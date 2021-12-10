Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Do you know the rules around E-scooters? Be aware before buying one for Christmas

By Ross Hempseed
December 10, 2021, 4:14 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 4:43 pm
e-scooter

Police have urged people to make themselves aware of the rules of riding an E-scooter before buying one for Christmas.

E-scooters have become a popular, easy mode of transport for people travelling within urban areas such as Aberdeen and Inverness.

But riding one in a public place – including roads, pavements, parks, town centres and promenades – is illegal.

While they are legal to buy, an e-scooter is prohibited by law to be ridden in any public place in the UK.

‘These are not toys’

E-scooters should only be ridden on private land with the owner’s permission.

Police are also asking retailers to make clear the restriction to buyers at the time of purchase.

E-scooters are currently classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles, which requires the same level of cover as motor vehicles, including insurance.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, deputy head of road policing, said: “We understand that e-scooters are a tempting option for Christmas presents this year.

“It is important, however, to make it clear, these are not toys and they are illegal to use in public.

“If an e-scooter is on your Christmas wish list, make sure you know how and where to use them safely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal