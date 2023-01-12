Talk of the Town: Burger and beer Thursdays are back for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From sourdough and sweet treats to beer and burgers, this week’s round-up is sure to leave stomach’s rumbling.

Hummingbird Cafe

Anyone with a sweet tooth is sure to love these tasty treat boxes from Hummingbird Cafe.

From millionaire shortbread and Oreo traybakes to hazelnut brownies, there’s mouthwatering morsels for everyone to enjoy.

And whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or simply a tasty New Year treat to yourself, the friendly team at this popular Kintore cafe can make up boxes for any occasion and for as many people as you like.

Coffee Apothecary

Beer and burger Thursdays are back and juicier than ever at the Coffee Apothecary cafes’ in Ellon and Udny.

For £14 people can get their chops round one of their signature burgers and also enjoy a beer, soft drink or Kombucha.

We’ve already placed an order for the ultimate double steak burger with bacon, black pudding, onion marmalade and macaroni cheese served in a pretzel bun with hand cut oven baked sweet potato wedges and salad.

Duncano’s Bar Bistro

New Year means a new menu at this Westhill bar and bistro.

Guaranteed to make your mouth water, their new menu includes dishes such as asparagus arancini, pork belly ramen and a steak baguette.

Seafood lovers are also in for a treat with the likes of Thai crab cakes, salt and pepper calamari and a seabass, salmon and mussel pot on the menu.

Bandit Bakery

Known for its sensational cinnamon buns, top quality sourdough and focaccia, this Rose Street bakery is back with a bite for 2023.

Always rising to the challenge, the bakery has freshened up their menu with the introduction of a new chocolate free cookie made using hearty treacle, oats, cinnamon and cardamom.

Bread fans will also want a slice of the spelt, rye and caraway deli style loaf made with freshly milled rye, rye flakes and toasted caraway.

Café Contour

Get on your bike and head to this quirky wee Aberdeen coffee shop.

Nestled in The Green, this popular coffee retreat also serves up hot food and freshly made cakes.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the cafe also has an E-bike station right outside their door meaning you can get your daily exercise in as well as a caffeine fix.