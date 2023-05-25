Climber airlifted to hospital after Coire A’ Ghreadaidh fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climber airlifted to hospital after Coire A’ Ghreadaidh fall

Skye Mountain Rescue Team were finishing their training when they got the call - and searched for three hours to find the injured man.

By Mike Merritt
Three of the Cuillin hills - Sgurr nan Eag, Sgurr Dubh Mor and Coir a Ghrunnda - on a grey day.
Skye Mountain Rescue team were called to help the injured man after he fell on Coire A' Ghreadaidh - pictured here with Sgurr nan Eag, Sgurr Dubh Mor. Image: Jez Campbell/Shutterstock

A climber has been airlifted to hospital following a dramatic five-and-a-half hour rescue on Skye.

The man, in his 60s, fell about 20ft while abseiling down Coire A’ Ghreadaidh in the Cuillins.

He had been with a fellow climber from the south of Scotland when he fell from 1,640ft up.

He suffered lower back, pelvic area and leg injuries.

The alarm was raised around 10pm on Wednesday when Skye Mountain Rescue Team were coming to the end of a training session.

They sent 17 team members – with one remaining at base – but problems over pinpointing the injured climber hampered the search.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway was also unable to uplift some members of the MRT because of the visibility.

Injured climber airlifted

Neil Urquhart, leader of Skye MRT, said: “The chap had fallen about 20ft while abseiling down.

“There were problems with the other climber’s phone and we only located the injured man just after 1am. We gave him medical aid and then the helicopter’s winch paramedic managed to get down and brought a stretcher.

“The injured climber, who had injuries to his lower back, pelvic area and legs, was taken off at 3.30am.

“We finished at 4.40am and so it was a long night with team members having to be back at work a few hours later. One is a teacher so he had little rest before being back in the classroom.”

The casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. His condition is unknown.

