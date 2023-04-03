Highland Council’s in-house bus scheme proves to be a ‘success’ with plans for further expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness Highland Council’s in-house bus scheme proves to be a ‘success’ with plans for further expansion

By Ross Hempseed
Buses operate on select routes by Highland Council rather than other bus companies. Image: DC Thomson.
After hailing the in-house bus services a “success”, Highland Council now wants to expand the scheme.

The scheme, which has run for three months, provides a low-cost option for select passenger and school transport routes.

Public routes include the Nairn Town Centre services, Inverness to Foyers, Inverness to Beauly and Tomich to Dingwall.

School routes include Cawdor to Nairn Academy, Culbokie to Dingwall Academy and Milton of Leys to Millburn Academy.

The aim is to reduce public transport costs for customers and schoolchildren, which then encourages them to use buses instead of cars.

Highland Council have hailed the bus scheme a success and offers lower fares as opposed to other bus operators. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Councillors have praised the scheme for its cost-effectiveness, making savings of £1.4 million a year.

Since January, the service provides eight routes with a mix of single and double-decker buses shuttling passengers throughout Inverness.

Last week, at a meeting of the council’s Redesign Board, councillors proposed expanding the scheme further.

‘Providing improved and more inclusive services for communities’

Chairman of the Redesign Board, Bill Lobban said: “This is one of four major redesign projects currently underway, and it is very encouraging to see that in just three months we have recruited a great team of drivers and the pilot routes are proving to deliver a reliable and cost-effective service to passenger and school pupils.

“This initial project clearly shows the direction of travel we should be taking in order to provide an efficient, cost-effective service.”

Ken Gowans, chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee noted the scheme’s “success” with it making “considerable financial savings”.

He added: “The project is about providing improved and more inclusive services for communities.

“Now that the initial pilot routes are underway and doing well, it is time to upscale and looks at expanding and exploring opportunities for additional work streams.”

The scheme along with the addition of electric buses and the Scottish Government’s free under-22s bus scheme is contributing to Highland Council’s ambitious net-zero goals.

