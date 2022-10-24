Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for production

By Chris Cromar
October 24, 2022, 7:46 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 7:59 pm
Peterhead Prison Museum
The filming will take place at Peterhead Prison Museum. Image: DC Thomson.

Peterhead Prison Museum will close for five days in December as part of a filming production that will be on site.

It will be closed from Monday, December 12 until Friday, December 16, with the production not being revealed due to it being “confidential”.

The outside of the old Peterhead Prison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The announcement on Facebook caused a great flurry of excitement, with people wondering what will be filmed at the iconic Aberdeenshire venue, that served as a notorious prison from 1888 until 2013.

‘Geeks like myself love to visit movie locations’

On social media, Jay Bee said: “I hope it’s a big production. That would bring some brilliant revenue to the museum. Big budget productions, especially things like Marvel etc can be really good for local tourism.

“Geeks like myself love to visit movie locations, Pennan just along from the museum being a good example.

“Scotland is really starting to put itself on the map when it comes to the big screen.

“Bring it on I say.”

Elma McMenemy added: “That’s exciting. Hope it brings lots of income.”

Earlier this year, Channel 4 launched a new drama, Screw, which was partially filmed at the site.

Inside one of the cells at Peterhead Prison Museum. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Reopened as a museum in 2016,  it will be open at all other times as part of its normal winter hours which begin on November 1 and end on April 1, 2023.

This will see it open daily, except December 25/26 and January 1/2, between 10am to 4pm, with last entry being at 2.30pm.

