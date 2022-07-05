Piping competition unveiled for the Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Senior pipers competing at The Royal National Mod will be graded for the first time as part of a new format announced today.

Musicians will battle it out at Perth Theatre on Saturday October 15 in a new competition being organised by the country’s top military instructors.

The Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming, based at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, will manage and organise the competitions taking place as part of the nine-day Gaelic festival.

Mod organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach have also partnered with The Competing Pipers Association, who will manage the entries through its website this year.

The announcement three months ahead of the event’s return to Perth for the first time in 18 years.

It follows on from the success of last year’s hybrid mod in Inverness.

Derek Midgley, president of The Competing Pipers Association, said: “The Competing Pipers Association is excited to work with the Royal National Mod to bring an additional graded piping event to the solo competition calendar.

“Because of Perth’s central location, it is our hope that we will see strong support from our membership from every region of the country to take advantage of this opportunity.

“With robust attendance this year, it is our hope that we can add additional grades and events for subsequent Royal National Mods.

Inspiring musicians across Scotland

“The Competing Pipers Association’s mission is to help further piping in Scotland, and it is an honour to work with the Royal National Mod to help create a graded piping contest there for the first time.”

The events senior piping event will feature A, premier and B grade competitions.

Both grades will have a pìobaireachd, and march, strathspey and reel event, and will require the standard four tunes for each competition.

The senior piping events will coincide with the mod’s junior competitions which will be held on the same day at Perth’s North Inch Community Campus.

The Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust will support this year’s piping competitions, including awarding prizes to the winners of the junior contests.

Chief executive James Graham said: “It’s wonderful to be partnering with organisations from across the world of piping for this year’s Royal National Mod, bringing even greater distinction and occasion to these world-class competitions.

“We’re also very grateful to Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust for their generous sponsorship.

“We have no doubt this year’s competitions will attract fantastic junior and senior pipers from across the Gaeldom and inspire many more.”

Entries for junior competitions must be submitted by July 15 by emailing enter.ancomunn.co.uk

For senior competitors, entry must be made via the members’ area of The Competing Pipers Association website.

Competitors must be a member to play in CPA graded contests.

Entries for senior competitors open on July 25 and close on September 9.