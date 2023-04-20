Look inside wellness destination in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look inside wellness destination in Aberdeen’s west end

From small class sizes to onsite nutritionists and of course an award winning hair and beauty salon, we found out what StudioBE is all about.

By Ellie House
Lyn Ross.
Lynn Ross is spreading the word about StudioBE. Image: Darrel Benns/ Dc Thomson.

Self-care is fast becoming a buzz word, but not in the way you might expect.

The trend has graduated from expensive candles to something meaningful, a lifestyle rather than a one off purchase on a bad day.

For Lynn Ross, it’s about community, which you’ll find by the bucket load at StudioBE, Aberdeen.

Tucked away in Aberdeen’s west end on Carden Place, this isn’t just about one business doing its thing post pandemic.

Lyn Ross in front of StudioBE LED sign.
Lynn Ross believes StudioBE can offer a welcoming community. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Indeed the entire building is a hub of health, bringing a collective of industries together, thanks to a range of experts all under one roof.

Already home to Pink Lily which is based in the front of the building, where you can get a bouncy blow-dry and all manner of beauty treatments, you’ll also find psychologists, a sport and spinal clinic and nutritionists.

And if you want to get a work out in, this spot is somewhat of a Tardis with StudioBe found downstairs.

As the name would suggest, several rather glam studios are home to five personal trainers who offer a range of classes and one on one sessions, with Lynn at the helm as general manager.

We caught up with her and found out why StudioBe is striving to bring the community together, and head into the workplace to improve wellbeing.

Swapping pupils for Pilates

“I was a primary school teacher for 19 years, five of which I taught PE,” said Lynn.

“I started out in fitness 15 years ago, and by the time I decided to become a personal trainer, the fitness industry in general was busy.

“I decided to give up teaching, I loved the flexibility that personal training gave me.

Lynn Ross.
Lynn is passionate about the benefits of Pilates. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I still love the buzz, the endorphins and being able to teach people how to move properly.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of people over the years, and the current age range at StudioBe varies from 14-72.”

Lynn believes there is a “sentimental” aspect to the business, with the hope that the site can help fellow small independent’s in the area.

Community gym

“We’ve seen this an opportunity to create a one step destination,” she said.

“We all know about the problem of empty buildings, this was a chance for us all to open up under one roof.

“If small businesses collaborate, our voices combined can be louder than if we stand alone.

“That’s the concept behind the entire building, to repurpose it.

“We saw the opportunity as this is a great location, especially with so many people in the area for the school run.”

Claire Anderson, Brooke Angus, Lynn Ross and Bradley Boyd, who all provide personal training services at StudioBE.
Claire Anderson, Brooke Angus, Lynn Ross and Bradley Boyd, who all provide personal training services at StudioBE, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

StudioBe is also doing things a little differently when it comes to finances, with no contract or joining fee.

The pay as you go ethos has proved popular, and Lynn believes that keeping things small has benefited everyone.

“We’re not trying to rival the likes of David Lloyd,” she said.

“We are small, independent, boutique type studios – with a variety of classes.

“We are trying to build a community gym, where people from all different backgrounds can go for their fitness journey.

“One of the benefits of small classes is that everyone chats away, and that’s a really lovely element.”

Making up the StudioBe team are who Lynn describes as “the best PT’s in Aberdeen.”

Dumbbells and other exercise equipment in the StudioBE space in Aberdeen.
There is a variety of spaces on offer within StudioBe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Classes on offer include Pilates, baby yoga and BE Cycle, with each PT working on a self-employed basis.

“We’ve developed a following, partly because we’re all about people and relationships,” said Lynn.

“For some people there’s still the motivation of achieving a certain aesthetic.

“But a lot of people now want to develop strength, Pilates is the centre of everything in my opinion.

“From how you push a shopping trolley to the way you sit down on the sofa, Pilates is hugely beneficial.

“If you learn how to breathe properly, it can open up space in your head and even help anxiety.”

Next on the agenda is aligning Pilates with the corporate world.

Lynn Ross.
Lynn is hopeful that employers will soon realise the benefits of Pilates in the workplace. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We want to engage with local businesses to work bespokely with their staff,” said Lynn.

“So we will go out to offices, because if your employees are happy then that’s a huge benefit in terms of productivity.

“We once had a group which included a farmer, a local accountant and a stock broker.

“They all left feeling brilliant, and their paths wouldn’t have crossed otherwise.

“Pilates is becoming the buzz word of the year, we’re excited to see what’s coming next.”

Wellbeing check-in with Lynn Ross

Lynn Ross doing pilates at StudioBE, Aberdeen.
Lynn Ross shares her top wellbeing tips. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Favourite workout clothing brand?

Lululemon is my favourite workout brand – especially for leggings.

Your go to for relaxing?

Day to day I would relax by walking my dog with friends or listen to a podcast. Alternatively go on on holiday to chill in the sun or discover new places.

Top three benefits of pilates?

1: Core stability – being strong from the inside out which develops functional movement patterns throughout the body.

2: Breathing is integral to every pilates exercise and being aware of  your breathing day to day can help you feel calmer within yourself.

3: Improved mood. All exercise produces feel good endorphins but pilates can also help reduce anxiety and fatigue. I always leave pilates feeling taller, calmer and in a good mood.

Guilty pleasure?

My guilty pleasure would be a glass of wine with a cheeseboard.

Top tip for people starting out with exercise?

My top tip for people starting out with exercise is to find a professional (such as a personal trainer) who can work with you to help you on your fitness journey.

For more information, visit www.studiobe.uk, or follow them on Instagram @studiobecarden.

