Talk of the Town: We’ll let you in on a bao bun secret…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We’re going to let you in on a secret about a brand new delivery kitchen in Cove Bay that’s set to burst in popularity in no time. Also, we have Mean Girls themed cocktails, pub classics and Thai delights to whet your appetite for the weekend ahead.

There’s a foodie secret tucked in Cove Bay which may not remain so for long.

It comes from Little Bao Boy, a Leeds company which have setup a new kitchen in the north-east that’s currently only available for deliveries.

Online reviews have been hugely positive so far and Asian style bao buns (which come in meaty and vegan varieties) are its speciality.

Straight off the back of their success with The Albyn, the owners of the popular west end locale in Aberdeen have now taken the reins at the Bieldside Inn on North Deeside Road.

Expect to see much of the classy decor you’ll find in The Albyn here.

Drinks, delicious food and sparkling company will also be in abundance.

What’s your favourite Thai restaurant in Aberdeen?

One of ours is Royal Thai on Crown Terrace, which has been a Granite City staple for decades. Its enigmatic owner is always a treat. But even more so is its foodie concoctions.

From favourite Thai green and red curries to completely new aromatic sensations, there’s a dish here with your name on it.

Main Street in Ellon is home to the Newburgh Inn.

Known for its great range of pub classics from burgers to North Sea battered haddock and chips, this traditional restaurant also serves up carveries on Sundays – perfect for a family roast.

Kids options are also plentiful as well as takeaway options and you won’t be short of options when it comes to a tipple or two either!

On Banchory’s High Street, you’ll find the Burnett Arms Hotel. This family-run business is great for overnight stays, but you’ll also enjoy its drink options in its bar and lounge.

Cocktails of the week are a speciality here. Classics like pornstar martinis and mojitos have been a hit at £6, as well as creative concoctions like the Mean Girls vodka and gin cocktail. Delish.