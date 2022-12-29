Talk of the Town: New cocktails to round off the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: New cocktails to round off the year

By Jamie Wilde
December 29, 2022, 11:45 am
New cocktails you say? Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
New cocktails you say? Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

It may be that weird time in between Christmas and New Year, but there is plenty of food and drink worth getting up from the sofa for…

Siberia

Lunar 75 cocktail. Image: Siberia / Facebook.

New drinks, you say? If there’s any excuse to visit Siberia on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street then this should be one of them.

The bar is one of the most popular in the city with its sleek layout and live music its main features.

Mulled Buckfast wine has been one of its major hits this month, but there are also new additions to its cocktail menu like this Lunar 75 gin cocktail.

Lahore Karahi

Selection of dishes at Lahore Karahi. Image: Lahore Karahi / Facebook.

Lahore Karahi on King Street in Aberdeen is usually up there among the most popular spots in town for people to indulge in some spice and rice.

Favourites like biryani and traditional masala and daal are always popular with diners.

Takeaway is also an option here and you can even bring your own bottle of booze to enjoy with your meal, if you so wish.

Trellis Coffee Shop

Trellis Coffee Shop,. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

One of the most sought-after cafes in the north-east, Trellis Coffee Shop on Newburgh’s Main Street never fails to disappoint when it comes to delicious food and hot drinks.

Coffees from Caber Coffee are a go-to, healthy salad dishes also look and taste the part. But the star attraction here is the home bakes.

Peppermint slices look a real treat this winter.

The Chocolate Bar

The Chocolate Bar. 

If you’re feeling the need to stock up on more Christmas chocolate, this place might just do the trick.

This specialist chocolate shop and cafe in Ellon’s Main Square puts ethical approaches to the forefront in its quality products like artisan chocolates and coffees in all kinds of varieties.

Full of personality, you’re sure to be welcomed with a smile here too.

The Gaff

Pizza galore. Image: The Gaff / Facebook.

Also based in Ellon, The Gaff on Bridge Street is undoubtedly one of the town’s most popular pizza joints.

Scrolling down their Instagram page is sheer heaven for pizza lovers.

Baked Neapolitan style in a traditional Italian wood fired oven, for Hogmanay, the venue is offering metre long pizzas – yes you read that right!

Get the family in for a pizza feast.

Most Commented