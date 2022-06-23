Gorgeous, gorgeous cakes at Wild & Sweet Bakes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Is there any better feeling than taking that first bite into a soft, fluffy sponge of a gorgeously indulgent cake?

Jemma Mathieson of Wild & Sweet Bakes thinks nothing can top it.

Since June last year, she has been creating a wide range of bakes and cakes from her home kitchen to cater for all kinds of occasions.

From creative kids’ birthday cakes to romantic anniversaries, Jemma’s distinct cake designs channel a rustic feel with real flowers and elegant decorations making them stand out from the crowd.

Our eagle-eyed readers will also have noticed Jemma’s work on the front cover of Society’s birthday edition earlier this month when she baked our beautiful fourth birthday cake (we’re already reminiscing about it).

Juggling her baking alongside another job and being a mum, this self-confessed mama to wild ones is producing sweetness in abundance and is loving channeling her creative spirit into her work.

We talked to Jemma to find out more about Wild & Sweet Bakes.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I grew up in Aberdeen, moved away when I was 17-years-old to study art and design in London, then I came back up to the north-east when I met my husband-to-be. I later went on to study teaching and I’ve been here ever since. Now I have kids, so they’re my main hobby and focus.

Have you always had a love for baking?

As cliche as it sounds, baking is something that’s always been an interest for me. My mum still doesn’t let it slide about leaving a mess in the kitchen from baking when I was younger and leaving it for her to tidy up!

I remember looking through her Australian Women’s Weekly cake books, which are now like retro classics, and always being interested in them. Getting into teenage years, a friend and I made life-size cakes of our twin friends who were turning 18. Yes, life size! They had the same clothes they wore and everything.

When I look back, cakes have always been a feature in my life – which is funny because I never really thought about it until I started doing Wild & Sweet Bakes.

What was it that lit the spark for Wild & Sweet Bakes?

It’s popped into my head a few times over the years and I’d never done anything about it. But last June, it was my friend’s 30th birthday and I made her a birthday cake with flowers in the kind of style that I like doing. A few friends just encouraged me from there, really.

They said I should do it, and I thought, “should I?” Eventually, I thought there was no harm in giving it a go. But that’s probably still why I don’t do it full time as I have a bit of a fear with committing to it completely.

It’s a bit scary, but I’m really enjoying doing it. It’s only been a year and I feel like I’m still picking up new skills as well as honing my own niche and style.

What have been some of the high points you’ve had so far?

Do you know what I’ve really loved which I wouldn’t have expected? Hearing the reasons that people are ordering different cakes. Whether it’s for birthdays or special occasions, I love interacting with people and that’s been a nice thing about it all. I feel like I’m helping people celebrate, which is lovely.

What are some of the most popular kinds of bakes and cakes that you make?

Cake wise, kids’ cakes are always fun to make. I enjoy making different characters and things which push my creative limits – a climbing Pikachu was one of the biggest challenges! The empire biscuits I make have been really popular.

But people also love having fresh flowers on the cakes, which is what I love doing too. I haven’t made wedding cakes yet, but I tend to cover birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, all of these nice life moments.

You created a very special fourth birthday cake for Society very recently (which tasted just as delicious as it looked). How did it feel seeing your cake on the cover of the birthday edition earlier this month?

Being asked to make Society’s birthday cake was a really exciting moment for me. It was so exciting to be a cover star! I went in to buy my Evening Express that day and was so delighted to see the cake on the cover.

To me, that cake signifies who me and my company are in terms of style and look. It was really nice to be able to create the cake that worked for Society, plus adding touches of my own style to it as well.

Are there any new trends in the baking world that are catching your eye at the moment?

With buttercream, using Swiss meringue buttercream over American buttercream seems to be a big thing at the moment. But even things like sprinkles, which are amazing, have become so much better.

You used to just get hundreds and thousands and now you get all sorts of amazing types. Drip cakes are also quite popular requests for me.

But I think mainly with Wild & Sweet, people are looking for cakes to just go back to being a bit more natural and rustic. You see some of these amazingly neat looking cakes out there and that’s not really my style – I like to go a bit more rustic looking.

Do you have any top baking tips you’d care to share?

Always sieve your icing sugar. That would be my top tip.

What do you love most about baking?

I love the creative element of baking. To be able to create something that looks pretty and tastes delicious is so much fun.

Future plans?

I’m mainly just taking things as they come at the moment. I’m looking forward to Wild & Sweet’s one year birthday and I’m enjoying letting the business grow organically. I’m thinking lots of peonies on a cake to celebrate the birthday sounds about right!

www.instagram.com/wildandsweet_bakes