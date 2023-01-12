Talk of the Town: Burger and beer Thursdays are back for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Burger and beer Thursdays are back for 2023

By Rosemary Lowne
January 12, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 12:43 pm
Check out the shine on that pretzel burger bun served up as part of burger and beer Thursdays at Coffee Apothecary. Photo supplied by Coffee Apothecary.
Check out the shine on that pretzel burger bun served up as part of burger and beer Thursdays at Coffee Apothecary. Photo supplied by Coffee Apothecary.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From sourdough and sweet treats to beer and burgers, this week’s round-up is sure to leave stomach’s rumbling.

Hummingbird Cafe

Sweet treat boxes are perfect for gifts or as a treat for the office. Photo supplied by Hummingbird Cafe.

Anyone with a sweet tooth is sure to love these tasty treat boxes from Hummingbird Cafe.

From millionaire shortbread and Oreo traybakes to hazelnut brownies, there’s mouthwatering morsels for everyone to enjoy.

And whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or simply a tasty New Year treat to yourself, the friendly team at this popular Kintore cafe can make up boxes for any occasion and for as many people as you like.

Coffee Apothecary

New Year means beer and burger Thursdays’ are back at Coffee Apothecary. Photo supplied by Coffee Apothecary.

Beer and burger Thursdays are back and juicier than ever at the Coffee Apothecary cafes’ in Ellon and Udny.

For £14 people can get their chops round one of their signature burgers and also enjoy a beer, soft drink or Kombucha.

We’ve already placed an order for the ultimate double steak burger with bacon, black pudding, onion marmalade and macaroni cheese served in a pretzel bun with hand cut oven baked sweet potato wedges and salad.

Duncano’s Bar Bistro

Feast your eyes on the new menu at Duncano’s bar and bistro in Westhill. Photo by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.

New Year means a new menu at this Westhill bar and bistro.

Guaranteed to make your mouth water, their new menu includes dishes such as asparagus arancini, pork belly ramen and a steak baguette.

Seafood lovers are also in for a treat with the likes of Thai crab cakes, salt and pepper calamari and a seabass, salmon and mussel pot on the menu.

Bandit Bakery

Sourdough is a speciality at Bandit Bakery. Photo supplied by Bandit Bakery.

Known for its sensational cinnamon buns, top quality sourdough and focaccia, this Rose Street bakery is back with a bite for 2023.

Always rising to the challenge, the bakery has freshened up their menu with the introduction of a new chocolate free cookie made using hearty treacle, oats, cinnamon and cardamom.

Bread fans will also want a slice of the spelt, rye and caraway deli style loaf made with freshly milled rye, rye flakes and toasted caraway.

Café Contour

Enjoy a cycle and some great coffee at Cafe Contour. Photo supplied by Cafe Contour.

Get on your bike and head to this quirky wee Aberdeen coffee shop.

Nestled in The Green, this popular coffee retreat also serves up hot food and freshly made cakes.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the cafe also has an E-bike station right outside their door meaning you can get your daily exercise in as well as a caffeine fix.

