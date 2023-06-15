Our pick of the top seaside food and drink spots across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year when the only place we want to be is by the sea.

Well, more so on the sunny days.

Undoubtedly one of the best parts of a seaside trip is getting some good grub in while you’re out and about.

With Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire curling up around the north-east coast of Scotland, we are lucky to have our fair share of options when it comes to seaside dining locations. To make your life easier, we’ve selected a few of our favourites we think you should try out on your next trip.

We’ve got everything from the quick ice cream stops to the fine dining with even finer views of the sea – a little something for everyone.

Greyhope Bay – Aberdeen

If you like the sound of dolphin spotting while sipping a coffee with a fresh bake in hand then this one is for you.

The Liberty Kitchen at Greyhope Bay is vegan friendly and serves up a wide range of tasty treats to enjoy while you enjoy one of the best views in the city.

Not that you need another reason to visit, but the cafe also operates off-grid using a hybrid energy and circular rainwater treatment technology.

Tolbooth Restaurant – Stonehaven

The owner of Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme recently took over The Tolbooth restaurant on the old pier in Stonehaven, so you know you’re going to get a good feed here.

Taking advantage of its location, the restaurant specialises in seafood, with its menu featuring dishes like a bisque with lobster dumpling, gin cured sea trout and oysters with special Tolbooth hot sauce.

Vegan Bay Baker – Peterhead

Vegan Bay Baker has made quite the name for itself in the north-east.

Whether you’re looking for a fresh sourdough loaf to add to your picnic spread or a traditional bake like a yum yum or Battenberg, they’ve got you covered.

Everything is baked in Ellon then shared out between its bakeries in Aberdeen and Peterhead. The latter is a short walk from the water on Broad Street so it’s easy to pop along during a day at the coast.

The Bay – Stonehaven

We find it quite tricky to end a day in Stonehaven without a trip to The Bay.

The multi award-winning chippy – or chipper, we won’t argue – is situated on Beach Road so you couldn’t get much closer to the water.

They have all the classics, all the sauces and as much salt and vinegar as you so please.

Just beware of the seagulls, we have learnt that the hard way.

Aunty Betty’s – Stonehaven

The Bay and Aunty Betty’s come hand in hand as far as we are concerned.

Combined, the neighbouring premises are a match made in seaside heaven.

Aunty Betty’s ice creams are Insta worthy with fun flavours and complimentary toppings piled high. Take a trip down memory lane and treat yourself to a pick n mix while you’re in there.

They even do milkshakes and sundaes too.

Inversnecky – Aberdeen

Inversnecky Cafe is an Aberdeen beachfront institution.

Make sure to check out the joke on their infamous board outside as you head in.

It’s not fine dining, but what you will get here is friendly staff, lovely views and a wholesome lunch.

If you’re in the mood for a classic toastie or panini, this is the place.

The Captain’s Table – Fraserburgh

The Captain’s Table on Fraserburgh’s Seaforth Street champions local seafood.

The menu changes based on availability, but you can expect to find fresh langoustines, lobster, crab, haddock, halibut and more.

It’s so fresh that staff should even be able to tell you exactly where your chosen fish has come from, right down to the name of the boat and its owner.

Annie’s Cakery – Macduff

If there's one thing in life that excites me ……. Its definitely NEW cake!Milky bar gold White chocolate Brookie… Posted by Annies Cakery on Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Annie’s Cakery is located in The Platform in Macduff and boasts views right out over Banff Bay.

If it’s a sweet treat you’re looking for during your day at the seaside then you’re in luck. Some of their most recent bakes include a Milkybar Gold White Chocolate Brookie and a pear and toffee scone.

They also offer light lunches if you’re in more of a savoury mood.

Barking Mad – Aberdeen

Don’t worry if you have your pooch at the beach with you, there are places that will happily accommodate.

Barking Mad in Aberdeen’s Queens Links will do more than just that, serving up food for pups as well as their human friends.

Whether it’s just an ice cream stop you’re looking for, a sit down lunch or a cake to take home, you don’t have to worry about leaving anyone outside.

Portsoy Ice Cream – Portsoy

A day at the seaside is not complete until someone has melted ice cream all over them, that is a well known fact.

Located on Seafield Street, Portsoy Ice Cream is a family-run business making award-winning ice creams and sorbets in the seaside village.

Flavours range from strawberry shortcake and Jaffa Cake to mojito and raspberry pavlova.

Make sure to add a Flake. And maybe a dash of hot toffee sauce.

Seafood Bothy – Stonehaven

This is probably one of the most unique places to get your seafood fix in the north-east.

The Seafood Bothy operates out of a renovated horse trailer and pulls up on Stonehaven Harbour between 11am and 5pm Thursday to Monday during the spring and summer.

You won’t be able to walk past the lobster and prawn burritos, Cullen skink pies or crab wraps without stopping.

The Silver Darling – Aberdeen

This is one for special occasions. Saying that, we are all for making every day a special occasion.

The Silver Darling is located in Aberdeen Harbour, meaning you are blessed with stunning views all round and maybe even a little seal spotting.

Head chef Craig Somers has built a menu around the top quality produce available in and around the Granite City.

Expect things like roast hake, seafood linguini, duo of pork and seared beef steak.

The Lobster Shop – Johnshaven

The Lobster Shop is a must-visit if you’re in or around Johnshaven.

Their famous lobster toastie is packed full of lobster, mascarpone, mozzarella, garlic oil and smoked paprika, and their lobster lasagna is a unique find.

Seafood platters are a shellfish lover’s dream with lobster, crab claws and steamed langoustines.

They don’t have a huge fancy menu, instead focusing on the things they know they do best – high quality seafood right off the boat.