Our pick of the top seaside food and drink spots across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Our pick of the top seaside food and drink spots across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside.

By Lauren Robertson
A seaside stroll isn't complete without a bite to eat. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
A seaside stroll isn't complete without a bite to eat. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

It’s that time of year when the only place we want to be is by the sea.

Well, more so on the sunny days.

Undoubtedly one of the best parts of a seaside trip is getting some good grub in while you’re out and about.

With Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire curling up around the north-east coast of Scotland, we are lucky to have our fair share of options when it comes to seaside dining locations. To make your life easier, we’ve selected a few of our favourites we think you should try out on your next trip.

We’ve got everything from the quick ice cream stops to the fine dining with even finer views of the sea – a little something for everyone.

Greyhope Bay – Aberdeen

Sea view from the windows of Greyhope Bay restaurant in Aberdeen.
Stunning sea views at Greyhope Bay. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

If you like the sound of dolphin spotting while sipping a coffee with a fresh bake in hand then this one is for you.

The Liberty Kitchen at Greyhope Bay is vegan friendly and serves up a wide range of tasty treats to enjoy while you enjoy one of the best views in the city.

Not that you need another reason to visit, but the cafe also operates off-grid using a hybrid energy and circular rainwater treatment technology.

Tolbooth Restaurant – Stonehaven

The owner of Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme recently took over The Tolbooth restaurant on the old pier in Stonehaven, so you know you’re going to get a good feed here.

Taking advantage of its location, the restaurant specialises in seafood, with its menu featuring dishes like a bisque with lobster dumpling, gin cured sea trout and oysters with special Tolbooth hot sauce.

Vegan Bay Baker – Peterhead

Display case at Vegan Bay Baker. Peterhead, filled with pastries.
Some of Vegan Bay Baker’s delicacies. Image: Vegan Bay Baker

Vegan Bay Baker has made quite the name for itself in the north-east.

Whether you’re looking for a fresh sourdough loaf to add to your picnic spread or a traditional bake like a yum yum or Battenberg, they’ve got you covered.

Everything is baked in Ellon then shared out between its bakeries in Aberdeen and Peterhead. The latter is a short walk from the water on Broad Street so it’s easy to pop along during a day at the coast.

The Bay – Stonehaven

The Bay chef holding fish and chips dish.
Chippy or chipper? Image: Simon Price/Firstpix

We find it quite tricky to end a day in Stonehaven without a trip to The Bay. 

The multi award-winning chippy – or chipper, we won’t argue – is situated on Beach Road so you couldn’t get much closer to the water.

They have all the classics, all the sauces and as much salt and vinegar as you so please.

Just beware of the seagulls, we have learnt that the hard way.

Aunty Betty’s – Stonehaven

The Bay and Aunty Betty’s come hand in hand as far as we are concerned.

Combined, the neighbouring premises are a match made in seaside heaven.

Aunty Betty’s ice creams are Insta worthy with fun flavours and complimentary toppings piled high. Take a trip down memory lane and treat yourself to a pick n mix while you’re in there.

They even do milkshakes and sundaes too.

Inversnecky – Aberdeen

Aberdeen beachfront eatery Inversnecky in 1983.
Aberdeen seaside restaurant Inversnecky in 1983.

Inversnecky Cafe is an Aberdeen beachfront institution.

Make sure to check out the joke on their infamous board outside as you head in.

It’s not fine dining, but what you will get here is friendly staff, lovely views and a wholesome lunch.

If you’re in the mood for a classic toastie or panini, this is the place.

The Captain’s Table – Fraserburgh

Prawn cocktail at Fraserburgh seaside restaurant The Captain's Table.
Prawn cocktail at Fraserburgh seaside restaurant The Captain’s Table. Image: Love Seafood / The Captain’s Table

The Captain’s Table on Fraserburgh’s Seaforth Street champions local seafood.

The menu changes based on availability, but you can expect to find fresh langoustines, lobster, crab, haddock, halibut and more.

It’s so fresh that staff should even be able to tell you exactly where your chosen fish has come from, right down to the name of the boat and its owner.

Annie’s Cakery – Macduff

If there's one thing in life that excites me ……. Its definitely NEW cake!Milky bar gold White chocolate Brookie…

Posted by Annies Cakery on Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Annie’s Cakery is located in The Platform in Macduff and boasts views right out over Banff Bay.

If it’s a sweet treat you’re looking for during your day at the seaside then you’re in luck. Some of their most recent bakes include a Milkybar Gold White Chocolate Brookie and a pear and toffee scone.

They also offer light lunches if you’re in more of a savoury mood.

Barking Mad – Aberdeen

Coffee and cupcakes at Barking Mad in Aberdeen.
Some sweet treats from Barking Mad. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Don’t worry if you have your pooch at the beach with you, there are places that will happily accommodate.

Barking Mad in Aberdeen’s Queens Links will do more than just that, serving up food for pups as well as their human friends.

Whether it’s just an ice cream stop you’re looking for, a sit down lunch or a cake to take home, you don’t have to worry about leaving anyone outside.

Portsoy Ice Cream – Portsoy

Sweet treats at Portsoy Ice Cream.
Are you a tub or cone person? Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

A day at the seaside is not complete until someone has melted ice cream all over them, that is a well known fact.

Located on Seafield Street, Portsoy Ice Cream is a family-run business making award-winning ice creams and sorbets in the seaside village.

Flavours range from strawberry shortcake and Jaffa Cake to mojito and raspberry pavlova.

Make sure to add a Flake. And maybe a dash of hot toffee sauce.

Seafood Bothy – Stonehaven

The Seafood Bothy on Stonehaven Harbour.
The Seafood Bothy on Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

This is probably one of the most unique places to get your seafood fix in the north-east.

The Seafood Bothy operates out of a renovated horse trailer and pulls up on Stonehaven Harbour between 11am and 5pm Thursday to Monday during the spring and summer.

You won’t be able to walk past the lobster and prawn burritos, Cullen skink pies or crab wraps without stopping.

The Silver Darling – Aberdeen

Fresh seafood with views at Aberdeen seaside restaurant The Silver Darling.
Fresh seafood with views at Aberdeen seaside restaurant The Silver Darling.

This is one for special occasions. Saying that, we are all for making every day a special occasion.

The Silver Darling is located in Aberdeen Harbour, meaning you are blessed with stunning views all round and maybe even a little seal spotting.

Head chef Craig Somers has built a menu around the top quality produce available in and around the Granite City.

Expect things like roast hake, seafood linguini, duo of pork and seared beef steak.

The Lobster Shop – Johnshaven

The team behind seaside restaurant The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven.
The team behind seaside restaurant The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

The Lobster Shop is a must-visit if you’re in or around Johnshaven.

Their famous lobster toastie is packed full of lobster, mascarpone, mozzarella, garlic oil and smoked paprika, and their lobster lasagna is a unique find.

Seafood platters are a shellfish lover’s dream with lobster, crab claws and steamed langoustines.

They don’t have a huge fancy menu, instead focusing on the things they know they do best – high quality seafood right off the boat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]