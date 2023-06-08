Aberdeenshire BBQ business Angus and Oink reflects on global success and Amazon triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Society

Aberdeenshire BBQ business Angus and Oink reflects on global success and Amazon triumph

It's been quite the journey for this Aberdeenshire family business, from the kitchen table to the US! We caught up wit Angus & Oink to find out what's next.

By Ellie House
Scott Fraser of Angus & Oink, talks success and the secret to barbecues. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Here at Society, we love a success story and it’s fair to say that Scott and Malissa Fraser have quite the triumphant tale.

The lovely pair are of course the power couple behind Angus & Oink, and launched their venture in 2014 in a bid to shake up the world of barbecuing.

Their sauces and spice rubs were inspired by the couple’s travels around the world, and their flavoursome venture soon gathered pace back home in the north-east.

Fast forward to 2023, and the simple concept has grown arms, legs, and an entire factory in Aboyne!

Angus & Oink logo.
Angus & Oink is based at Deeside Activity Park in Aboyne.  Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

This is no longer a kitchen table pipe dream, but a fierce production line complete high tech machinery, which has enabled Scott and Malissa to send their products global.

They now export to distributors in Holland, Italy, Lithuania, Ireland and Australia to name but a few, and have even conquered the US market.

Named a best seller on Amazon and with sold out barbecue schools to boot, the couple remain both humble and passionate about their shared love of “kick-ass rubs, seasonings & sauces.”

The business is now based at Deeside Activity Park in Aboyne, and the barbecue schools have sold out for the rest of 2023.

Scott Fraser on the barbecue prepping BBQ Ribs with Angus & Oink sauce. Image:Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The initiative enables people to learn all things barbecue, from heat zones to technique and includes a mouth watering menu boasting Hanger Steak Tacos and
BBQ Chicken Thighs – all seasoned with Angus & Oink of course.

We caught up with Scott and Malissa, and found out why they’re keeping their feet firmly on the ground, and not a burnt sausage in sight.

Can we have a brief recap, when did your first launch with those famous 3 signature products?

Angus & Oink began over 9 years ago after Malissa and I had spent almost a decade traveling the world, living and working in the Americas & Middle East.

Whilst based overseas we took the opportunity to travel as much as we could, usually with one thing on our minds; great local & flavourful food.

We found it in abundance and it really inspired the early stages of Angus & Oink.

Scott and Malissa Fraser of Angus & Oink
Scott and Malissa Fraser of Angus & Oink were inspired to launch their business after travelling the world. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

When we returned to Aberdeen in 2014, we started making and selling hot sauces in small batches that we produced at home in our wee kitchen.

Our first three products were: Phat Taco, Red Dawg Apache & Voodoo Mango.

We sold them at farmers markets and to small retailers across the north east and grew the brand from there.

To this day we are still producing these three products, albeit in much larger quantities.

Talk me through how you’ve evolved, did you ever expect to grow into a multi-million pound business?

The evolution of Angus & Oink has been very organic; we live and breathe what we do and it seems to have struck a chord with our customers across the UK and overseas.

From 2016 – 2019 our growth had been steady & gradual, building year-on year.

Scott Fraser prepping a taco.
Scott Fraser prepping a taco, he believes the taste can be a religious experience. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

We then experienced high levels of growth during the Covid pandemic in 2020, when our direct to consumer sales went into orbit!

This enabled us to move into larger premises and to invest in machinery and scale-up our production operation to meet the increased demand for A&O rubs, seasonings & sauces.

Scott Fraser prepping salsa.
Scott Fraser prepping salsa, which can be served during barbecue school. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The growth and popularity of Angus & Oink has already far surpassed our initial expectations and ambitions; it often blows our minds when we see our rubs being enjoyed all around the world.

Tell me about some of your most memorable wins and punch the air moments?

There’s been so many of them throughout the years but here’s some that spring to mind:
– Everytime our customers tell us how much they love A&O rubs!
– Sending out our first pallets of product for distribution overseas

Shelf full of Angus & Oink products.
Angus & Oink is now sow distributed around the globe. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

– Building a new warehouse to accommodate our expansion in 2022
– Exporting our products to Australia & USA
– Seeing our Sweet Bones & Butts rub named as Number 1 Best Seller on Amazon

What gave you the idea for BBQ School, and was there a gap in the market?

The BBQ Schools are something that we’ve been doing for years, initially we ran them from the wee BBQ shack at our house.

Now we host them at our purpose built outdoor kitchen in Aboyne.

Meat on a grill.
The barbecue schools are now sold out for the remainder of the year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

They’re a great opportunity for beginners and hardcore BBQ enthusiasts to learn some skills, meet like-minded people and eat some great + tasty food.

How has it been received so far?

The BBQ Schools have been really well received – we had limited spaces available and they all sold out very quickly.

We would love to be able to run these every week as it’s great to share our passion for cooking with everyone, unfortunately for us the day job gets in the way!

Barbecuing seems to be viewed as a predominantly male hobby, have you had both genders attend?

We have both men & women at all of our BBQ School events.

Great BBQ food is there to be enjoyed by everyone and thankfully the tired stereotype of it being a male-dominated hobby is slowly becoming a thing of the past.

Scott Fraser in action.
Scott Fraser is hopeful that barbecuing is no longer viewed as a male dominated hobby. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

There are some really great female brand ambassadors we work with that produce exceptional content.

What’s the secret to producing authentic delicious dishes with the barbecue thrown into the mix?

The secret is: patience, a bit of knowledge and plenty of Angus & Oink rubs & sauces!

Scott prepping a box of chicken wings.
Scott prepping a box of chicken wings. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

We teach people to cook on colour, build layers of flavour from seasoning through to wood choice and then use side dishes to really deliver an eating experience.

What’s next, world domination? Also will you be offering further dates for barbecue experiences?

We plan to continue to make kick-ass rubs, seasonings & sauces and to also increase our exports to the USA, Canada and mainland Europe.

We’ll be offering more BBQ School dates in Spring / Summer 2024.

What’s your favourite dish thus far?

Scott – I’m completely fanatical about tacos. When you get them right they verge on a religious experience.

There are so many varieties and fusions, I never tire of learning about tacos!

Angus & Oink's Scott Fraser finishing meats with a garnish.
Scott Fraser finishing meats with a garnish. Image:Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Malissa – Being married to Scott I am absolutely spoilt with great food, but a dish I love to cook is a Gumbo, with all the meat smoked on the BBQ, this is my son’s favourite and we often cook it together.

Sometimes the best meal is not always about the food (although this does taste great), it’s about the feelings and memories it invokes.

To find out more about Angus & Oink, visit the website at angusandoink.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

