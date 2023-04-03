Highland Council’s in-house bus scheme proves to be a ‘success’ with plans for further expansion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After hailing the in-house bus services a “success”, Highland Council now wants to expand the scheme.

The scheme, which has run for three months, provides a low-cost option for select passenger and school transport routes.

Public routes include the Nairn Town Centre services, Inverness to Foyers, Inverness to Beauly and Tomich to Dingwall.

School routes include Cawdor to Nairn Academy, Culbokie to Dingwall Academy and Milton of Leys to Millburn Academy.

The aim is to reduce public transport costs for customers and schoolchildren, which then encourages them to use buses instead of cars.

Councillors have praised the scheme for its cost-effectiveness, making savings of £1.4 million a year.

Since January, the service provides eight routes with a mix of single and double-decker buses shuttling passengers throughout Inverness.

Last week, at a meeting of the council’s Redesign Board, councillors proposed expanding the scheme further.

‘Providing improved and more inclusive services for communities’

Chairman of the Redesign Board, Bill Lobban said: “This is one of four major redesign projects currently underway, and it is very encouraging to see that in just three months we have recruited a great team of drivers and the pilot routes are proving to deliver a reliable and cost-effective service to passenger and school pupils.

“This initial project clearly shows the direction of travel we should be taking in order to provide an efficient, cost-effective service.”

Ken Gowans, chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee noted the scheme’s “success” with it making “considerable financial savings”.

He added: “The project is about providing improved and more inclusive services for communities.

“Now that the initial pilot routes are underway and doing well, it is time to upscale and looks at expanding and exploring opportunities for additional work streams.”

The scheme along with the addition of electric buses and the Scottish Government’s free under-22s bus scheme is contributing to Highland Council’s ambitious net-zero goals.