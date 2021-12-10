Do you know the rules around E-scooters? Be aware before buying one for Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have urged people to make themselves aware of the rules of riding an E-scooter before buying one for Christmas.

E-scooters have become a popular, easy mode of transport for people travelling within urban areas such as Aberdeen and Inverness.

But riding one in a public place – including roads, pavements, parks, town centres and promenades – is illegal.

While they are legal to buy, an e-scooter is prohibited by law to be ridden in any public place in the UK.

‘These are not toys’

E-scooters should only be ridden on private land with the owner’s permission.

Police are also asking retailers to make clear the restriction to buyers at the time of purchase.

E-scooters are currently classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles, which requires the same level of cover as motor vehicles, including insurance.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, deputy head of road policing, said: “We understand that e-scooters are a tempting option for Christmas presents this year.

“It is important, however, to make it clear, these are not toys and they are illegal to use in public.

“If an e-scooter is on your Christmas wish list, make sure you know how and where to use them safely.”