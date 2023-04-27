Society’s top spring fashion picks for beer garden season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Society’s top spring fashion picks for beer garden season

From midi dresses and mules to stripes and sandals, we've rounded-up some bright and beautiful spring fashion must-haves.

By Rosemary Lowne
Spring fashion has sprung. This pink ruffle maxi dress is £60 from River Island. Photo supplied by PR Shots.
Spring fashion has sprung. This pink ruffle maxi dress is £60 from River Island. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Ditch the thick tights, banish the black boots and pack away the fur coats ladies: spring has finally sprung and the fashion forecast is hotter than ever.

Ok, so the weather may still be a tad unpredictable but who cares when the beer gardens are re-opening, barbecues are back and wine on the decking can be savoured late into the night.

But what to wear to all these al fresco social events suddenly popping up?

Don’t fret, we’ve rounded-up some spring looks that are as fresh as newly mown grass and as bright as the beautiful flowers in bloom.

Spring fashion picks for Aberdeen

Midi dresses

From the office to after work drinks, midi dresses can be dressed up or down to suit just about any occasion.

During the day, try pairing with white trainers or sliders for a more casual look.

Flower power in fashion form. This white poppy print flutter sleeve midi dress is £33.99 from New Look. Photo supplied from PR Shots.

And if you’re leaving your desk to go straight to dinner, a low heeled mule works beautifully.

As the temperature is still on the fresh side, complete the look with a denim or leather jacket.

A leather jacket would pair perfectly with this black floral spot flutter sleeve midi dress, £37.99 from New Look. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Although floral midi dresses are big news this season, stripes are equally as chic.

Tone down the look for day by pairing with trainers or sandals and elevate the dress for special occasions by adding some wedges.

Embrace the sailor style in this cream button through stripe bodycon dress, £40 from River Island. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

The trouser suit

Nothing says empowered woman more than a bright trouser suit.

Get in the pink with this et vous pink crepe suit blazer, £29 from Matalan. Supplied by PR Shots.

And from pink and purple to blue and red, there’s no shortage of bold and bright colours to choose from.

Effortlessly chic, swap trainers for heels for instant after hours glam.

Inject some colour into your spring wardrobe by investing in a pastel suit. Trousers are £21, from Matalan. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Spring footwear

Discard the warm winter socks and let the feet breathe in style with some fresh footwear.

Mules were seriously in vogue last spring/summer and they’re still on trend this season.

These backless beauties add pizzazz to any outfit.

You’ll be the cream of the crop this spring in these maize mules, £90 from Dune London. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Heels aren’t for everyone but there are some fabulous flat sandals that are stylish and comfortable.

Metallic gold sandals will add shine and sparkle to any look.

You’ll never let anyone dull your sparkle in these Rome gold sparkle sandals, £39 from Accessorize. Supplied by PR Shots.

Meanwhile the trusty white trainer is still having its moment.

Wonderfully versatile, this fresh footwear adds vibrancy to jeans, midi and maxi dresses and even leather look trousers.

These raffia lace espadrille style white trainers  are £17 from Matalan. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

The white stuff

Whether it’s real or out of a bottle (like me), what better way to show off that summer glow than by wearing white.

Even a simple white shirt or T-shirt tucked into jeans brings the St Tropez vibes.

Co-ordinate a white shirt with midi skirt for the full on white effect. The shirt is £25, the midi skirt is £15 and the bag is £18 all from Peacocks.Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Spring accessories

Arguably just as important as the spring clothes are the accessories.

In terms of bags, think pastel colours, woven fabric and stylish shoppers and you’ll be on the right track.

This lovely lilac weave tassle crossbody bag is £49.50 from Oliver Bonas. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Or add a pop of spring colour to your outfit by investing in a pair of colourful or floral inspired earrings.

The shop shelves are brimming with eye catching earrings, necklaces and anklets.

How gorgeous are these amia daisy drop hoop earrings, £18 from Oliver Bonas. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

Neck scarves are also a great way to glam up a simple blouse or top.

Neck scarves are an easy way to add an element of chic to a simple outfit. This floral scarf is £3.50 from Primark. Photo supplied by PR Shots.

