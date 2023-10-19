Rare Macallan whisky deemed ‘most valuable’ in the world to be auctioned for up to £1.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Macallan whisky deemed ‘most valuable’ in the world to be auctioned for up to £1.2m

The Macallan Adami 1926 was brewed in Aberlour.

By Graham Fleming
The Macallan Adami 1926 has an estimated value of £750,000 to £1.2 million. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The ‘most valuable whisky in the world’ is set to go under this hammer.

The Macallan Adami 1926, brewed in Aberlour, will be sold by premium auction house Sotheby’s on November 18.

The pricey dram has been aged in sherry casks for six decades in Easter Elchies House, which is the whisky producers ‘spiritual home’.

It was bottled in 1926 meaning it’s the oldest Macallan vintage whiskies; and with only 40 bottles ever made, one of the rarest and priciest.

Details of the cork and capsule
The bottle went under first-of-its-kind reconditioning ahead of the auction

Experts estimate that it will sell for anything from £750,000 to £1,200,000, with advance bidding to begin on November 1.

In 2018 and 2019 it broke the record for the most expensive whiskey three times, – going for as much as £1.5millon.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Global Head of Spirits, said: “The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own.

“I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.

‘The most desirable whiskey on the market’

“Working alongside our friends at The Macallan Distillery to recondition and perform clinical analysis on this bottle and liquid has elevated it to an unparalleled status.

“Now, as the bedrock for all Macallan 1926 authenticity and with its condition approved by master distiller Kirsten Campbell, this must surely be the most desirable bottle of whisky ever to come to the market.”

Back in 2022, The Macallan produced a short film detailing how Macallan whiskey was born back in 1926 – the Janet Harbinson era of the 1920s.

Harbinson was central to The Macallan’s early success and the creation of The Macallan 1926, after taking charge of the distillery when her husband died in 1918.

12 whisky and gin distilleries across the north and north-east to quench your thirst

