Talk of the Town: Summer food vibes are here

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With summer well and truly here, we’ve handpicked a range of food and drink delights to whet your appetite whilst you soak up some rays.

Summer means hot weather, beaches and sizzlingly good food.

If you’re looking to combine all of this in one, Roots Catering at Aberdeen Beach is a no-brainer when it comes to quality street food by the seaside.

This mouthwatering plant-based food truck is renowned for its succulent burgers, but also check out its regular specials like this miso grilled asparagus for exciting new flavours.

Perched in Aberdeen’s West End, Coppa Coffe on St Swithin Street is a top spot if you’re looking for value for money hot drinks and light bites.

As mentioned from its Facebook page, all hot drinks including teas, coffees and everything in between cost just £2 here.

Soup and sandwich deals come in at a very reasonable £5 with homemade bakes also worth a look in.

Spotted some of the treats this shop offers on the Too Good To Go app?

George Street’s Authentic Romanian Shop is full of fresh and traditional products from the all the parts of Romania.

From cheeses to meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, home bakes and even beers, why not try whipping up something different this weekend and expanding your culinary palette?

Old Skene Road in Westhill is home to Green Pastures Cafe.

Situated inside a scenic church building, this community cafe has won awards for its hospitality and the food and drinks are also worth shouting about.

Its flatbread salad specials look stunning. This heirloom tomato and cucumber salad was one of its recent favourites offering summer on a plate.

Prezzo, situated on the first floor of Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre, is an ideal spot for lunch or dinner after a day out browsing the high street.

Italian favourites are served in abundance at this casual restaurant.

But its new summer special, the Erba Cipollina pizza, looks like it’d go down a treat alongside an ice cool Aperol spritz. Bellissimo.