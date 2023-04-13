Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots

We are spoilt for choice this weekend when it comes to the food and drink on offer.

Head along to Greyhope Bay for tasty treats courtesy of The Liberty Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a relaxed lunch overlooking the sea or somewhere to enjoy a tipple or two, we know just the place.

Grub

Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, we definitely want to be spending more time outside.

Grub is the perfect spot to pick up lunch on the go, serving up a huge range of delicious toasties and wraps, as well as yummy bakes to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Their Science Centre venue is wonderfully situated for a treat after a walk along the beach.

The House of Botanicals

Gin Tour & Tastings recently returned at The House of Botanicals and we are desperate to get along.

The family-run distillery is situated in Arch 4 under Aberdeen‘s railway line produces everything from maple gin to Amalfi lemon liqueur.

Whether you want to learn more about the distilling process or just want to pick up a bottle for Saturday night, pay them a visit this weekend.

To book a tour or find out more, head to their website.

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen this weekend as they host their themed afternoon tea.

Get yourself booked in for golden snitch macarons, edible wands and treat-filled cauldrons.

If The Boy Who Lived isn’t your thing then do not fear, they’ll still be serving up their epic bacon rolls to locals.

Dreamy Goat Cafe

ITS BACKK!!our sunset lemonade is back for the summer with a new addition of our sunrise lemonade! 🍋🥤

Posted by Dreamy Goat Coffee Co. on Saturday, 1 April 2023

We know drinks have to taste great, but when they look good too it’s an added bonus.

Enter Dreamy Goat Coffee Co’s sunset lemonade, which has been so popular in previous years they have given it a sunrise sister this year.

The gorgeous pink and purple drinks are available at their Inverurie location along with plenty of other food and drinks.

The Liberty Kitchen

There are few better spots in the city to enjoy a good cuppa than at The Liberty Kitchen at the Greyhope Bay Centre.

You can tuck into a huge range of plant-based bakes including doughnuts, brownies and scones, all of which are almost too pretty to eat.

Drinks too are picture-perfect, with the team’s latte art definitely Instagram worthy.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot a dolphin or two while you sip.

