Regional breakdown: Scottish Covid test positivity rate remains at five-month low

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The test positivity rate for Covid in Scotland has remained at a five-month low for the third consecutive day, according to the latest government statistics.

Among all the tests that were carried out in the last day, 2.4% turned out to be positive – the same figure as Thursday and Friday, and the lowest the rate has been since October 18.

NHS Grampian recorded 45 new cases of coronavirus, of which 20 were in Moray, 11 were in Aberdeenshire and 14 were in Aberdeen City.

This is two more cases than yesterday, but still down from the high of 56 that were recorded on Thursday.

After a small jump, the number of patients with Covid who are being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals dropped back down to 11, which is around the same level as a week ago.

The Highlands continue to record low numbers of new cases, with four in the past 24 hours.

Eight people are in NHS Highland hospitals with the virus, the lowest number since January 4.

No new cases were recorded in the Western Isles, Shetland or Orkney.

Across Scotland, the number of people in hospital with Covid continues to steadily fall, from 296 yesterday to 283 today.

There are 26 people in intensive care around the country, the same number as yesterday. None of them are in the north, north-east or islands.

In the past 24 hours, 563 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded around Scotland – meaning that figure remains at around the same level it has been for the past month.

There were six new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus, half of whom were in Glasgow.

Turning to the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, 35,975 people have been given their first dose and 14,900 their second.

This ends a run of three record-breaking days for the number of second doses administered, but today’s total is still the second-highest daily increase so far.

This brings the total number of people who have received the first dose in Scotland to 2,358,807, while a total of 294,714 have been given their second dose.

Read more