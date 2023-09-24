Aberdeen’s next film star? Nine-year-old Olivia makes screen debut in ITV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s next film star? Nine-year-old Olivia makes screen debut in ITV series

Westpark School pupil Olivia Lucking may be heading for big things after starring in the thriller Payback, which will air in October.

By Calum Petrie
Olivia Lucking, nine, is a Primary Five pupil at Westpark School in Aberdeen. And from next month, a TV star. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Olivia Lucking, nine, is a Primary Five pupil at Westpark School in Aberdeen. And from next month, a TV star. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen schoolgirl who landed a starring role in a new ITV crime drama has told The P&J of her excitement at being on TV.

Olivia Lucking, nine, is a Primary Five pupil at the city’s Westpark School.

And she may be heading for big things after making her TV debut in the thriller Payback, which will air in October.

Olivia plays Esme Noble, the daughter of the main character Lexie Noble, who is played by Morven Christie.

Set in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Payback centres around Lexie as she becomes entangled in a dangerous police operation to topple notorious crime lord Cal Morris (played by Peterhead actor Peter Mullan).

Olivia – who ‘just loves performing’ – found out she’d got the role at her Granny’s house

Olivia fell in love with acting when she joined Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) at just five years old.

“I just love performing,” said Olivia.

“Sometimes before a show I get really nervous, but as soon as I’m up on stage I just forget about my worries. I really enjoy it.”

Casting for the role began in June 2022. The audition included ‘self-takes’ before two face-to-face auditions in Glasgow.

At the end of the process, a nervy wait was ended when the family found out the news at Olivia’s Granny’s house.

Olivia with her little sister Erin and proud parents Pete and Alana. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“When I found out I was at my Granny’s and everyone was around the table. When my mum got the call to say I’d got the part we all got very excited.”

‘My friends say they’re going to watch it, but it’s a bit grown up’

Since then, Olivia has had to juggle schoolwork and acting duties, with trips back and forth to Glasgow for filming.

“I did have to miss quite a lot of school. But I managed to keep up with my class. I took my homework with me down to Glasgow. I also had a tutor in Glasgow who helped me.

“My friends are really excited. They’re really happy for me and they say they’re going to watch it, but I don’t think they can because it’s a bit grown up.

“I really want to be in acting when I’m older. Being in Payback has made me realise it’s for me.

“It’s really nice to meet all the other actors and actresses. Morven Christie, who plays my mum in the show, is really nice. In fact everyone on set was really nice.

“It was just an amazing experience.”

Juggling learning lines with Brownies, school and swimming

While Olivia’s school friends are high with excitement at having a TV star in their class, getting there took a lot of time and effort, as mum Alana explained.

Olivia has spent the last year travelling up and down the country for filming. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We are incredibly proud,” said Alana.

“It’s been a lot of hard work for Olivia, with the scripts and everything. And then the scripts would change just days before we were due to go down to Glasgow.

“So the work she put in to learn her lines – as well as do her school work, as well as dancing, swimming, Brownies and everything else we do – was a lot of hard work for her.”

In fact it was hard work for the whole family, as Alana and husband Pete had to call on friends and family for help when work commitments meant they were unable to go down to Glasgow with Olivia.

“This was very much a joint effort,” said Alana.

“I went down to Glasgow with her for the first set of filming.

“Then I had to swap with my sister-in-law because I had to go back to work.

“And then a friend of ours took her when she was down for a two-week stint.

“Her dad’s done his bit as well, he’s taken time off work and gone down with her.

“It’s been a group effort to make sure she’s been able to have this experience.

“It takes a village to bring up a child, and we’ve been incredibly lucky to have the support network of family and friends that we have.”

‘Olivia gives Aberdeen-based performers hope’

Olivia Lucking, 9 (left), in the new ITV series Payback, also starring Peter Mullan. Image: ITV Pictures

AAPA principal Rachel Mearns said the whole company was delighted by Olivia’s casting but had to keep it a secret for months.

She said: “We are really proud of Olivia. It’s lovely to see local kids be able to have this opportunity.

“She’s got such a warm personality.

“She is not shy, she’s confident and for someone so young she speaks so clearly and with conviction.

“She’s just a lovely, hard-working kid.”

Ms Mearns says Olivia’s success gives them hope that Aberdeen-based performers can be chosen over those in Glasgow, Edinburgh or London.

She added: “Opportunities like these are important for future dreams and future goals.

“These opportunities are out there, but because we are based in Aberdeen, we don’t get them as much.

“However, we have an amazing agent who fights for these opportunities for the kids, so when the kids see others succeed, they believe they can do it too.”

