Asda teams up with national charity to help families struggling to pay for new school uniforms

By Lauren Taylor
August 1, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 3:51 pm
As the cost-of-living crisis continues, many parents have been left worrying about paying for school uniforms.
As the new school year approaches, many parents may be worried about the cost of new uniforms.

Asda is working with charity Buttle UK to give children in need and their families support to buy school kits through the Better Starts initiative.

While the cost-of-living crisis is biting into family budgets, new school uniforms could set parents back as much as £175.

An Asda survey found 90% of parents are worried they won’t be able to afford it all, while four in 10 families are cutting back on food shops to find the extra funds.

The survey found others are taking more drastic measures, with over one in 10 parents saying they will be skipping meals in order to pay for school uniforms.

School pupils wearing uniform.

The Children’s Society estimated that 1.8million kids wear ill-fitting, unclean, or incorrect uniforms because parents can’t afford anything else.

This can lead to children being bullied, feeling left out, or even being sent home from school.

Asda’s survey found 92% of parents were worried their child will be bullied because of the state of their uniform.

‘Creating extra stress for those on lowest incomes’

Better Starts aims to support five million children and help them reach their full potential.

Asda has committed £125,000 to ensure children in low-income families have everything they require for the start of the new school year.

The supermarket will provide pre-loaded George at Asda gift cards to Buttle UK for the charity to then pass on to the families who need them.

Asda is working with Buttle UK to ensure children in need have access to a uniform. Shutterstock.

Liz Evans, managing director of George at Asda, said: “Asda Better Starts is our way to play our part, helping young people to reach their full potential by addressing the barriers that prevent kids getting on in life. By tackling hunger, breaking down inclusion barriers and boosting children’s wellbeing, we’ll support five million children within our Asda communities over the next five years.

“We already work alongside great charity partners including BBC Children in Need, FareShare, Rethink Food and Diversity Role Models to support thousands of children every year, and we are so proud of our community champions who make a huge impact in their local communities, delivering educational activities in schools and accessing grants available through the Asda Foundation, to provide essential resources to local groups.”

Joseph Howes, chief executive of Buttle UK, told the Daily Record: “The cost of living crisis is impacting us all, but buying school uniform – something that should be a great equaliser for children – is creating extra stress for those on the lowest incomes.

“We are delighted to be working with George at Asda on this campaign. Please consider making a donation to help give a child a uniform they can be proud of.”

Details on how to donate to Better Starts can be found on the Buttle UK website.

Big Food Appeal

David Buttress, The Cost of Living Business Tsar, welcomed the partnership between Asda and Buttle UK.

“We’re facing tough economic times and families across the country are feeling the pinch so it’s great to see Asda and Buttle UK stepping up to help children – providing £125,000 to ensure low income families have everything they need for the start of the new school year,” he said.

“In the weeks since my appointment, I have been working closely with Asda and other businesses to promote offers and customer support schemes as part of the Help for Households campaign. We’ve got more to do and more to announce – not just over the summer holidays but when kids return to school and in the run up to Christmas when costs are typically higher.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are also working hard to make sure people in our communities know where they can get help.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the Big Food Appeal highlights where your nearest foodbank is, and is also working to reduce the stigma surrounding food poverty.

We have also pulled together all the information you need to know about children’s meals this summer.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here. 

