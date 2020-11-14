Coastal flooding warnings issued across north, north-east and islands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Environmental agency Sepa has issued a number of flood alerts, including several more specific warnings, for coastal areas in the north, north-east and islands.

Stonehaven, Peterhead, Boddam, Inverbervie, Aberdeen, Spey Bay and much of the Western Isles are among the areas where Sepa says flooding is “expected”, and people must take “immediate action”.

Spring tides mean the sea will be higher than usual at certain times over the next few days, increasing the likelihood of floods for those living, working or travelling near the coast.

In Stonehaven and Aberdeen, high tides at 12.30am tonight and 1pm tomorrow afternoon will bring the most risk.

On the coastline around Spey Bay, the three tides which may cause problems will reach their peaks at 11pm tonight, 11.45am tomorrow morning and midnight on Sunday night.

Sepa warns there is a risk of flooding for two to three hours around each high tide.

The warnings for the Western Isles cover the areas of Ardmore to Loch Carnan,

West Benbecula, Balivanich and Benbecula Airport, Locheport, Baleshare, Lochmaddy, Seilebost and Luskentyre, and Stornoway.

High tide times for each of those individual areas can be found by checking the Sepa website here.

The agency has also issued flood alerts for Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and the Great Glen, and Orkney.

People in each of those areas should “be prepared” for “possible” flooding.

Elsewhere in Scotland, warnings have been issued for much of the coastline in Dumfries and Galloway, and the stretch between Ayr and Troon in Ayrshire.