Jellyman’s Daughter to play Scotland on Tour gig at Ardgour Hall

Folk-band The Jellyman’s Daughter are to play the Ardgour Memorial Hall next month.

Scotland on Tour, the initiative to support the recovery of the live music industry, comes to Ardgour this autumn when the Edinburgh-based duo play.

The band, made up from Emily Kelly and Graham Coe, are known for their blend of folk, bluegrass, pop, rock and chamber music,

Their songs incorporate cello, guitar and mandolin, and their gig takes place on October 15.

The couple said: “We’re delighted to be performing at the Ardgour Memorial Hall thanks to Scotland on Tour.

“The initiative is a great opportunity to play venues we might not otherwise get to visit and we can’t wait to make some memories with the people of Ardgour.”

Other gigs forming part of Scotland on Tour, which will take place at Ardgour Memorial Hall, are: Opera Alba, November 24; Shooglenifty, December 9; and Ali Affleck, March 18.

Kendra Turnbull at Ardgour Memorial Hall said: “We are really looking forward to The Jellyman’s Daughter gig. Their music is so entertaining and it will be great to have the full band on stage.

“The Scotland on Tour gigs have been great for bringing a vibrancy back to the village that was much needed after the pandemic.”

Tickets for these and other shows are on sale now at www.scotlandontour.com.