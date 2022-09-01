Blossoming Bucksburn beautician comes up smelling of roses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Blossoming Bucksburn beautician comes up smelling of roses

By Rosemary Lowne
September 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Beautiful business: Rose Currie followed her dreams to open up her own salon in her back garden in Bucksburn.
Beautiful business: Rose Currie followed her dreams to open up her own salon in her back garden in Bucksburn.

Fate is certainly something Rose Currie believes in after a spooky series of coincidences led her into the pages of this very magazine.

“It was meant to be”, laughs the vivacious 33-year-old Bucksburn beautician who can’t get over the fact that she bumped into me, the Society writer, up a deserted mountain just days after I had randomly messaged her to see if she would like to be featured in our supplement.

“I have told anyone who will listen about how crazy that was,” says Rose.

“I was literally in the car on the way to the mountain telling my friends about how exciting it was to be contacted by Society magazine so to then meet you up the mountain, in the middle of nowhere, was unreal.”

Nailing it: Rose Currie hasn’t looked back since opening The Rose Garden.

Beautician with heart

Super friendly, energetic and wearing her heart on her sleeve from the get-go, it’s no surprise that Rose makes friends wherever she goes, even up mountains.

And it’s her infectious zest for life together with her calm and caring nature that makes Rose not just a beautician but a friend, confidante, life coach and counsellor to all her customers at The Rose Garden, her burgeoning beauty therapy business.

Going to great lengths: Rose Currie has created a Scandinavian-style log cabin in her background where she carries out a range of treatments.

Cabin fever

Based in a cosy Scandinavian-style cabin in the back garden of her home at Hopetoun Court,  Rose is all about spoiling people and making them feel good about themselves.

“My friend says my cabin is like going into the Scandinavian hills for a beauty treatment,” laughs Rose.

“It even smells like a log cabin inside and I’ve decorated it quite rustic and there’s a wee fire and everything.

“It’s all about completely switching off, I just want to spoil people and make them feel good.”

Cosy chic: Rose Currie has put her heart and soul into creating a space where everyone can relax.

Making people feel good

It was at the tender age of 10 when Rose decided she wanted to become a beauty therapist.

“When I was younger I kept bugging my mum to get a beauty treatment,” says Rose.

“So my mum eventually took me to get a wee facial and I absolutely loved it.

“Since then I became quite absorbed by the thought of making people feel as relaxed and as spoiled as I had felt that day.”

Lifelong dream: Rose Currie worked hard to make her dreams of opening up her own salon come true.

Beauty lecturer

Following both her head and her heart, Rose threw herself into becoming a beautician, gaining all her professional qualifications.

In fact, she was so passionate that in her early twenties she started lecturing in beauty at North East Scotland College.

And a lifelong dream came true for Rose when she opened her own salon in her back garden in 2020.

Bold and bright: Rose’s bright personality is reflected in the colours she offers clients.

Blossoming business

But her elation was short-lived as the country went into lockdown.

“I was putting the cabin up just before we went into lockdown so I literally saw about two clients before I had to close,” says Rose.

“I did struggle as I had finally made my own little salon.

“But the way I always got myself through the pandemic was to think that there’s always going to be someone in a worse off situation than you.”

Flower power: Rose Currie hasn’t looked back since opening The Rose Garden.

Compassionate and caring

Since re-opening, Rose hasn’t looked back as her business blossoms thanks to her loyal clients.

“My clients are like my family,” says Rose.

“I really care about them.”

From waxing, brow treatments and facials to massage, body treatments and manicures, Rose just loves making people feel great about themselves.

Warm and welcoming: Rose has created a cosy cabin where people can switch off from the world around them.

Lava shells

One of the niche treatments that Rose offers is lava shells.

“Not many salons do lava shells,” says Rose.

“It’s basically like an alternative hot stone massage which deeply induces relaxation, relieves stress and is good for any aches and pains.”

Client appreciation: One of Rose’s clients, who is now a friend, kindly gifted her this inspirational wall sign which she proudly displays in the cabin.

Outlet for busy mums and dads

As a busy mum herself, Rose always goes the extra mile to accommodate parents who juggle hectic lives.

“One of my clients was breastfeeding her baby while I did her nails recently,” says Rose.

“If people can’t get a babysitter, that’s absolutely fine.

“One mum also came in recently to get her legs waxed and her little one just sat on their tablets.

“I like the idea of people being able to bring along their kids.

“It doesn’t mean that everyone wants to but sometimes life is busy.”

Empowering: Rose Currie says she feels empowered to own her own salon.

With an ever-expanding list of clients, Rose is in her element.

“It’s very empowering to have my own little salon at the end of my garden,” says Rose.

“But I couldn’t have done it without support from my family who’ve helped out with the kids.”

Bright future

Ecstatically happy, Rose can’t imagine herself doing anything else.

“A lot of people have said to me “why do you not open a bigger salon” but I like to keep it personal and intimate,” says Rose.

“To me, that’s so important as I want my clients to feel good.”

And when Rose isn’t in her beautiful wee cabin, she can be found – you guessed it – up in the hills.

“Hill walking is good for the soul, I absolutely love it,” says Rose.

To find out more about The Rose Garden go to the Facebook page @therosegardenbeautyaberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Seaside gem: Molly's Cafe Bar will be taking seafood to new depths after taking on a new head chef. Pictured is owner Janice Langdon. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0
Maggie's Grill is the place to be for food with soul. This pulled pork burger hit the mark with Society editor Ellie House.
Restaurant review: Heart and soul dining at Maggie's Grill's new Marischal Square joint in…
0
Jane Jensen is living the dream running her own full-time art and illustration business.
'Fulfilling my dream’: Aberdeen artist pursues her passion after redundancy
0
Lasting legacy: Anna Wilson has continued her mum's Huntly Herbs venture together with her father Fraser. Photos by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mum's legacy lives on in award-winning Huntly jam and chutney business
0
Pub classics, fine drinks and a homely atmosphere awaits for Balmedie locals with the re-opening of their local inn this Friday.
Talk of the Town: Balmedie's village inn re-opens its doors this Friday
0
Vegan baked goods aplenty at this new Aberdeen bakery.
Talk of the Town: Treat yourself with Vegan Bay Baker's artisan breads
0
Coffee, cake and wholesome company is what you'll find at the Old Post Office Tearoom in Garioch near Inverurie. Pictured is owner, Christine Maude.
Old Post Office Tearoom delivering classic treats to Inverurie in style
0
Breathing Space Studio is run by enigmatic yoga teacher, Laura Watt. All pictures by Wullie Marr
'Everyone is welcome': New Aberdeen wellness studio aiming to become community hub
0
Delectable dishes galore were on offer at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie.
Restaurant review: Top drawer dining at Fennel Restaurant
0
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
Judging gets under way for The Society Awards 2022

More from Press and Journal

Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Seaside gem: Molly's Cafe Bar will be taking seafood to new depths after taking on a new head chef. Pictured is owner Janice Langdon. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0