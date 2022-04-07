Sweet and savoury heaven on earth at The Larder Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Sweet and savoury heaven on earth at The Larder Huntly

By Rosemary Lowne
April 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 6:02 pm
Say cheese: Laura's epic cheesecakes are renowned. Photo by Kami Thomson.
Say cheese: Laura's epic cheesecakes are renowned. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Rising to the challenge is something Laura Gardiner knows all about as Huntly’s very own home baking queen.

From decadent cheesecakes and moreish millionaires brownies to tasty cranberry and bacon sausage rolls, Laura’s reputation for mouthwatering sweet and savoury treats precedes her as the proud owner of The Larder Huntly.

Customers far and wide travel to The Larder Huntly. Photo by Kami Thomson.

With more than 26,000 followers on Facebook and legions of cake fans hailing from across the north and north-east, Laura’s small but mighty larder, delicatessen and sandwich bar is certainly punching above it’s weight.

“I was really excited when I took over The Larder six years ago,” said Laura, 36, from Buckie.

“The previous owner Eileen had been running it for about 10 years before I took it over so I basically hit the ground running.

“I always just think that if you don’t try it, you’ll never know.”

Laura’s cheesecakes are the talk of the town. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Leap of faith

It was after being made redundant from her offshore hospitality job that Laura took a leap of faith to take over the already established The Larder Huntly.

Six years on and the tiny takeaway is more popular than ever as Laura’s sensational baking skills keep people coming back for more.

“The brownies are the most popular cakes especially the millionaires ones,” said Laura.

“I like to make my brownies bigger than anywhere else as if you’re going to have a piece you might as well have a proper piece.”

Owner Laura Gardiner, centre, with Gail Stewart (left) and Lynette Chapman (right). Picture by Kami Thomson.

Delicious cheesecakes

Another sweet success has been her “to die for” cheesecakes.

“The cheesecakes are always popular,” said Laura.

“The most popular flavour is the condensed milk, tablet and strawberry one and we also have a Biscoff and caramel one too.”

“I also made carrot cake muffins recently and they sold out within 15 minutes.”

Laura has built up a reputation for her moreish brownies. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Cake slices

Customers also can’t get enough of her cake slices and melt-in-the-mouth tablet.

“The cake slices are always popular,” said Laura.

“I make chocolate, vanilla, Caramac and milky bar slices – they’re always huge slices because why not.”

Strawberry tart lovers won’t be disappointed either.

“The strawberry tarts are made with proper strawberry jam piled high with cream,” said Laura.

Is there anything better than cake? Picture by Kami Thomson.

Savoury treats

With everything from sausage rolls and sandwiches to quiches and Scotch eggs, Laura also prides herself on her savoury selection.

“We’ve got a counter with fresh sandwiches and we’ve always got a hot dish on, like lasagna,” said Laura.

“We also do sausage rolls with cranberry and bacon and we’ve also got carmelised onion and mustard which is a bit different.”

Laura’s black pudding, chorizo and jalapeno Scotch eggs have gone down a storm. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Afternoon tea and picnic boxes

Also in-demand is Laura’s takeaway afternoon tea and picnic boxes.

“They came about through Covid as we started delivering to people’s homes, so with the afternoon tea it includes sandwiches quiche, scotch eggs, strawberry tarts and scones,” said Laura.

“The picnic boxes are really popular in summer time especially when people go up the hills.”

Laura’s picnic boxes are popular during summer. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Seeing the delight on her customers faces is the best part of the job for Laura.

“The customers are great,” said Laura.

“They always bring their dogs in as well which is lovely.

“A lot of people come out from Aberdeen to get our cakes.”

Women in business

Making everything by hand is a huge task but one made a lot easier thanks to Laura’s fantastic team of staff.

“The girls –  Abby Pirie, Shirley Smith, Lynette Chapman, Gail Stewart – all help to make the pies and sausage rolls which is great,” said Laura.

“I’m lucky to have such a great team.”

As a woman in business, Laura says it feels empowering.

“It does feel empowering,” said Laura.

“Sometimes you forget that the business is yours but then you step back and think that yes it is actually yours and it’s a nice feeling.”

Laura loves meeting the customers that pop in. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The Great British Bake Off

Despite how well her business is doing, Laura remains modest when asked if she would apply for the TV programme The Great British Bake Off.

“I couldn’t go on Bake Off because I’m so untidy,” said Laura.

“I did think about it but I don’t know if I’d be good enough when you see the people that’s on there.”

Looking to the future, Laura simply just wants to keep bringing joy to people through her baking.

“I’m quite happy where we are just now,” said Laura.

“I think if I opened up another venue I would lose focus.”

The handmade sausage rolls are a taste explosion. Picture by Kami Thomson.

18 hour days

With an 18-hour working day that begins at 6am and lasts until 7pm, Laura cherishes the little time she takes off to relax.

“I go out with the dogs to relax,” she said.

“I never really get the chance to switch off though as I’m always thinking.”

As well as cakes, Laura also serves up coffee but is keen to support fellow local businesses.

“I often send people along to The Bank Cafe and Restaurant as they serve coffee,” said Laura.

Too good to eat? Never. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Takeaway

Open from Monday to Friday, people are invited to pop in for a sweet or savoury pick me up. The afternoon tea boxes and picnic boxes can be ordered up to 24 hours before.

 

A round of questions with Laura Gardiner

Laura feels empowered to be running her own business. Picture by Kami Thomson.

If you were a cake, what would you be and why? 

Victoria sponge, plain and simple.

What is your favourite baking gadget?

Not so much a gadget but I’d be lost without my stand mixers.

What’s the secret to avoiding a soggy bottom?

I’ve yet to discover a good secret to the perfect bottom every time, I’ve learned to embrace a soggy bottom and not stress about it.

What’s the most difficult cake to make and why? 

Macarons… they just never work out, I gave up with them a wee while ago.

Best food and drink pairing? 

Cocktails and cake, maybe not the best pairing but a winning combination.

 If you were going on Bake Off, what would you do as your signature bake?

My signature bake would be our most popular Matilda Bruce Bogtrotter chocolate cake.

You have to make a cake to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would it be?

Double chocolate whisky cake with a whisky ganache.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a cake. Who is it and what do you serve? 

Maybe not very original but Mary Berry, she seems so sweet. I’d make her a carrot cake, it’s fool proof.

Have you had any baking disasters?

There’s been a fair few baking disasters, the main one when my butter overflowed in the pan and set the hob on fire during a really busy lunch spell.

For more information about The Larder Huntly, check out their Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/thelarderhuntly/

or the Instagram page @the_larder_huntly

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]