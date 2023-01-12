Dyslexic Aberdeenshire businesswoman proving diagnosis doesn’t stop success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyslexia doesn’t hold you back, says Laura Bleck, a former RAF musician who has turned a sewing hobby into the fabric of her life.

Refreshingly open and honest, Laura wears her dyslexia like a badge of honour as she believes the condition – characterised by difficulties in reading and writing – is the reason behind the success of her home furnishing start-up Sew Bleck.

“You find different ways to do things, it doesn’t hold you back,” says Laura, who lives with her husband David and five-year-old son Douglas in Kildrummy.

“You just need to work at it differently.”

Laura offered little help after Dyslexia diagnosis

Describing herself as “not very academic”, Laura instead excelled in creative subjects at school such as technical drawing and music.

“Back when I was told I had dyslexia in the nineties there was no extra help but I actually think it was quite good as you were just left in your own wee world and if you wanted to do something you worked hard and did it,” says Laura.

Working hard is exactly what Laura did, leaving school and landing her dream job as a musician in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

“When I was in the Royal Air Force I was based in London for seven years,” says Laura.

“I played the trombone and it was great as we did loads of travelling around Europe and America.”

From RAF high-flier to making and selling own goods

It was while based in London with the RAF when Laura met her future husband David, who was also in the armed forces.

“My husband is ex-army so we had a lot in common when we met and got married in London,” says Laura.

“We both, for various reasons, left the armed forces and moved up to the north of Scotland.”

After settling in Cullen in Moray, Laura, who is originally from Bearsden near Glasgow, struggled to get work, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

“Although my husband got work in Moray, I just couldn’t get any work at the time so I just started making and selling things and that’s when I started Sew Bleck,” says Laura.

Turning hobby into career

Initially starting up Sew Bleck as a hobby, Laura, who has since moved with her family to Kildrummy, soon discovered that customers across Aberdeen and beyond couldn’t get enough of her beautifully handcrafted cushions, coasters, garlands and Christmas decorations.

“When people started buying my products, I realised it wasn’t just a hobby it was a business,” says Laura.

“One of my most popular products is my map of Scotland cushions which I make by cutting out the map of Scotland in tartan or tweed and sewing it onto a cushion.

“That’s the product that people know me for.

“I’ve also made cushions and wall hangings with maps of Australia, New Zealand and Zambia.”

Prepping for next Christmas

During the festive season, demand for Laura’s garlands and decorations went through the roof which is why she’s already started making products to sell next Christmas.

“The last two months were really successful and I think it would’ve been even more successful if I had more stock so I’m going to be concentrating a lot of my efforts into preparing more stock for Christmas,” says Laura.

As well as selling her products online, Laura also sells her colourful creations at Everlongart Studio and Gift Shop in Alford.

“Jodie Bews at Everlongart has been really supportive,” says Laura.

Working from her home in Kildrummy, Laura finds the creative process extremely therapeutic.

“Lots of people ask me how I’ve got the patience as I make everything by hand,” says Laura.

“But I love it as I find it very relaxing.

“My five-year-old son Douglas sits and plays Lego on one side of the room and I make stuff on the other side of the room which is lovely.”

Passing on lessons to next generation

As well as running her own business, Laura also teaches piano in local primary and secondary schools where she uses her experience to inspire the next generation.

“Children and teenagers often say to me ‘I can’t do that because I’m dyslexic’,” says Laura.

“But I tell them they can do it, they just need to work out how you do it which might be slightly differently to how someone else does something.”

By sharing her story, Laura also hopes to inspire adults who dream of running their own business.

“Lots of people ask me how to start doing a business like this,” says Laura.

“What I would say is that if you enjoy doing what you’re doing then just start selling it.

“You don’t know what people like until you start making and selling it.

“So just start doing it and it will evolve from there.”

For more information about Sew Bleck, check out Laura’s Facebook, Instagram and Etsy shop.