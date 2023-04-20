Look inside wellness destination in Aberdeen’s west end

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Self-care is fast becoming a buzz word, but not in the way you might expect.

The trend has graduated from expensive candles to something meaningful, a lifestyle rather than a one off purchase on a bad day.

For Lynn Ross, it’s about community, which you’ll find by the bucket load at StudioBE, Aberdeen.

Tucked away in Aberdeen’s west end on Carden Place, this isn’t just about one business doing its thing post pandemic.

Indeed the entire building is a hub of health, bringing a collective of industries together, thanks to a range of experts all under one roof.

Already home to Pink Lily which is based in the front of the building, where you can get a bouncy blow-dry and all manner of beauty treatments, you’ll also find psychologists, a sport and spinal clinic and nutritionists.

And if you want to get a work out in, this spot is somewhat of a Tardis with StudioBe found downstairs.

As the name would suggest, several rather glam studios are home to five personal trainers who offer a range of classes and one on one sessions, with Lynn at the helm as general manager.

We caught up with her and found out why StudioBe is striving to bring the community together, and head into the workplace to improve wellbeing.

Swapping pupils for Pilates

“I was a primary school teacher for 19 years, five of which I taught PE,” said Lynn.

“I started out in fitness 15 years ago, and by the time I decided to become a personal trainer, the fitness industry in general was busy.

“I decided to give up teaching, I loved the flexibility that personal training gave me.

“I still love the buzz, the endorphins and being able to teach people how to move properly.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of people over the years, and the current age range at StudioBe varies from 14-72.”

Lynn believes there is a “sentimental” aspect to the business, with the hope that the site can help fellow small independent’s in the area.

Community gym

“We’ve seen this an opportunity to create a one step destination,” she said.

“We all know about the problem of empty buildings, this was a chance for us all to open up under one roof.

“If small businesses collaborate, our voices combined can be louder than if we stand alone.

“That’s the concept behind the entire building, to repurpose it.

“We saw the opportunity as this is a great location, especially with so many people in the area for the school run.”

StudioBe is also doing things a little differently when it comes to finances, with no contract or joining fee.

The pay as you go ethos has proved popular, and Lynn believes that keeping things small has benefited everyone.

“We’re not trying to rival the likes of David Lloyd,” she said.

“We are small, independent, boutique type studios – with a variety of classes.

“We are trying to build a community gym, where people from all different backgrounds can go for their fitness journey.

“One of the benefits of small classes is that everyone chats away, and that’s a really lovely element.”

Making up the StudioBe team are who Lynn describes as “the best PT’s in Aberdeen.”

Classes on offer include Pilates, baby yoga and BE Cycle, with each PT working on a self-employed basis.

“We’ve developed a following, partly because we’re all about people and relationships,” said Lynn.

“For some people there’s still the motivation of achieving a certain aesthetic.

“But a lot of people now want to develop strength, Pilates is the centre of everything in my opinion.

“From how you push a shopping trolley to the way you sit down on the sofa, Pilates is hugely beneficial.

“If you learn how to breathe properly, it can open up space in your head and even help anxiety.”

Next on the agenda is aligning Pilates with the corporate world.

“We want to engage with local businesses to work bespokely with their staff,” said Lynn.

“So we will go out to offices, because if your employees are happy then that’s a huge benefit in terms of productivity.

“We once had a group which included a farmer, a local accountant and a stock broker.

“They all left feeling brilliant, and their paths wouldn’t have crossed otherwise.

“Pilates is becoming the buzz word of the year, we’re excited to see what’s coming next.”

Wellbeing check-in with Lynn Ross

Favourite workout clothing brand?

Lululemon is my favourite workout brand – especially for leggings.

Your go to for relaxing?

Day to day I would relax by walking my dog with friends or listen to a podcast. Alternatively go on on holiday to chill in the sun or discover new places.

Top three benefits of pilates?

1: Core stability – being strong from the inside out which develops functional movement patterns throughout the body.

2: Breathing is integral to every pilates exercise and being aware of your breathing day to day can help you feel calmer within yourself.

3: Improved mood. All exercise produces feel good endorphins but pilates can also help reduce anxiety and fatigue. I always leave pilates feeling taller, calmer and in a good mood.

Guilty pleasure?

My guilty pleasure would be a glass of wine with a cheeseboard.

Top tip for people starting out with exercise?

My top tip for people starting out with exercise is to find a professional (such as a personal trainer) who can work with you to help you on your fitness journey.

For more information, visit www.studiobe.uk, or follow them on Instagram @studiobecarden.