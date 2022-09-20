Jellyman’s Daughter to play Scotland on Tour gig at Ardgour Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jellyman’s Daughter to play Scotland on Tour gig at Ardgour Hall

By Louise Glen
September 20, 2022, 2:17 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 3:47 pm
Jellyman's Daughter are to play at Ardgour Memorial Hall. Picture by Scotland on Tour.

Folk-band The Jellyman’s Daughter are to play the Ardgour Memorial Hall next month.

Scotland on Tour, the initiative to support the recovery of the live music industry, comes to Ardgour this autumn when the Edinburgh-based duo play.

The band, made up from Emily Kelly and Graham Coe, are known for their blend of folk, bluegrass, pop, rock and chamber music,

Their songs incorporate cello, guitar and mandolin, and their gig takes place on October 15.

Ardgour. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The couple said: “We’re delighted to be performing at the Ardgour Memorial Hall thanks to Scotland on Tour.

“The initiative is a great opportunity to play venues we might not otherwise get to visit and we can’t wait to make some memories with the people of Ardgour.”

Other gigs forming part of Scotland on Tour, which will take place at Ardgour Memorial Hall, are: Opera Alba, November 24; Shooglenifty, December 9; and Ali Affleck, March 18.

Kendra Turnbull at Ardgour Memorial Hall said: “We are really looking forward to The Jellyman’s Daughter gig. Their music is so entertaining and it will be great to have the full band on stage.

“The Scotland on Tour gigs have been great for bringing a vibrancy back to the village that was much needed after the pandemic.”

Tickets for these and other shows are on sale now at www.scotlandontour.com.

