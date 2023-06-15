Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating cancelling

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highland Cross will go ahead as initially planned after Highland Council stepped to resolve its transport woes.

The charity event issued an urgent appeal to its 700-plus competitors late last night after it emerged that a bus company had cancelled its booking at short notice.

It left organisers fearing that the event may not go ahead unless more than 100 runners and riders committing to making their own travel arrangements there at the eleventh hour.

The five cancelled buses were part a huge fleet needed to get racers to the starting line in Morvich on Saturday.

But the Highland Cross’s committee is now breathing a sigh of relief after Highland Council offered three double-decker buses to cover the shortfall.

Highland Cross committee ‘indebted’ to council for timely help

Calum Munro from the Cross’s organising team said: “We are all deeply indebted to Highland Council members and officials for their assistance in finding a solution to the transport issues faced by us, at extremely short notice.”

A statement on the Highland Cross Facebook page also paid tribute to the management and staff of D&E Coaches and Frasers’ Coaches.

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans added: “We were delighted to be able to assist the event organisers are very short notice by making three of our double-decker buses available.

“I wish all the competitors, spectators and organisers a very successful event.”

The Highland Cross is a 50-mile duathlon that takes place every June.

Competitors tackle 20 miles on foot and 30 miles on a bike. It starts in Kintail and goes through Glen Affric and Strathglass to Beauly.

It raises a significant amount of money for Highland charities.

Highland Council bus service expansion on the horizon

Entry to the Highland Cross is by invitation only.

A total of 795 people – 265 teams of three – are due to take part.

Each team must pledge to raise a minimum of £500 for the Cross’s nominated charities.

Following a prolonged period of public transport complaints, Highland Council started its own in-house bus service earlier this year.

The local authority has hailed it as a success so far and plans to expand the scheme.