Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram

They might only be a matter of millimetres in dimension but the mini masterpieces that Jema Baynes creates on people’s fingernails throughout Aberdeen are intricate works of art.

From Disney and cartoon characters to Christmas and halloween inspired nails, there’s no design that the 29-year-old can’t turn her steady hand to.

And with over 52,000 online followers on her Instagram page – Jellybayn Nails – it’s clear that Jema is nailing it.

“Giving people a funky new set of nails and seeing them walk away with a smile on their faces is the best part of the job – it makes me so happy,” says Jema.

“Having your nails done can have a massive impact on people’s days and even lives.

“It’s the same with hairdressers and lash technicians, you feel like a bit of a therapist at times which is brilliant.

“It’s nice to see people’s journeys through life.”

Rooted in art

Destined to be a nail artist, Jema was always happiest as a child when she had nail polish in her hands.

“When I was younger, I used to get this kid’s magazine which always came with peel-off nail polish and makeup sets, I loved it,” laughs Jema.

With a love of art deeply rooted inside, it wasn’t long before Jema’s natural artistic talents were recognised at high school.

“I always loved painting and drawing when I was younger so I went on to do my Higher art in high school,” says Jema.

“After school, I initially started studying fashion textiles but I quickly realised that I would have to travel for the job so I decided to leave and to study beauty therapy instead.”

Works of nail art

Studying beauty therapy at North East Scotland College was a game-changer for Jema.

“To start off with I was a little bit unsure whether I picked the right thing because I wanted to do a lot of artistic things after studying higher art at school,” says Jema.

“But when I realised I could do nail art then I started to enjoy it a lot more and I started to practice doing my friends and families nails at home.”

Leaving college in 2013, Jema initially went to work part-time as a beauty therapist at the Beauty Fountain before deciding that she wanted to spread her wings.

“I worked in different nail salons but it never really fulfilled me so in 2017, when me and my partner set up our first home together, I turned the spare bedroom into a beauty salon,” says Jema.

“It was scary as I was relying on myself to pay my own wages and to pay my mortgage but by then I had already established a clientele so it grew legs and arms.”

Disney designs

Five years on and Jema is now one of the most in-demand nail artists in Aberdeen with her unique nail art often wracking up over 10,000 likes on social media.

“I try and be quite unique so I often find inspiration on Pinterest or even just in what’s happening around me like the seasons’ changes and things like Halloween and Christmas,” says Jema.

“I do different types of nail art from simple designs to really specialist designs such as cartoon characters or Disney characters or Halloween or Christmas sets.

“Depending on what design people want, it can take anything up to three hours.”

And although acrylic nails was the technique she was taught at college, Jema prefers to use gel-based products.

“We started off using acrylic nails in college because that was what we were taught,” says Jema.

“But I mainly use gel-based products now like hard gel, builder gel and gel manicures.

“For me, it’s about focusing on natural nail growth instead of putting harsh chemicals on and never getting anywhere with nail growth.”

With a bright future and bright nails to match, what’s next for Aberdeen’s nail Queen?

“The brand of nail products I use is called Magpie so in the next year I’m hopefully going to become an educator which means I can tour around Scotland teaching nail masterclasses,” says Jema.

“Apart from that, I’m just very happy in my studio.”

For more information about Jellybayn Nails check out her Instagram page @jellybayn_nails.