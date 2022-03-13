American freelance journalist shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
American freelance journalist shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine

By Denny Andonova
March 13, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 3:04 pm
Brent Renaud was filming refugees crossing the border when he was killed in a shooting.
Brent Renaud was filming refugees crossing the border when he was killed in a shooting.

An award-winning American journalist has been shot dead by Russian troops while covering the war in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, who had previously worked for The New York Times, was in a car with other foreign press when Russian soldiers opened fire.

The 51-year-old was shot in the neck and killed, while one of his colleagues was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Speaking to the Italian paper Internazionale from the hospital, the journalist who survived the attack said Mr Renaud “had to be left behind”.

He said: “We had crossed the first bridge in Irpen. We were going to film other refugees leaving we got into a car. Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge.

“We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. The driver turned around, there were two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud.

“He has been shot and left behind. I saw he has been shot in the neck. We got split.”

‘Talented photographer and filmmaker’

Initially, he was thought to have been on assignment for The New York Times as he was carrying a press badge that listed the newspaper as his publication.

The Times has however issued a statement to clarify that while Mr Renaud has worked for them in the past, he was not in Ukraine on assignment for them.

In a statement published on social media, New York Times deputy managing editor Cliff Levy said the publication was “deeply saddened” to learn of Mr Renaud’s death and described him as a “talented photographer and filmmaker”.

He wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.

“Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at the Times in Ukraine.

“Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.”

