Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating cancelling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating cancelling

Three double-decker buses have been offered by Highland Council after organisers were let down by a bus company.

By Stuart Findlay
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council

The Highland Cross will go ahead as initially planned after Highland Council stepped to resolve its transport woes.

The charity event issued an urgent appeal to its 700-plus competitors late last night after it emerged that a bus company had cancelled its booking at short notice.

It left organisers fearing that the event may not go ahead unless more than 100 runners and riders committing to making their own travel arrangements there at the eleventh hour.

The five cancelled buses were part a huge fleet needed to get racers to the starting line in Morvich on Saturday.

But the Highland Cross’s committee is now breathing a sigh of relief after Highland Council offered three double-decker buses to cover the shortfall.

Highland Cross committee ‘indebted’ to council for timely help

Calum Munro from the Cross’s organising team said: “We are all deeply indebted to Highland Council members and officials for their assistance in finding a solution to the transport issues faced by us, at extremely short notice.”

A statement on the Highland Cross Facebook page also paid tribute to the management and staff of D&E Coaches and Frasers’ Coaches.

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans added: “We were delighted to be able to assist the event organisers are very short notice by making three of our double-decker buses available.

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans said the council is happy to help. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“I wish all the competitors, spectators and organisers a very successful event.”

The Highland Cross is a 50-mile duathlon that takes place every June.

Competitors tackle 20 miles on foot and 30 miles on a bike. It starts in Kintail and goes through Glen Affric and Strathglass to Beauly.

It raises a significant amount of money for Highland charities.

Highland Council bus service expansion on the horizon

Entry to the Highland Cross is by invitation only.

A total of 795 people – 265 teams of three – are due to take part.

The Highland Cross has been a regular summer fixture since 1990. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Each team must pledge to raise a minimum of £500 for the Cross’s nominated charities.

Following a prolonged period of public transport complaints, Highland Council started its own in-house bus service earlier this year.

The local authority has hailed it as a success so far and plans to expand the scheme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
Concerns for beef industry as ABP buys two Scotbeef sites
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam's Demon Dentist arrives in…
Shapinsay
Shapinsay's only cafe reopens following development trust purchase
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in…
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
The sky's the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best…
Highland Council has offered up three double-decker buses to help the Highland Cross. Image: Highland Council
5 rare places to visit for steak in Elgin and surrounding areas

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]