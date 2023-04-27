Society’s top spring fashion picks for beer garden season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ditch the thick tights, banish the black boots and pack away the fur coats ladies: spring has finally sprung and the fashion forecast is hotter than ever.

Ok, so the weather may still be a tad unpredictable but who cares when the beer gardens are re-opening, barbecues are back and wine on the decking can be savoured late into the night.

But what to wear to all these al fresco social events suddenly popping up?

Don’t fret, we’ve rounded-up some spring looks that are as fresh as newly mown grass and as bright as the beautiful flowers in bloom.

Spring fashion picks for Aberdeen

Midi dresses

From the office to after work drinks, midi dresses can be dressed up or down to suit just about any occasion.

During the day, try pairing with white trainers or sliders for a more casual look.

And if you’re leaving your desk to go straight to dinner, a low heeled mule works beautifully.

As the temperature is still on the fresh side, complete the look with a denim or leather jacket.

Although floral midi dresses are big news this season, stripes are equally as chic.

Tone down the look for day by pairing with trainers or sandals and elevate the dress for special occasions by adding some wedges.

The trouser suit

Nothing says empowered woman more than a bright trouser suit.

And from pink and purple to blue and red, there’s no shortage of bold and bright colours to choose from.

Effortlessly chic, swap trainers for heels for instant after hours glam.

Spring footwear

Discard the warm winter socks and let the feet breathe in style with some fresh footwear.

Mules were seriously in vogue last spring/summer and they’re still on trend this season.

These backless beauties add pizzazz to any outfit.

Heels aren’t for everyone but there are some fabulous flat sandals that are stylish and comfortable.

Metallic gold sandals will add shine and sparkle to any look.

Meanwhile the trusty white trainer is still having its moment.

Wonderfully versatile, this fresh footwear adds vibrancy to jeans, midi and maxi dresses and even leather look trousers.

The white stuff

Whether it’s real or out of a bottle (like me), what better way to show off that summer glow than by wearing white.

Even a simple white shirt or T-shirt tucked into jeans brings the St Tropez vibes.

Spring accessories

Arguably just as important as the spring clothes are the accessories.

In terms of bags, think pastel colours, woven fabric and stylish shoppers and you’ll be on the right track.

Or add a pop of spring colour to your outfit by investing in a pair of colourful or floral inspired earrings.

The shop shelves are brimming with eye catching earrings, necklaces and anklets.

Neck scarves are also a great way to glam up a simple blouse or top.