Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves

By Louise Glen
October 24, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 8:34 pm
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.

An Inverness church is facing a trinity of  problems.

The Church of Scotland-owned Old High Church in the city centre has been vandalised,  a camper continues to sleep out in the graveyard – and to add to the woes – Highland Council officials have warned of falling grave stones.

The church went up for sale earlier this year with an asking price of £150,000.

Shocking photographs show that since the worshiping community left the historic building it now has an overnight camper – and the walls of the church have been emblazoned with graffiti.

Council is responsible for the church graveyard

The graffiti appeared on the building overnight.

Writing on the wall at the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said: “Historically, the Church of Scotland, in the form of kirk sessions and heritors in each parish, was responsible for the maintenance of burial grounds within churchyards and kept records of burials.

“In 1925 responsibility for the maintenance of church graveyards was transferred to local authorities (or councils) in Scotland and from then burial records were no longer the responsibility of the church.”

The vandalism has been reported to police.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Across the Highland Council area amenity crews cut grass and carry out work the paths in council graveyards including the Old High Kirk, Inverness on an on-going basis.

“While they are doing this work if they find any headstones they consider a risk to the public these are dealt with right away through a safety checking programme specifically for headstones.

“Inspections across all our graveyards are on-going and any headstones considered dangerous or a risk to our staff and the public are dealt with immediately.

“Camping is not permitted within Highland Council burial grounds.”

350 lairs at risk

The management rules for burial grounds state that “the lair holder shall keep any memorial clean and in a safe condition of repair of which an authorised officer shall be the sole judge”.

An inspection notice has been placed on the church gate. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.

The spokeswoman continued: “If the lair holder fails to make safe a memorial 21 days after written notice to the lair holder at their last known address, the council shall be entitled at the holder’s expense either to repair any memorials on that lair, lay it flat, or have them removed in the name of public safety.

“Sometimes memorials are too unstable to leave standing for 21 days and will be laid flat immediately, and the council will seek to notify the lair holder in this instance. ”

The council said there were a further 350 lairs at nearby Tomnahurich Cemetery that were unsafe.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.
New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation
It is our public commitment to act “as truthseekers, witnesses, voice givers and advocates” for the people of the north and the north-east.
Readers’ Ombudsman: We don’t hide our fiery ambition to be the very best –…
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Highland Council is having to start again with its capital plan, due to soaring costs. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Bleak Highland Council report shows new capital builds could now cost more than they're…
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Neil Drysdale: What is it about Scottish teams dragging defeat from the jaws of…
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater
Childhood, busses and energy prices
Readers' letters: Let children enjoy childhood, unreliable city centre buses and energy prices
Michael and Anne Tunstall.
Anne Tunstall of Newtonhill was a councillor on three local authorities

Editor's Picks

Most Commented