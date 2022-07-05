Piping competition unveiled for the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Piping competition unveiled for the Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
July 5, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 9:24 pm
Senior pipers at the Royal National Mod will compete in graded competitions for the first time as part of a new format unveiled by organisers.
Musicians will battle it out at Perth Theatre on Saturday October 15 in a new competition being organised by the country’s top military instructors.

The Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming, based at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, will manage and organise the competitions taking place as part of the nine-day Gaelic festival.

Mod organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach have also partnered with The Competing Pipers Association, who will manage the entries through its website this year.

The announcement three months ahead of the event’s return to Perth for the first time in 18 years.

Perth provost Denis Malloy receives the Mod flag from Deputy Inverness Provost Bet McAllister and officials from the Highland Council and representatives of the Royal National Mod.

It follows on from the success of last year’s hybrid mod in Inverness.

Derek Midgley, president of The Competing Pipers Association, said: “The Competing Pipers Association is excited to work with the Royal National Mod to bring an additional graded piping event to the solo competition calendar.

“Because of Perth’s central location, it is our hope that we will see strong support from our membership from every region of the country to take advantage of this opportunity.

“With robust attendance this year, it is our hope that we can add additional grades and events for subsequent Royal National Mods.

Inspiring musicians across Scotland

“The Competing Pipers Association’s mission is to help further piping in Scotland, and it is an honour to work with the Royal National Mod to help create a graded piping contest there for the first time.”

The events senior piping event will feature A, premier and B grade competitions.

Both grades will have a pìobaireachd, and march, strathspey and reel event, and will require the standard four tunes for each competition.

The senior piping events will coincide with the mod’s junior competitions which will be held on the same day at Perth’s North Inch Community Campus.

The Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust will support this year’s piping competitions, including awarding prizes to the winners of the junior contests.

Officials hope the new format will inspire musicians. Pictured is the Inverness Mod’s 2021 silver pendant winners Shona MacQueen of Drumnadrochit and Peter MacPherson from Inverness.

Chief executive James Graham said: “It’s wonderful to be partnering with organisations from across the world of piping for this year’s Royal National Mod, bringing even greater distinction and occasion to these world-class competitions.

“We’re also very grateful to Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust for their generous sponsorship.

“We have no doubt this year’s competitions will attract fantastic junior and senior pipers from across the Gaeldom and inspire many more.”

Entries for junior competitions must be submitted by July 15 by emailing enter.ancomunn.co.uk

For senior competitors, entry must be made via the members’ area of The Competing Pipers Association website.

Competitors must be a member to play in CPA graded contests.

Entries for senior competitors open on July 25 and close on September 9.

