Road safety issues raised over plans for 180 new homes at Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Road safety issues raised over plans for 180 new homes at Forres

Moray Council is looking to build the housing development at Dallas Dhu to the south of the town.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
An aerial view of the site for Dallas Dhu homes development at Forres
The 180 house Dallas Dhu development at Forres is part of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal. Image: Moray Council

Road safety issues need to be addressed before a planning application is lodged for a housing development at Forres.

Moray Council is looking to build up to 180 homes at Dallas Dhu to the south of the town.

The project is part of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

As well as improving the local economy, creating jobs and increasing tourism the deal aims to construct 300 new affordable houses.

Dallas Dhu homes in Forres: ‘Unique’ opportunity

A proposal of application notice for the Dallas Dhu homes development was discussed at the planning and regulatory services committee this week.

Forres councillor Paul McBain raised concerns over motorists accessing the A940 Grantown Road, which is already busy.

He also asked officers to look at the impact an increase in vehicle movements would have at the roundabout connecting the A940 with the High Street and Nairn Road.

Mr McBain said: “Although we need housing in Forres there’s a strong need to ensure our infrastructure is adequate as we push out the Grantown Road.”

Forres councillor Scott Lawrence.
Forres councillor Scott Lawrence.

Scott Lawrence, who is also councillor for the town, felt the 180 units could put pressure on rural roads.

But he believes the development offers a “unique” chance to improve the way social housing is delivered.

Mr Lawrence said: “This is an ambitious project looking at how we evolve the way we provide housing.

“There’s opportunities for Forres to provide even more social housing, and attract much needed professionals to work in key services.

Infrastructure needs to be right

“I think there are opportunities for this council for creating new standards in social housing.

“And also new standards in our planning policy when we’re looking at housing developments.”

The Dallas Dhu homes site lies to the east of Mannachie Road, with the distillery to the south.

A public exhibition on the project was held in June.

Councillor for Forres Paul McBain
Councillor for Forres Paul McBain.

However a second one scheduled for August is expected to be pushed back to the beginning of October.

As the proposal is for more then 50 houses, it is considered to be a major development.

That means the applicant has to submit a proposal of application notice to gain feedback before planning permission is lodged.

More from Moray

The former site of Elgin Curling Club's pond. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Developers reveal when new life could be given to Moray curling pond site
Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee Marc Macrae says the dualling of the A96 is no further forward than it was seven years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is 'absolutely committed' to improving the A96
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross criticised the 15 mile wind farm cable as adding to the 'exploitation' of the Moray landscape. Image; Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
15-mile wind farm cable adding to the 'exploitation and industrialisation' of Moray landscape
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
After a rough year, Lucy Stewart can't wait to get back to school at Elgin Academy. Image: Claire Stewart
Elgin girl who spent much of S1 hospitalised with rare condition starts S2
Cars line up along the A96 as traffic becomes congested.
Motorists face mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde
RAF Typhoons were launched to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland. Image: Royal Air Force.
RAF Lossiemouth fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers near Shetland
James Dean has opened up his first ever business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How a pub manager moved almost 400 miles to Elgin to open his own…
Child head in hands in front of lockers
'Surge' of racist bullying incidents in Moray schools causes serious concern

Conversation