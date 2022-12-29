Talk of the Town: New cocktails to round off the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

It may be that weird time in between Christmas and New Year, but there is plenty of food and drink worth getting up from the sofa for…

Siberia

New drinks, you say? If there’s any excuse to visit Siberia on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street then this should be one of them.

The bar is one of the most popular in the city with its sleek layout and live music its main features.

Mulled Buckfast wine has been one of its major hits this month, but there are also new additions to its cocktail menu like this Lunar 75 gin cocktail.

Lahore Karahi

Lahore Karahi on King Street in Aberdeen is usually up there among the most popular spots in town for people to indulge in some spice and rice.

Favourites like biryani and traditional masala and daal are always popular with diners.

Takeaway is also an option here and you can even bring your own bottle of booze to enjoy with your meal, if you so wish.

Trellis Coffee Shop

One of the most sought-after cafes in the north-east, Trellis Coffee Shop on Newburgh’s Main Street never fails to disappoint when it comes to delicious food and hot drinks.

Coffees from Caber Coffee are a go-to, healthy salad dishes also look and taste the part. But the star attraction here is the home bakes.

Peppermint slices look a real treat this winter.

The Chocolate Bar

If you’re feeling the need to stock up on more Christmas chocolate, this place might just do the trick.

This specialist chocolate shop and cafe in Ellon’s Main Square puts ethical approaches to the forefront in its quality products like artisan chocolates and coffees in all kinds of varieties.

Full of personality, you’re sure to be welcomed with a smile here too.

The Gaff

Also based in Ellon, The Gaff on Bridge Street is undoubtedly one of the town’s most popular pizza joints.

Scrolling down their Instagram page is sheer heaven for pizza lovers.

Baked Neapolitan style in a traditional Italian wood fired oven, for Hogmanay, the venue is offering metre long pizzas – yes you read that right!

Get the family in for a pizza feast.