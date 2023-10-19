Rare Macallan whisky deemed ‘most valuable’ in the world to be auctioned for up to £1.2m

The ‘most valuable whisky in the world’ is set to go under this hammer.

The Macallan Adami 1926, brewed in Aberlour, will be sold by premium auction house Sotheby’s on November 18.

The pricey dram has been aged in sherry casks for six decades in Easter Elchies House, which is the whisky producers ‘spiritual home’.

It was bottled in 1926 meaning it’s the oldest Macallan vintage whiskies; and with only 40 bottles ever made, one of the rarest and priciest.

Experts estimate that it will sell for anything from £750,000 to £1,200,000, with advance bidding to begin on November 1.

In 2018 and 2019 it broke the record for the most expensive whiskey three times, – going for as much as £1.5millon.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Global Head of Spirits, said: “The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own.

“I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.

‘The most desirable whiskey on the market’

“Working alongside our friends at The Macallan Distillery to recondition and perform clinical analysis on this bottle and liquid has elevated it to an unparalleled status.

“Now, as the bedrock for all Macallan 1926 authenticity and with its condition approved by master distiller Kirsten Campbell, this must surely be the most desirable bottle of whisky ever to come to the market.”

Back in 2022, The Macallan produced a short film detailing how Macallan whiskey was born back in 1926 – the Janet Harbinson era of the 1920s.

Harbinson was central to The Macallan’s early success and the creation of The Macallan 1926, after taking charge of the distillery when her husband died in 1918.