Farmer’s daughter, Carol Angus, knows only too well the importance of tradition, and she has trod a fine line in dreaming up classics versus more cosmopolitan dishes.

Carol Angus runs The Rustic Grill in Turriff

Her determination has clearly paid off, and the phone does not stop ringing during our interview at The Rustic Grill, which can be found on Balmellie Street.

From lighting made out up upcycled fruit buckets, to reclaimed wood and tables brought on Gumtree, The Rustic Grill is incredibly stylish – without appearing to try too hard.

Make yourself at home at the Rustic Grill

The overhead fairylights add a cosy feel, while the gas stove makes you feel right at home, which is probably why the bookings never stop.

“Sorry, we’re closed today,” explains Carol, to an eager would-be diner.

The popular eatery is closed on a  Monday and Tuesday, to allow the hard working team to catch their breath and prepare for a busy week ahead.

If you’re feeling hungry, you’ve come to the right place.

Carol took some time out and explained why she’s putting Turriff on the map, with the bottomless brunch to save all brunches.

How long has The Rustic Grill been open?

Since December 2018. But prior to that, I had a cafe called The Square Diner for about five years.

The food was similar, but we were open seven days a week and the premises was rented.

It was quite small but we were always busy. It got to the stage where there wasn’t a way to progress.

Carol has revamped The Rustic Grill, with a little help from reclaimed items.

I could either close or find somewhere else. This place was an electrical store, and one of the directors approached me about it.

I just knew that this was the right place for us. There was so much speculation as to where we might be going.

The difference is unbelievable, where did you get your inspiration from?

My sister always says that I have champagne eyes and coca-cola pockets.”

I always wanted this place to feel homely.

The interior tells a story, with reclaimed wood and Gumtree bargains

I’m married to a joiner, and there’s a lot of reclaimed wood in here. Our big family tables came from Gumtree, I just want people to feel like the space is giving them a wee hug.

We used local tradesmen for everything, and we discovered so many things, like hidden windows, when we started knocking through.

What was the vision with your menu?

I wanted the food to feel fun and wholesome, and defintately not like you’re on a diet.”

It has that personal touch, as all the staff contribute ideas as well.

I also get inspiration from Pinterest, and when I’m out and about. My daughter went to Australia, and her little sister went out to visit her.

You’ll find a colourful and quirky menu

She still hasn’t come home, and she works at a bakery where she’s learning from a pastry chef.

The Australian culture is just amazing, there’s so much colour in food and everything is always fresh.

The varied menu has something for everyone

We offer more than mince and tatties. I had a Scottish farm upbringing, and I always thought that the food can be a bit like our weather.

All the same colour!

Have you always wanted to run your own eatery?

Well I started out at the chipper in Fyvie, then I worked at The Towie Tavern.

That is where I learnt everything. I always say that it is your first job which makes you.

Tell me about your bottomless brunch, it’s crazy popular!

It’s an amazing feeling, the sheer number of people who entered our competition for bottomless brunch! There were hundreds.

We wanted to introduce something where the kitchen staff weren’t under so much pressure, but you’re still getting a dish of lovely food.

It’s £28 per person and your booking lasts for 90 minutes. There’s a variety of dishes to choose from, and staff will ensure you get plenty of rounds in. We have always been very clear about responsible drinking though.

The bottomless brunch has been a huge success

Staff will take your drinks order from your arrival. I think we offer what I term as proper cocktails, so you never feel short changed either.”

There’s gie it welly, which is served in a glass welly and includes gin. French 76 is prosecco based, then we have classics such as a mimosa or mango daiquiri.

Our customers come from all over. They sometimes get the bus from Aberdeen, or they come from Buckie, Keith, from everywhere.

What made you decide to offer it in the first place?

Our menu has developed over time. Originally I wasn’t sure if Turriff was ready for what we are offering now.

When Covid hit and we started doing takeaways, we took a big risk . But our takeaways proved so popular, and that’s when we really looked at our menu.”

With an ever-evolving menu, The Rustic Grill is the place to be

In a small community, people can become used to certain things.

We started doing small plates and tapas, because we actually had the time to perfect things.

Do you serve non alcoholic options as well?

Of course, we actually stock none alcoholic spirits from an Australian company called Lyre’s.

Mocktails are also on offer

There’s quite a range and the none alcoholic menu is really popular here. Each drink is made exactly like a cocktail.

Is social media important to how you run your business?

Massively, we’ve got Tik Tok recently, and we also have Facebook and Instagram. People see with their eyes, so it’s important to us to post pictures of our food.

And finally, what’s your favourite item on the menu?

I couldn’t possibly choose, but when I go out I tend to always order a burger.

For more information, head to @therusticgrillturriff on Facebook or call 01888 567187.

