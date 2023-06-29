Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna

From honey and beeswax candles to superfoods, Carnie Bees now has plans to open an Apitherapy bee sauna to help people with chronic pain and anxiety.

By Rosemary Lowne
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Witnessing the life changing impact bees have had on her mum’s chronic pain condition, Kaya Malinowska is on a mission to spread the therapeutic benefits as far afield as possible.

Originally from Poland, Kaya, 24, and her mum Anna, who suffers from fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, moved to Westhill in Aberdeenshire, setting up their own family beekeeping business from their kitchen worktop in 2018.

Small but mighty like the bees they keep, their business Carnie Bees is creating a stir with products like honey, beeswax candles, immunity tea and bee pollen, a superfood sprinkled on cereal, proving popular.

There’s certainly a buzz about Carnie Bees, a business set up by mum and daughter Anna and Kaya Malinowska. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But that’s not all, Kaya and her mum are also huge advocates of Apitherapy, an alternative therapy that uses products made by honeybees for medicinal purposes.

Seeing at first hand the effect Apitherapy has had on the migraines and muscle pains Anna suffers with as a result of her fibromyalgia, Kaya says they are determined to open a bee sauna.

Popular in countries like Romania and Slovenia, the saunas pump in air from bee hives which are said to have therapeutic benefits such as soothing the nerves, improving heart activity, regulating breathing and reducing hyperactivity.

Intrigued by their growing bee business, Society chatted with Kaya to hear all about how they are harnessing the power of bees.

Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna have harnessed the the power of bees through their business. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Can you tell us about yourself?

I’m Polish and in 2012, myself, my mum Anna and my brother Oskar moved to Aberdeen. It was me who convinced my mum to move here because I initially wanted to learn English to be able to study law in America. I was 13 at the time so it was an enjoyable but challenging transition. It was difficult getting to grips with the language especially as I was never taught English at school in Poland, I studied German instead. But we settled down and Aberdeen is my home.

Kaya Malinowska says bees offer so many nutritional and therapeutic benefits.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How did the idea to make honey come about?

I’m a big honey lover. I used to eat about a kilogram of honey a month, it was ridiculous. My mum wouldn’t let me eat honey from the shop because most of it is just sugary syrup not honey. So my mum was buying it from local beekeepers. One day she decided that instead of spending a large amount of money buying honey from other people, she decided to make her own and started beekeeping. So we started selling honey to our friends and family and the interest started growing. My mum then asked me if I could help her out and Carnie Bees was launched. After studying marketing at Robert Gordon University I decided to make Carnie Bees my only source of income and my only focus.

From nettle and raspberry to strawberry and vanilla, there’s so many delicious flavours of honey to choose from. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What makes your honey so good?

We don’t process or filter our honey in any way. We don’t heat it up either so all the nutritional values and the enzymes stay within the honey. It still contains bee pollen and propolis which are two other substances within the hive that have health benefits.

What flavours of honey are popular?

Some of our flavours include raspberry, strawberry, sour cherry, cacao, lemon and ginger and apple and cinnamon. We recently added a vanilla flavour which contains a vanilla pod from Madagascar. It’s a Grade A vanilla, it’s really good quality. We also make nettle honey from foraged nettles and we also make charcoal honey which is very detoxifying. It’s pure black so because of the colour some people just take a spoonful or they drizzle it for a black effect on certain foods.

Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna sell their honey in local shops, online and at farmer’s markets. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We’re fascinated by your plans for a bee sauna, tell us more?

Countries like Romania and Slovenia have Api houses which have bee ventilation systems so the air from the bee hive comes into this little house. It’s basically like a sauna so you go in, breathe in the air and its meant to have many therapeutic benefits such as relaxation and it can help with anxiety. We hope to build one quite soon which people will be able to book.

Kaya and her mum Anna plan to open a bee sauna.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Other than honey, what else do you produce?

We make candles out of beeswax so once we extract the honey from the frames and then we melt the frames into candles. It’s quite a long process as the cleaning of the wax takes multiple hours but beeswax is the purest form of wax that’s why we use it for candles. Studies show it’s air purifying whereas other candles when they burn they are quite toxic especially paraffin candles.

Kaya and her mum Anna also make beeswax candles.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You also make loose tea?

Yes, my mum makes a blend of loose tea, an immunity tea, made out of things we forage ourselves such as linden flower, rosehip, raspberries and chokeberries. We source everything ourselves apart from hibiscus which we import because it’s very hard to grow in the country.

Bee pollen has also provided popular hasn’t it?

Yes it’s little tiny granules of pollen which you can sprinkle on your food like yoghurts, salads and porridge. You can also make an immunity shot out of it with some honey and lemon. That’s perfect before a workout because bee pollen helps with endurance and it gives you energy. It’s like a natural energy drink.

Bee pollen is a superfood that you can sprinkle on your salad, yoghurt or porridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bee sting therapy is also a thing?

Yes, my mum actually swears by bee stings. It’s still quite fresh in terms of the studies done on bee stinging but there’s evidence to show that bee stings can help with joint inflammation. It’s a therapy that has helped my mum and she also says that the air around the bee hive has also helped her nervous system.

Where can people find your products?

We’ve been focusing on farmer’s markets but cafes and shops have also started selling our products such as Refillosophy in Aberdeen’s Albyn Grove and in Marshalls Farm in Kintore. We also sell it online.

Strawberry honey tastes like summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you have plans for the future?

We want to expand out with Aberdeen. The next year we’ll be focusing on Aberdeenshire and getting into more smaller shops around that area.

What do you do when you’re not around bees?

I love spending time in nature so I enjoy gardening and I also love hikes, walks and travelling. After leaving school I took a two year gap year to travel a bit. I went bag packing to south east Asia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore. It was an amazing experience.

The skies the limit for Anna and Kaya. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For more information about Carnies Bees check out their website carniebees.com, Instagram carnie_bees and Facebook

facebook.com/CarnieBeesUK

More from Press and Journal

The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence
Dark and mysterious, The Cave Bar makes for an intriguing experience. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Posh pub grub at Meldrum House's 1236 At The Cave Bar
To go with story by Jamie Ross. / Picture shows; CR0042102 Reporter, David McPhee / Danny McKay. Sheriff Court, Aberdeen. Pictured is Ryan Combe 11th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 27/06/2023
Dons fan handed UK-wide football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy