Talk of the Town: Get your hands on the hottest hot cross buns in Aberdeen

By Jamie Wilde
April 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Hot cross buns anyone?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Looking to get into the Easter spirit? You’ll find delicious hot cross buns aplenty in Aberdeen and maybe even find an Easter bunny with our latest food and drink round-up.

The Bread Maker

The Bread Maker’s hot cross buns.

It wouldn’t be Easter without hot cross buns. So, why not try some of the hottest buns around courtesy of The Bread Maker on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Viaduct?

Sweet spiced dough, orange zests, juicy sultanas and currants are the not-so-secret ingredients to these bad boys bringing happy faces to bakers and customers alike. Enjoy alongside a coffee and great company in the coffeehouse.

210 Bistro

Afternoon tea at 210 Bistro.

210 Bistro on Aberdeen’s Market Street is one of the city’s most popular independent restaurants because of its quality ingredients, menus and restaurant experiences. But Saturdays at 210 just got a whole lot better with its afternoon teas.

Enjoy sweet and savoury delights with a glass of bubbly for a classy experience, or hang around to nose at its brand new summer menu.

Lettuce Eat Healthy

Lettuce Eat Healthy.

If you’re after an award-winning café experience in the north-east this weekend, Lettuce Eat Healthy on Queen Street, Peterhead is certainly an option for you.

Scrolling down its Instagram page, there is nothing but bags of colour and tasty looking food to be found. Homely dishes like burgers and mac and cheese are popular while its daily specials are also worth looking out for.

The Craftsman Company

The Craftsman Company.

Craft beer has seen a surge in popularity over recent years. One Aberdeen venue housing some of the best in the north-east is The Craftsman Company Coffee & Ale House on Guild Street.

It recently hosted a tap takeover with Otherworld Brewing and quality lagers and IPAs are regularly available. Excellent coffee and a homely selection of food options are also available.

Platform 22

Carrot, cranberry and lemon cake at Platform 22.

Situated on Station Road in Torphins, Platform 22 is a venue that offers a little bit of everything.

It’s known for its coffee shop options like delicious homemade cakes, bakes and soups. But step inside and you’ll find a great selection of local, seasonal produce, creative art and even an Easter bunny or two. Local? Versatile? Platform 22 has it all.

