Talk of the Town: Summer food vibes are here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Summer food vibes are here

By Jamie Wilde
June 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:43 pm
Fancy some plant-based summer food vibes?
Fancy some plant-based summer food vibes?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With summer well and truly here, we’ve handpicked a range of food and drink delights to whet your appetite whilst you soak up some rays.

Roots Catering @ The Beach

Miso grilled asparagus special at Roots Catering @ The Beach.
Miso grilled asparagus special at Roots Catering @ The Beach.

Summer means hot weather, beaches and sizzlingly good food.

If you’re looking to combine all of this in one, Roots Catering at Aberdeen Beach is a no-brainer when it comes to quality street food by the seaside.

This mouthwatering plant-based food truck is renowned for its succulent burgers, but also check out its regular specials like this miso grilled asparagus for exciting new flavours.

Coppa Coffee

Coffee for value prices at Coppa Coffee.
Coffee for value prices at Coppa Coffee.

Perched in Aberdeen’s West End, Coppa Coffe on St Swithin Street is a top spot if you’re looking for value for money hot drinks and light bites.

As mentioned from its Facebook page, all hot drinks including teas, coffees and everything in between cost just £2 here.

Soup and sandwich deals come in at a very reasonable £5 with homemade bakes also worth a look in.

Authentic Romanian Shop

Romanian beers.
Romanian beers.

Spotted some of the treats this shop offers on the Too Good To Go app?

George Street’s Authentic Romanian Shop is full of fresh and traditional products from the all the parts of Romania.

From cheeses to meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, home bakes and even beers, why not try whipping up something different this weekend and expanding your culinary palette?

Green Pastures Cafe

Heirloom tomato and cucumber salad at Green Pastures Cafe.
Heirloom tomato and cucumber salad at Green Pastures Cafe.

Old Skene Road in Westhill is home to Green Pastures Cafe.

Situated inside a scenic church building, this community cafe has won awards for its hospitality and the food and drinks are also worth shouting about.

Its flatbread salad specials look stunning. This heirloom tomato and cucumber salad was one of its recent favourites offering summer on a plate.

Prezzo

Erba Cipollina pizza at Prezzo.
Erba Cipollina pizza at Prezzo.

Prezzo, situated on the first floor of Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre, is an ideal spot for lunch or dinner after a day out browsing the high street.

Italian favourites are served in abundance at this casual restaurant.

But its new summer special, the Erba Cipollina pizza, looks like it’d go down a treat alongside an ice cool Aperol spritz. Bellissimo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]