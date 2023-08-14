No new sightings of missing teenager from Moidart – as search enters third day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

No new sightings of missing teenager from Moidart – as search enters third day

Isaac Johnson was reported missing on Saturday evening after failing to return home from a hill walk.

By Shanay Taylor
Picture of Isaac Johnson dressed in a black t-shit and blue shirt.
17-year-old Isaac Johnson was reported missing by concerned relatives on Saturday night after failing to return home from a hill walk. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

There have been no new sightings of a teenager who is missing from the Moidart area – as the search enters the third day.

Isaac Johnson, 17, was reported missing on Saturday evening after he failed to return home from a hill walk.

The 17-year-old boy set out on a path south of Greag Nan Lochan at around lunchtime and hasn’t been seen since.

Police as well as coastguard and mountain rescue team have all been involved in the frantic search for the boy, now in its third day.

Officers believe the boy headed north-east, but no new sightings have been reported.

Search enters third day for missing teenager from Moidart

He was wearing shorts, a rain jacket and walking boots and is thought to be carrying an Adidas bag.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan said: “Isaac set off on his walk around lunchtime on Saturday and has failed to return home, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“This is an extremely worrying time for his family.

“We believe he was walking in the area south of Creag Nan Lochan and headed north east after that.

“Officers, coastguard, and mountain rescue teams are carrying out extensive searches but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

“I would urge anyone with any information on Isaac’s whereabouts to call police on 101, quoting 4427 of August, 12, 2023.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Glenn and Jen Bowen, who got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen
The exterior of NHS Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandie Maciver.
Western Isles Hospital ward closed due to Covid outbreak
Inverness golfer died at Carrbridge competition.
Inverness golfer died while competing at Carrbridge Golf Club
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Opposition parties line up to make A9 dualling project promise Picture shows; Jamie Stone (LibDem), Rhoda Grant (Labour) and Graham Simpson (Conservative). Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 11/08/2023
Opposition parties line up to make A9 dualling project promise
Picture of Isaac Johnson dressed in a black t-shit and blue shirt.
Major search to find missing 17-year-old boy from Moidart
Hoor film Highands Outlander stars to feature.
Highland-set horror film starring Outlander stars to get cinema release
Inquiry likely to be held after Glen Coe deaths.
Inquiry into Glen Coe mountain deaths likely to be held in Fort William
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. DI Gary Winter reflects on 30 years of policing the north and north-east under Grampian Police and Police Scotland Picture shows; Now-retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter, who worked on the murders of Jessica McGraa, Brian McKandie, Brenda Page, George Murdoch, Alistair Wilson, and Jill Barclay. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland/Family handout/Gary Winter Date; Unknown
Banker's deadly doorstep shooting was 'sexed up beyond belief' and Brenda Page 'would still…
stromness crash
Rescue teams work through the night in search for a person in Moidart