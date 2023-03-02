Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jetting all over the world looking after first-class passengers like popstar Kylie Minogue and singer Boy George, life has been one heck of a journey for Jennie Lawson.

Always going the extra mile, Jennie spent 15 years flying to far flung places like Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of her high-flying job as cabin crew with British Airways.

And although her feet are firmly back on the ground, her wanderlust spirit led her down a different travel track to Inverurie Railway Station where she opened up her first coffee shop.

“The building is beautiful but it was in rack and ruin until we took it over,” says Jennie.

“We took over two rooms, one of which was a maintenance room, and we knocked them together into a kitchen and coffee shop.

“It’s olde worlde with a vaulted ceiling and wood panelling which is over 100 years old.

“We also restored the tiles which were over 100 years old, so going into the coffee shop feels like going into an old-fashioned train station.”

Travelling the world

No stranger to coffee, Jennie used to survive on caffeine while working on long haul flights as cabin crew with British Airways for 15 years.

“I was long haul cabin crew with British Airways for 15 years so I’ve always worked with people,” says Jennie, who is mum to Hannah, 26, and wife to her soulmate George.

“I was lucky enough to travel all over the world.

“I especially loved New York, Australia and Bangkok, Singapore and New Zealand.

“I worked in first class so we met loads of celebrities like Kylie Minogue, who was really lovely and Boy George who was really nice.

“It seems like a lifetime ago now.”

Returning to Inverurie

Motherly by nature, Jennie hung up her wings and moved back to her hometown of Inverurie with her husband George to bring up their beautiful daughter Hannah.

“George is from Aberdeen and we met at Mr G’s nightclub just before Christmas one year,” says Jennie.

“I was still flying at the time so I lived in Aberdeen and I commuted down to London where BA were based.

“Sometimes George would come on trips with me which was good.

“When our daughter Hannah was born we initially moved back to Aberdeen and then Inverurie.

“I was a stay-at-home mum so when she flew the nest I thought I better get back to doing something.”

Opening Cocoworks

Always going the extra mile for others, Jennie’s journey took her to a new and exciting destination in the form of Inverurie Railway Station where she opened Cocoworks, the thriving dog friendly coffee shop she has been running for the past 12 years.

“My husband George saw this empty building at the station and I thought it would be nice as a coffee shop,” says Jennie.

“The history behind the building is fascinating as way back it was once the Earl of Kintore’s waiting room,” says Jennie.

“He seemingly got caught short one day and it was the days when you would pay 1 d (1 penny) for the toilet and he didn’t have change so the station master gave him money and they decided he was too important so they gave him his own waiting room and toilet.”

Train station-based business full steam ahead

Since boarding her new adventure into the world of hospitality, Jennie has been full steam ahead.

“I’ve built up such a good reputation,” says Jennie as the distinctive sound of trains arriving and departing can be heard in the background.

“We’re just a really nice, friendly coffee shop where people can come in on their own and not feel awkward.

“We’ve got loads of regular customers so we know their orders when they come in.”

Delicious homemade treats on offer

Cocoworks is very much a family business with Jenni’s 85-year-old mum Eva on home-baking duties while her husband George whips up delicious soups and her sister Pauline makes tasty jams.

“We do everything from coffee and cake to paninis, toasties and home baking,” says Jennie.

“My mum makes rock cakes and Victoria sponge as well as Sicilian orange cakes, shortbread – she’s amazing.

“I make the traybakes like the millionaire’s shortbread and George makes the homemade soup – everyone loves his soup.

“He makes minestrone, leek and potato, winter veg, his soup is really nice.”

Keen to support her local community, Jennie gets her scones from Fly Cup Catering, an Inverurie-based charity which provides training and employment opportunities to adults with learning disabilities in the catering and hospitality industry.

“I get my scones delivered daily from Fly Cup Catering – it’s nice to support that,” says Jennie.

Serving Caber Coffee concoctions

Coffee is also one of Cocoworks strong points.

“We use Caber Coffee from Aberdeen and they’re really very good,” says Jennie

“Their customer service is brilliant too.

“I’ve used them since I opened and I definitely wouldn’t change.”

Those with a sweet tooth will also be satisfied as Jennie and her lovely team make a mean hot chocolate.

“We do hot chocolate, orange hot chocolates and luxury hot chocolates,” says Jennie.

“Our millionaire’s cappuccino is also very popular.”

There’s one drink though that is particularly apt for the railway pit stop.

“We have a Mumbai Railway Chai which is lovely with milk,” says Jennie.

“And we also have iced coffee which is popular during summer.”

Cocoworks part of Inverurie community

Reflecting on the past 12 years, Jennie is proud of the charming coffee shop she has built up.

“I think we’re part of the community now which is lovely,” says Jennie.

“We just treat people the way you would want to be treated and with a smile.

“There’s nothing worse than going into a coffee shop and you don’t even get a hello or a smile.”

One of Jennie’s proudest moments was when the coffee shop won a major award.

“We won the National Railway Heritage award in 2013 and that was presented to us by Loyd Grossman which was really nice,” says Jennie.

“We were absolutely delighted.”

Although Jennie doesn’t get the chance to fly to far-flung places like she used to, her railway side coffee shop is now her favourite destination.

“I’ve definitely found my happy place,” says Jennie.

A round of questions with Jennie Lawson

What’s your favourite coffee and cake pairing and why?

Definitely my Scottish millionaire traybake along with a less fattening Americano.

If you were a customer in your cafe what would you order and why?

That’s an easy one. Our B.B.C toasted wrap with grilled bacon, French brie and Tracklements cranberry, port and orange sauce served with our delicious salad and homemade coleslaw. To drink it would be a Fentimans sparkling elderflower.

What makes a good coffee?

Definitely the person making it but more importantly a top notch coffee bean. We have used Caber Coffee’s top grade coffee since we opened and would never change. Their customer service is also fantastic.

What’s the most popular drink on your menu?

Quite a few but probably our millionaire’s cappuccino or our Mumbai railway chai which is 100% natural and has a chilli kick.

Funniest moment in the cafe?

When a customer said: “I’ve got a train to catch, will I have time?” No mention of which train or the time of the train!

What cake always sells out?

Quite a few but mostly my mum’s rock cakes and my carrot cake.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Prosecco, Prosecco and more Prosecco.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would that be?

A nice strong coffee with a dash of Scottish honey and homemade tablet

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity. Who is it and what do you serve?

Gregory Porter (American singer-songwriter) and whatever he wants as long as he sings me a song.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

No secret, just treat everyone the way you want to be treated with a smile.

For more information about Cocoworks check out their Facebook or Instagram.