Blossoming Bucksburn beautician comes up smelling of roses

Fate is certainly something Rose Currie believes in after a spooky series of coincidences led her into the pages of this very magazine.

“It was meant to be”, laughs the vivacious 33-year-old Bucksburn beautician who can’t get over the fact that she bumped into me, the Society writer, up a deserted mountain just days after I had randomly messaged her to see if she would like to be featured in our supplement.

“I have told anyone who will listen about how crazy that was,” says Rose.

“I was literally in the car on the way to the mountain telling my friends about how exciting it was to be contacted by Society magazine so to then meet you up the mountain, in the middle of nowhere, was unreal.”

Beautician with heart

Super friendly, energetic and wearing her heart on her sleeve from the get-go, it’s no surprise that Rose makes friends wherever she goes, even up mountains.

And it’s her infectious zest for life together with her calm and caring nature that makes Rose not just a beautician but a friend, confidante, life coach and counsellor to all her customers at The Rose Garden, her burgeoning beauty therapy business.

Cabin fever

Based in a cosy Scandinavian-style cabin in the back garden of her home at Hopetoun Court, Rose is all about spoiling people and making them feel good about themselves.

“My friend says my cabin is like going into the Scandinavian hills for a beauty treatment,” laughs Rose.

“It even smells like a log cabin inside and I’ve decorated it quite rustic and there’s a wee fire and everything.

“It’s all about completely switching off, I just want to spoil people and make them feel good.”

Making people feel good

It was at the tender age of 10 when Rose decided she wanted to become a beauty therapist.

“When I was younger I kept bugging my mum to get a beauty treatment,” says Rose.

“So my mum eventually took me to get a wee facial and I absolutely loved it.

“Since then I became quite absorbed by the thought of making people feel as relaxed and as spoiled as I had felt that day.”

Beauty lecturer

Following both her head and her heart, Rose threw herself into becoming a beautician, gaining all her professional qualifications.

In fact, she was so passionate that in her early twenties she started lecturing in beauty at North East Scotland College.

And a lifelong dream came true for Rose when she opened her own salon in her back garden in 2020.

Blossoming business

But her elation was short-lived as the country went into lockdown.

“I was putting the cabin up just before we went into lockdown so I literally saw about two clients before I had to close,” says Rose.

“I did struggle as I had finally made my own little salon.

“But the way I always got myself through the pandemic was to think that there’s always going to be someone in a worse off situation than you.”

Compassionate and caring

Since re-opening, Rose hasn’t looked back as her business blossoms thanks to her loyal clients.

“My clients are like my family,” says Rose.

“I really care about them.”

From waxing, brow treatments and facials to massage, body treatments and manicures, Rose just loves making people feel great about themselves.

Lava shells

One of the niche treatments that Rose offers is lava shells.

“Not many salons do lava shells,” says Rose.

“It’s basically like an alternative hot stone massage which deeply induces relaxation, relieves stress and is good for any aches and pains.”

Outlet for busy mums and dads

As a busy mum herself, Rose always goes the extra mile to accommodate parents who juggle hectic lives.

“One of my clients was breastfeeding her baby while I did her nails recently,” says Rose.

“If people can’t get a babysitter, that’s absolutely fine.

“One mum also came in recently to get her legs waxed and her little one just sat on their tablets.

“I like the idea of people being able to bring along their kids.

“It doesn’t mean that everyone wants to but sometimes life is busy.”

With an ever-expanding list of clients, Rose is in her element.

“It’s very empowering to have my own little salon at the end of my garden,” says Rose.

“But I couldn’t have done it without support from my family who’ve helped out with the kids.”

Bright future

Ecstatically happy, Rose can’t imagine herself doing anything else.

“A lot of people have said to me “why do you not open a bigger salon” but I like to keep it personal and intimate,” says Rose.

“To me, that’s so important as I want my clients to feel good.”

And when Rose isn’t in her beautiful wee cabin, she can be found – you guessed it – up in the hills.

“Hill walking is good for the soul, I absolutely love it,” says Rose.

To find out more about The Rose Garden go to the Facebook page @therosegardenbeautyaberdeen