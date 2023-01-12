Dyslexic Aberdeenshire businesswoman proving diagnosis doesn’t stop success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dyslexic Aberdeenshire businesswoman proving diagnosis doesn’t stop success

By Rosemary Lowne
January 12, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 12:38 pm
Laura Bleck is keen to show people that dyslexia doesn't hold you back. Photo by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Laura Bleck is keen to show people that dyslexia doesn't hold you back. Photo by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

Dyslexia doesn’t hold you back, says Laura Bleck, a former RAF musician who has turned a sewing hobby into the fabric of her life.

Refreshingly open and honest, Laura wears her dyslexia like a badge of honour as she believes the condition – characterised by difficulties in reading and writing – is the reason behind the success of her home furnishing start-up Sew Bleck.

Laura Bleck turned her creative hobby into a career. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

“You find different ways to do things, it doesn’t hold you back,” says Laura, who lives with her husband David and five-year-old son Douglas in Kildrummy.

“You just need to work at it differently.”

Laura offered little help after Dyslexia diagnosis

Describing herself as “not very academic”, Laura instead excelled in creative subjects at school such as technical drawing and music.

“Back when I was told I had dyslexia in the nineties there was no extra help but I actually think it was quite good as you were just left in your own wee world and if you wanted to do something you worked hard and did it,” says Laura.

Laura says handmaking her beautiful designs is a very therapeutic process. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

Working hard is exactly what Laura did, leaving school and landing her dream job as a musician in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

“When I was in the Royal Air Force I was based in London for seven years,” says Laura.

“I played the trombone and it was great as we did loads of travelling around Europe and America.”

From RAF high-flier to making and selling own goods

It was while based in London with the RAF when Laura met her future husband David, who was also in the armed forces.

“My husband is ex-army so we had a lot in common when we met and got married in London,” says Laura.

For anyone who is thinking of starting their own business, Laura says to just go for it. Picture by Kath Flannery,DC Thomson.

“We both, for various reasons, left the armed forces and moved up to the north of Scotland.”

After settling in Cullen in Moray, Laura, who is originally from Bearsden near Glasgow, struggled to get work, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

“Although my husband got work in Moray, I just couldn’t get any work at the time so I just started making and selling things and that’s when I started Sew Bleck,” says Laura.

Turning hobby into career

Initially starting up Sew Bleck as a hobby, Laura, who has since moved with her family to Kildrummy, soon discovered that customers across Aberdeen and beyond couldn’t get enough of her beautifully handcrafted cushions, coasters, garlands and Christmas decorations.

“When people started buying my products, I realised it wasn’t just a hobby it was a business,” says Laura.

The map cushions Laura creates are very popular at home and abroad. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

“One of my most popular products is my map of Scotland cushions which I make by cutting out the map of Scotland in tartan or tweed and sewing it onto a cushion.

“That’s the product that people know me for.

“I’ve also made cushions and wall hangings with maps of Australia, New Zealand and Zambia.”

Prepping for next Christmas

During the festive season, demand for Laura’s garlands and decorations went through the roof which is why she’s already started making products to sell next Christmas.

“The last two months were really successful and I think it would’ve been even more successful if I had more stock so I’m going to be concentrating a lot of my efforts into preparing more stock for Christmas,” says Laura.

As well as selling her products online, Laura also sells her colourful creations at Everlongart Studio and Gift Shop in Alford.

“Jodie Bews at Everlongart has been really supportive,” says Laura.

To know that her cushions in homes across the area makes Laura very proud. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

Working from her home in Kildrummy, Laura finds the creative process extremely therapeutic.

“Lots of people ask me how I’ve got the patience as I make everything by hand,” says Laura.

“But I love it as I find it very relaxing.

“My five-year-old son Douglas sits and plays Lego on one side of the room and I make stuff on the other side of the room which is lovely.”

Passing on lessons to next generation

As well as running her own business, Laura also teaches piano in local primary and secondary schools where she uses her experience to inspire the next generation.

“Children and teenagers often say to me ‘I can’t do that because I’m dyslexic’,” says Laura.

“But I tell them they can do it, they just need to work out how you do it which might be slightly differently to how someone else does something.”

By sharing her story, Laura also hopes to inspire adults who dream of running their own business.

Children and teenagers often say to me 'I can't do that because I'm dyslexic'. But I tell them they can do it, they just need to work out how you do it which might be slightly differently to how someone else does something.

“Lots of people ask me how to start doing a business like this,” says Laura.

“What I would say is that if you enjoy doing what you’re doing then just start selling it.

Naturally creative, Laura has found her niche in making beautiful cushions, coasters, wall hangings, garlands and Christmas decorations. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

“You don’t know what people like until you start making and selling it.

“So just start doing it and it will evolve from there.”

For more information about Sew Bleck, check out Laura’s Facebook, Instagram and Etsy shop.

