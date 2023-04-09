Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists

Beinn Nibheis is Scotland's first women-lead outdoor sports retailer that caters to women exclusively.

By Shannon Morrison
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis. Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

A Lochaber outdoor sports shop is in the running for a prestigious national business award.

Beinn Nibheis, in Fort William, is a women’s outdoor retailer.

It has made it to the semi-finals of the Scottish EDGE competition, which has a game-changing prize of up to £100,000.

The competition aims to identify and support Scotland’s high-growth potential entrepreneurial talent.

Scottish EDGE recently announced their list of semi-finalists – and Beinn Nibheis’s was among them.

The north store is nominated in the category of businesses who are committed to achieving net zero.

Beinn Nibheis takes on the battle against plastic

Company director Eilidh Sykes opened the store on Fort William’s high street in 2022.

Beinn Nibheis are considered the first Scottish technical outdoor sports retailer for women, led by women.

Pictured: the inside of Beinn Nibheis high street shop in Fort William, Lochaber.
Pictured: the inside of Beinn Nibheis. Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

The company also champions the definition of women to include the LGBTQ+ community.

Eilidh explains that if the team win, the award will go towards the research and creation of PVC-free waterproofing material created in Lochaber.

“We want to create an entirely PVC-free technical outdoor line that is mainly directed at and designed for women.”

Inspiration for the PVC-free outdoor line came from two particular findings, one of which was discovered by Greenpeace.

A few years ago, Greenpeace discovered that the impact and contamination of plastics had reached Antarctica.

“It was then they decided there should be a phase-out ban on PVC plastics being involved in waterproof wear,” explains Eilidh.

Pictured: inside of Beinn Nibheis store in Lochaber. Company are semi-finalists for the Scottish EDGE competition.
Eilidh Sykes opened the shop on Fort William’s High Street in 2022. Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

Furthermore, a in 2018 study found that women were more likely to shop sustainably than men. Since then, it has been referred to as the ‘eco gender gap’.

Together, these findings proved there would be demand for such a line – both from the environment, and from women.

“At the moment, the market has been massively lagging behind for technical outdoor wear, so that’s what we’re pitching to EDGE.”

Lochaber Chamber are ‘proud’ of Eilidh and the team

Eilidh shares her thanks to Business Gateway for their support, as well as a special thanks to designers Gemma Carver and Lilli Watson.

“We would also like to thank the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce,” she says. “They’ve been a huge support.”

Mark Gibbings, commercial manager at the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce congratulated Beinn Nibheis on their success.

He praises the entrepreneurs as “another example of Lochaber businesses being innovative” as well as “committed to tackling climate change”.

Mr Gibbings says they are “using expertise, passion and an incredible brand to make a difference.”

“Lochaber Chamber is proud of Eilidh and the team, we wish them all the very best for the next stage of the competition.”

Competition winners will be announced at the EDGE Awards dinner on May 25.

