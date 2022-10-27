Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram

By Rosemary Lowne
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

They might only be a matter of millimetres in dimension but the mini masterpieces that Jema Baynes creates on people’s fingernails throughout Aberdeen are intricate works of art.

From Disney and cartoon characters to Christmas and halloween inspired nails, there’s no design that the 29-year-old can’t turn her steady hand to.

And with over 52,000 online followers on her Instagram page – Jellybayn Nails – it’s clear that Jema is nailing it.

“Giving people a funky new set of nails and seeing them walk away with a smile on their faces is the best part of the job – it makes me so happy,” says Jema.

“Having your nails done can have a massive impact on people’s days and even lives.

“It’s the same with hairdressers and lash technicians, you feel like a bit of a therapist at times which is brilliant.

“It’s nice to see people’s journeys through life.”

Nail therapy: Jema loves chatting with her clients.
Steady as she goes: Jema Baynes says she has mastered the art of keeping a steady hand when working for hours on intricate nail designs.

Rooted in art

Destined to be a nail artist, Jema was always happiest as a child when she had nail polish in her hands.

“When I was younger, I used to get this kid’s magazine which always came with peel-off nail polish and makeup sets, I loved it,” laughs Jema.

With a love of art deeply rooted inside, it wasn’t long before Jema’s natural artistic talents were recognised at high school.

“I always loved painting and drawing when I was younger so I went on to do my Higher art in high school,” says Jema.

“After school, I initially started studying fashion textiles but I quickly realised that I would have to travel for the job so I decided to leave and to study beauty therapy instead.”

Eye-catching: One look at Jema’s colourful nails is enough to bring a smile to your face.
Going to great lengths: Jema hasn’t looked back since setting up her own salon from her home in Aberdeen.

Works of nail art

Studying beauty therapy at North East Scotland College was a game-changer for Jema.

“To start off with I was a little bit unsure whether I picked the right thing because I wanted to do a lot of artistic things after studying higher art at school,” says Jema.

“But when I realised I could do nail art then I started to enjoy it a lot more and I started to practice doing my friends and families nails at home.”

Leaving college in 2013, Jema initially went to work part-time as a beauty therapist at the Beauty Fountain before deciding that she wanted to spread her wings.

Mini masterpieces: Jema can take up to three hours working on the more intricate nail designs.
Colourful designs: Jema now has over 52,000 people following her Instagram page.

“I worked in different nail salons but it never really fulfilled me so in 2017, when me and my partner set up our first home together, I turned the spare bedroom into a beauty salon,” says Jema.

“It was scary as I was relying on myself to pay my own wages and to pay my mortgage but by then I had already established a clientele so it grew legs and arms.”

Disney designs

Five years on and Jema is now one of the most in-demand nail artists in Aberdeen with her unique nail art often wracking up over 10,000 likes on social media.

“I try and be quite unique so I often find inspiration on Pinterest or even just in what’s happening around me like the seasons’ changes and things like Halloween and Christmas,” says Jema.

“I do different types of nail art from simple designs to really specialist designs such as cartoon characters or Disney characters or Halloween or Christmas sets.

“Depending on what design people want, it can take anything up to three hours.”
And although acrylic nails was the technique she was taught at college, Jema prefers to use gel-based products.

I’ve got my eye on you: These funky nails are sure to turn heads.
Nail artist: Jema’s artistic talent shines through in her striking nail work.

“We started off using acrylic nails in college because that was what we were taught,” says Jema.

“But I mainly use gel-based products now like hard gel, builder gel and gel manicures.

“For me, it’s about focusing on natural nail growth instead of putting harsh chemicals on and never getting anywhere with nail growth.”

With a bright future and bright nails to match, what’s next for Aberdeen’s nail Queen?

“The brand of nail products I use is called Magpie so in the next year I’m hopefully going to become an educator which means I can tour around Scotland teaching nail masterclasses,” says Jema.

“Apart from that, I’m just very happy in my studio.”

For more information about Jellybayn Nails check out her Instagram page @jellybayn_nails.

