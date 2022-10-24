Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for production

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead Prison Museum will close for five days in December as part of a filming production that will be on site.

It will be closed from Monday, December 12 until Friday, December 16, with the production not being revealed due to it being “confidential”.

The announcement on Facebook caused a great flurry of excitement, with people wondering what will be filmed at the iconic Aberdeenshire venue, that served as a notorious prison from 1888 until 2013.

‘Geeks like myself love to visit movie locations’

On social media, Jay Bee said: “I hope it’s a big production. That would bring some brilliant revenue to the museum. Big budget productions, especially things like Marvel etc can be really good for local tourism.

“Geeks like myself love to visit movie locations, Pennan just along from the museum being a good example.

“Scotland is really starting to put itself on the map when it comes to the big screen.

“Bring it on I say.”

Elma McMenemy added: “That’s exciting. Hope it brings lots of income.”

Earlier this year, Channel 4 launched a new drama, Screw, which was partially filmed at the site.

Reopened as a museum in 2016, it will be open at all other times as part of its normal winter hours which begin on November 1 and end on April 1, 2023.

This will see it open daily, except December 25/26 and January 1/2, between 10am to 4pm, with last entry being at 2.30pm.