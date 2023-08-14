No new sightings of missing teenager from Moidart – as search enters third day

There have been no new sightings of a teenager who is missing from the Moidart area – as the search enters the third day.

Isaac Johnson, 17, was reported missing on Saturday evening after he failed to return home from a hill walk.

The 17-year-old boy set out on a path south of Greag Nan Lochan at around lunchtime and hasn’t been seen since.

Police as well as coastguard and mountain rescue team have all been involved in the frantic search for the boy, now in its third day.

Officers believe the boy headed north-east, but no new sightings have been reported.

He was wearing shorts, a rain jacket and walking boots and is thought to be carrying an Adidas bag.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan said: “Isaac set off on his walk around lunchtime on Saturday and has failed to return home, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“This is an extremely worrying time for his family.

“We believe he was walking in the area south of Creag Nan Lochan and headed north east after that.

“Officers, coastguard, and mountain rescue teams are carrying out extensive searches but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

“I would urge anyone with any information on Isaac’s whereabouts to call police on 101, quoting 4427 of August, 12, 2023.”