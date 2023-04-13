Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We are spoilt for choice this weekend when it comes to the food and drink on offer.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a relaxed lunch overlooking the sea or somewhere to enjoy a tipple or two, we know just the place.

Grub

Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, we definitely want to be spending more time outside.

Grub is the perfect spot to pick up lunch on the go, serving up a huge range of delicious toasties and wraps, as well as yummy bakes to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Their Science Centre venue is wonderfully situated for a treat after a walk along the beach.

The House of Botanicals

Gin Tour & Tastings recently returned at The House of Botanicals and we are desperate to get along.

The family-run distillery is situated in Arch 4 under Aberdeen‘s railway line produces everything from maple gin to Amalfi lemon liqueur.

Whether you want to learn more about the distilling process or just want to pick up a bottle for Saturday night, pay them a visit this weekend.

To book a tour or find out more, head to their website.

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen this weekend as they host their themed afternoon tea.

Get yourself booked in for golden snitch macarons, edible wands and treat-filled cauldrons.

If The Boy Who Lived isn’t your thing then do not fear, they’ll still be serving up their epic bacon rolls to locals.

Dreamy Goat Cafe

ITS BACKK!!our sunset lemonade is back for the summer with a new addition of our sunrise lemonade! 🍋🥤 Posted by Dreamy Goat Coffee Co. on Saturday, 1 April 2023

We know drinks have to taste great, but when they look good too it’s an added bonus.

Enter Dreamy Goat Coffee Co’s sunset lemonade, which has been so popular in previous years they have given it a sunrise sister this year.

The gorgeous pink and purple drinks are available at their Inverurie location along with plenty of other food and drinks.

The Liberty Kitchen

There are few better spots in the city to enjoy a good cuppa than at The Liberty Kitchen at the Greyhope Bay Centre.

You can tuck into a huge range of plant-based bakes including doughnuts, brownies and scones, all of which are almost too pretty to eat.

Drinks too are picture-perfect, with the team’s latte art definitely Instagram worthy.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot a dolphin or two while you sip.