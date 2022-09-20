Improvements to school clothing grant needed say Aberdeen university researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Improvements to school clothing grant needed say Aberdeen university researchers

By Lauren Taylor
September 20, 2022, 1:27 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 3:30 pm
Researchers plan to make recommendations to uniform grants to safeguard Scottish children's right to education.
Researchers plan to make recommendations to uniform grants to safeguard Scottish children's right to education.

Researchers from Aberdeen University say improvements to school clothing grants are needed as the rising cost of uniforms could be putting young people’s right to education at risk.

The study found only seven local authorities make automatic awards of clothing grants, despite the Scottish Government calling for automatic payment.

Researchers found Angus, Dundee City, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Midlothian, North Ayrshire and North Lanarkshire mention automatic payments on their sites.

Furthermore, just five local authorities are paying more than the £150 national minimum for secondary school pupils in the 2022 to 2023 school year, with 10 paying more than £120 for primary pupils.

Highland Council is one of the 10 local authorities paying more than the minimum for primary pupils, awarding families £140 for the year.

Meanwhile, it’s believed UK families spend around £337 a year on uniforms for each secondary school child. 

The data was analysed by Rachel Shanks, a senior lecturer at Aberdeen University’s school of education.

Based on her findings, the lecturer laid out a series of recommendations which she will present at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday during the current national consultation on school uniform policy.

She said: “The Education (Scotland) Act specifies that education authorities must ensure that no child attending a school under their management is unable to take advantage of the education provided because of the inadequacy or unsuitability of their clothing.

“Publicly funded secondary schools in Scotland expect households to provide many items of clothing which will cost more than the £150 of the national minimum clothing grant for secondary school pupils.

“With the current cost of living crisis and increasing financial pressures on families with children, the school clothing grant is an important mechanism to ensure children’s right to education.”

‘Different solutions’

The researcher recommends local authorities make automatic payments of school clothing grants to households that already claim other benefits, including housing or council tax reduction.

The clothing grants should also roll over from one year to the next where there is no change of circumstance.

Ms Shanks also suggests councils should consider giving a higher amount for the first year of secondary school when parents or guardians are likely to have more items to buy.

In the meantime, schools should make sure any uniform requirements are both accessible, affordable and within the limits of the clothing grant.

She added: “There are different solutions on how to alleviate the costs of school uniform to make them affordable.

“Many schools have already reduced uniform costs by taking steps such as removing the requirement for logos, reducing the number of mandated items, operating a blazer deposit scheme and ending exclusive supplier arrangements, as part of wider efforts to reduce the cost of the school day for families.

“There are further options, however, such as encouraging schools to consider setting up mechanisms to donate or share second-hand clothing and working with one of the 30 dedicated school clothing banks that exist across Scotland or relevant social enterprises.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Kia survey: UK drivers are switching driving style as they tighten their belts.
Motorists switch driving style to cope with cost-of-living crisis
0
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
Simplicity and lament on the Queen's final journey
Former Britannia chief chef Jeff Hughes. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA
Queen ‘made you feel at home’, says chef of Royal Yacht Britannia
Hosts Golspie Sutherland and visitors Clach A observe a minute's silence in respect of the Queen before kick-off.
Clach starlets stun Golspie Sutherland to book semi-final spot in Football Times Cup
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation
Moray Council equalities champion Juli Harris wants more research into the growing gender pay gap in Moray.
Gender pay gap in Moray grows to 22.6%
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Union Square
Investigation launched after 20-year-old dies in Aberdeen's Union Square
2
A paraglider jumped from the top of Ben Nevis. Supplied by Deadline News.
WATCH: Moment paraglider jumps off Ben Nevis to fly down Scotland's highest peak
0
Alex Sutherland was a keen surfer. Photo by Lunasurf.
Tributes paid to Lord Strathnaver after 'tragic accident' in Thurso
0

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks