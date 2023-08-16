Road safety issues raised over plans for 180 new homes at Forres

Road safety issues need to be addressed before a planning application is lodged for a housing development at Forres.

Moray Council is looking to build up to 180 homes at Dallas Dhu to the south of the town.

The project is part of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

As well as improving the local economy, creating jobs and increasing tourism the deal aims to construct 300 new affordable houses.

Dallas Dhu homes in Forres: ‘Unique’ opportunity

A proposal of application notice for the Dallas Dhu homes development was discussed at the planning and regulatory services committee this week.

Forres councillor Paul McBain raised concerns over motorists accessing the A940 Grantown Road, which is already busy.

He also asked officers to look at the impact an increase in vehicle movements would have at the roundabout connecting the A940 with the High Street and Nairn Road.

Mr McBain said: “Although we need housing in Forres there’s a strong need to ensure our infrastructure is adequate as we push out the Grantown Road.”

Scott Lawrence, who is also councillor for the town, felt the 180 units could put pressure on rural roads.

But he believes the development offers a “unique” chance to improve the way social housing is delivered.

Mr Lawrence said: “This is an ambitious project looking at how we evolve the way we provide housing.

“There’s opportunities for Forres to provide even more social housing, and attract much needed professionals to work in key services.

Infrastructure needs to be right

“I think there are opportunities for this council for creating new standards in social housing.

“And also new standards in our planning policy when we’re looking at housing developments.”

The Dallas Dhu homes site lies to the east of Mannachie Road, with the distillery to the south.

A public exhibition on the project was held in June.

However a second one scheduled for August is expected to be pushed back to the beginning of October.

As the proposal is for more then 50 houses, it is considered to be a major development.

That means the applicant has to submit a proposal of application notice to gain feedback before planning permission is lodged.